When 100 percent of precincts reported their results on Election Day, Clinton had won by nearly 13 points. Sanders’s long-shot hope of making the case that he should be the nominee had come up quite short.

But in California, Election Day is only part of the story. The state has an aggressive absentee-voting program that allows people to put ballots in the mail up until Election Day that get added to vote tallies. In other words, tens of thousands of votes were still making their way to county registrars as the final precinct totals were being announced.

When all of those votes were counted, Clinton was still the winner — but by a more modest seven-point margin.

Nearly 1.7 million more votes came in over the following weeks, votes that Sanders won by a four-point margin. The top-line results didn’t change, but the scale did. And in politics, scale is often important.

This year, scale will be important. Sanders is again on the ballot as California goes to vote Tuesday, and he’s held a healthy lead in the state for several weeks. Recent polling, though, shows a surge for former vice president Joe Biden, a shock wave from his South Carolina victory Saturday and subsequent endorsements by two leading opponents. If Biden has seen the spike that the polls show, a contest that just last week seemed like a booster rocket for Sanders’s path to the nomination might end up being something else entirely.

There are two reasons for California’s slow vote-counting. The first is that it’s a big state, casting millions of votes in each electoral contest. More votes will be cast in the state’s primary than have been cast in all of the Democratic primary contests combined. The other reason is that an increasing percentage of those votes are cast by permanent absentee voters, people who are sent a mail-in ballot before Election Day.

In the past four statewide contests in California, vote-counting hasn’t been completed until about 30 days after the election. If that pattern holds, the votes from Tuesday’s primary may not be completely counted until early April.

In fairness, that’s a measure of the duration of counting every vote, including in more rural counties whose vote totals don’t really affect statewide results. (Lake County, for example, is often one of the slower counties to report totals.) But votes from the biggest counties — Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara — will also take days or weeks to be fully reported.

Consider what that means in the context of this particular race. Remember, there was a difference in 2016 between the votes counted by Election Day and those counted afterward. Clinton won the votes counted day-of. Sanders won those counted afterward. Some chunk of those votes counted afterward were submitted before Election Day but only received once the day had passed.

In this case, there has seemingly been a significant shift in the race over the past few days. A number of absentee votes that were submitted before Tuesday will be reported Tuesday; they should show Sanders doing well. Biden, though, may be expected to outperform in voting on Election Day itself. The result could be the appearance of a relatively tight race once polls close.

Then the rest of the votes will be counted, votes that will also likely show an advantage for Sanders. Some absentee voters might submit ballots on behalf of Biden, which are received a few days later by county officials, but it’s likely that many of them will reflect the state of the race as it was at the end of last week when Sanders had a wide lead.

Tuesday night might end, then, with stories about how even in California, where Sanders had a huge lead in polling, the Biden surge brought him unexpectedly close to — or, who knows, even with — Sanders. Over the next few weeks, though, that may end up being overly hospitable to Biden in terms of what actually happened in the voting.

In 2016, Sanders didn’t get the narrative he wanted, but that was largely a function of his being handily beaten by Clinton. In 2020, Sanders may again suffer thanks to an early understanding of how California voted which misrepresents the eventual result.