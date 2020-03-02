There was an unexpected addition to the tumult on Sunday afternoon. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg announced that he is suspending his campaign, taking one of the leading candidates off the playing field just as Super Tuesday arrives.

The move prompts a number of questions about who benefits from Buttigieg’s departure, to what extent, and how the delegate math itself will now get shuffled.

Who benefits?

Largely Biden — directly and indirectly.

Finding out who voters’ second choices are in the primary is a bit tricky. After all, there’s been a lot of uncertainty about first picks so far; asking people to have concrete second picks seems like a gamble. There’s also the fact that subgroups in polling have larger margins of error. Buttigieg’s high-single-digit levels of support in polling often meant that there were too few Buttigieg voters interviewed to reliably determine their second picks anyway.

But we do have some indications of where his support is likely to go.

After Iowa, for example, we looked at caucus sites in which the second choices of participants could be determined. Those who had picked Buttigieg in the first round of the caucuses but were forced to switch to another candidate because Buttigieg didn’t hit the 15 percent support threshold were most likely to jump to Biden or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

A Quinnipiac poll released last month broke out the second picks of Buttigieg voters. Again, the beneficiaries were Biden and Klobuchar, plus Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg were much less likely to be identified as second picks.

Those results comport with Economist-YouGov data indicating that people thinking about casting a ballot for Buttigieg were most likely to also be considering Biden or Warren. Sanders fares a bit better here, matching Klobuchar.

Biden, though, was a constant. Many Buttigieg supporters will go to Biden, suggesting that a post-South Carolina bump for the former vice president might get a little injection of fuel from Buttigieg supporters now looking for a new candidate.

Remember how the delegate allocation works in the Democratic primary contest. Candidates not earning 15 percent support in the statewide vote or not hitting the 15 percent mark in any congressional districts don’t earn any delegates. That’s why Buttigieg won’t win any delegates from South Carolina. His 8 percent support in the state and weak showing in congressional districts means he failed to hit that threshold.

That threshold, though, means that small jumps in support can be important. A Suffolk University poll released last week found that Biden’s support in California was at 14 percent. Buttigieg was at 6 percent. Even if just one of Buttigieg’s percentage points shifts to Biden, he’s suddenly winning a cut of the state’s huge pool of statewide delegates. Other polling has Biden above the threshold, it’s important to note, and a big chunk of California’s vote is already in, thanks to the state’s aggressive early voting program, but small bumps in support can have an outsize effect.

That doesn’t only affect Biden. Warren and Klobuchar might also see small boosts, pushing them past 15 percent or, in the case of Klobuchar in particular, leading to an important symbolic victory.

At the moment, she is tied with Sanders in her home state of Minnesota. Sanders would like to beat her there, since losing your home state in a primary contest is not a good indicator of eventual success. If the race was even before Buttigieg dropped out, it may now lean slightly toward Klobuchar, with voting beginning tomorrow.

Klobuchar’s path to the nomination isn’t any more robust than Buttigieg’s was on Sunday morning. She may be staying in simply because Minnesota votes Tuesday and she understands that the state offers her the best chance to win a chunk of delegates moving forward. Those delegates are potentially important at the party’s convention, if no one wins a majority of delegates before voting ends in June. But they’re also important if you want to ensure that no one does win that majority — meaning if you are a more moderate candidate worried about Sanders being the nominee.

That’s the other way in which Biden benefits. The timing here is important: Sanders was poised last week to gobble up a big chunk of the delegates awarded on Super Tuesday. If Biden gets a bump and Buttigieg’s share of the vote is distributed mostly to other non-Sanders candidates, that chunk will diminish. If that chunk diminishes, it both keeps the delegate totals closer — important, given how hard it is to play catch-up in the party’s proportional delegate distribution system — and it makes it less likely that Sanders will clinch before the convention. If he doesn’t? The candidates with delegates pledged to support them may still have some say in the outcome of the race.

What happens to Buttigieg’s delegates?

Buttigieg won 26 delegates before dropping out. But that may not be how many delegates he will take to the convention.

Technically, he has suspended his campaign and not actually withdrawn. As Josh Putnam, an expert on the primary process, points out, eight of Buttigieg’s delegates were allocated thanks to the statewide vote in Iowa and New Hampshire. He won those by virtue of hitting the 15 percent threshold in those states — but the delegates are not actually divvied up among the threshold-hitters until later this year.

If he is not considered a candidate in those states at the time they are distributed at conventions there (April for New Hampshire and June for Iowa), his delegates will be redistributed among those candidates who are. At that point, the beneficiary will likely be Sanders.

The rest of the delegates will go to the convention and vote for Buttigieg on the first ballot. If no one wins on that ballot, Buttigieg might ask his delegates to vote in support of some other particular candidate. They’re not bound to, but it gives him a bargaining chip.

Buttigieg’s delegate haul is small in the context of the total which will be awarded. It’s unlikely that his 26 (or, eventually, 18) delegates would be enough to give Biden a convention win over Sanders. The benefit to Biden, Warren and Klobuchar comes largely not from dropping out with delegates in hand but dropping out early enough that they are likely to pick up more delegates themselves than they otherwise would have.

There’s been a lot of talk among those worried about a Sanders nomination about the need for the moderate vote to consolidate. Biden’s South Carolina win and his support from the party’s important base of black voters positions him well to be the moderate counterweight to Sanders. Buttigieg aided that goal on Sunday. Klobuchar may well follow after throwing up a roadblock in Minnesota, perhaps her sole point of significant leverage to that end.