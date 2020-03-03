Voting is underway in Super Tuesday states on the most consequential day so far of the Democratic contest for president.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who has drawn the support of a parade of moderate Democrats in recent days, is hoping to blunt the ascent of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was dominant in the early contests. Super Tuesday marks the debut of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg on ballots, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is attempting to gain traction after a string of disappointing showings. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing.

Fourteen states, plus American Samoa and Democrats Abroad, hold their contests today, awarding 1,357 delegates, or 34 percent of the total available. Polls start closing at 7 p.m., with Vermont and Virginia. California’s polls are the last to close, at 11 p.m. ET. In between are North Carolina (7:30 p.m.); Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most of Texas (8 p.m.); Arkansas (8:30 p.m.); Colorado and Minnesota, plus the rest of Texas (9 p.m.); and Utah (10 p.m.).

We will not know how all delegates will be rewarded by the end of the night; Californians increasingly rely on early and mail-in ballots, so it could be weeks before the final delegate allotment is known.