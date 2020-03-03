Here’s some data from exit polls for The Washington Post across Super Tuesday states that underscore how badly things fell apart for Bloomberg:

Bloomberg has not won a single state. (He did win American Samoa’s caucus.) His streak of losses includes states that large share of black voters, despite spending significant time and money and outreach to try to speak to the black community. In Virginia, for example, 6 in 10 black voters voted for Biden. One in 10 voted for Bloomberg. That was repeated throughout several other Super Tuesday states with large black populations: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Bloomberg did not win states with more moderate Democratic voters, like North Carolina and Virginia and Tennessee. Let’s look at Tennessee specifically. According to exit polls, he lost independents there to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Biden. He lost voters with no college degree. He lost voters who don’t like socialism and who don’t like Medicare-for-all and want to beat Trump over all else.

Democratic voters are not all comfortable with Bloomberg dumping so much money. Yes, he’s not taking donations, but evidence suggests voters in Tennessee and Virginia — diverse, moderate-leaning voters whom Bloomberg would have liked to do well with — were split over whether it’s fair to be able to spend unlimited amounts of money on a campaign. Even some voters who voted for Bloomberg didn’t think it was fair.

There’s no evidence Bloomberg benefited from a narrower race. In Virginia, Biden won 6 in 10 voters who liked the other two moderate candidates who dropped out and endorsed him, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Bloomberg got 1 in 10 of those voters.

Biden did well with voters who decided in the last few days. For Bloomberg, that means a majority of voters who were paralyzed with fear about making the wrong decision didn’t ultimately choose him. That’s a problem considering Bloomberg’s entire, albeit short campaign has been premised on being the person undecided Democratic voters can rely on to beat President Trump.

Anyway you slice it, the electorate that Bloomberg tried to build his campaign on — black voters, moderate voters, people looking for a non-Sanders alternative — wasn’t there on Tuesday.

That’s not to say Bloomberg didn’t win any votes at all. He consistently beat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in these states black voters, like in Tennessee, where The Post’s Holly Bailey reported over the weekend that black voters in Memphis were torn between Biden and Bloomberg. He came in second in Colorado to Sanders, winning at least eight counties there.

But overall, Bloomberg’s campaign has to be asking tough questions now as they decide whether to continue. (Certainly Bloomberg, worth an estimated $60 billion, has the means to keep going all the way to the conventions in July no matter what the results are). The questions they’re asking are probably similar to the ones we have for Bloomberg. Like:

Was Bloomberg an inherently weak candidate? There are women alleging he made derogatory jokes or comments to them and, in one case, about her pregnancy. His concerted effort to reach out to black voters was always going to be tough given his record of supporting harsh policing tactics when he was mayor of New York, something he apologized for only days before he got in the race. He struggled to defend these things on the debate stage, sometimes even making things worse by reducing women’s complaints to “maybe they didn’t like a joke I said.”

Was Bloomberg’s decision not to participate in the first four early states a strategic mistake? His aim was to avoid getting dragged down by the uncertainty of such a large field and then unable to climb out of any hole that might have put him in. But if he had been on the ballot earlier, could he have blunted Biden’s game-changing momentum in South Carolina on Saturday in some way? It’s too late now.

Did the Democratic Party really ever lose faith in Biden? His fourth place finish in Iowa was a “gut punch,” as Biden described it. He was slipping in national polls behind Sanders. But as soon as the contests turned to electorates that looked more representative of the Democratic Party, with voters of color, Biden started doing better again.

Bloomberg took the stage relatively early Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, Fla., (which doesn’t vote for another two weeks.) “Tonight, we proved something very important: We proved we can win the voters who will decide the general election,” he said, despite not really having proven that at all.

He then pivoted to a less disputable selling point: His unlimited bank account. “If you’re looking for someone who … has the resources to defeat Trump,” he said, “I’m your guy.”