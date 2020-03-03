There’s plenty to watch tonight. Here’s what to pay attention to, and when. All times Eastern.

6 p.m. The American Samoa caucus should conclude by now, at noon local time.

7 p.m. Polls close in Vermont and Virginia, which have no other major elections tonight, freeing everyone up for 30 minutes of heated speculation and/or refreshing Virginia's DOE website.

7:30 p.m. Polls close in North Carolina, where the presidential primary is atop a fairly busy ballot.

Democrats will pick a nominee to face first-term Sen. Thom Tillis, who has his own nominal primary opponent. Republicans have tried to shape the other party’s primary, buying seven figures worth of TV time to promote Erica Smith, a left-wing state senator, over Cal Cunningham, a moderate former legislator and veteran backed by national Democrats. Polling has found Cunningham solidly ahead, and getting more than 30 percent of the vote would help him avoid a costly runoff.

Three of the state’s newly remapped congressional districts will be nominating candidates to replace retiring Republicans. There is a two-way Republican primary to replace Rep. Mark Walker and an 11-way race to replace Rep. Mark Meadows; both districts are strongly conservative, with any Republican favored to win. And there’s a five-way Democratic primary in the new 2nd District, where Rep. George Holding is retiring to avoid running again in a seat that gave Hillary Clinton a 24-point win four years ago.

8 p.m. Polls close in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most of Texas, with major federal races in two of those states.

In Alabama, former attorney general Jeff Sessions is mounting a comeback bid for his old Senate seat. He has not cleared the field — former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and Mobile-area U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne have been running for the better part of a year, and Tuberville has run close to Sessions in polls. Roy Moore, the former judge and activist who lost the 2017 special election here, is running but polling in single digits.

There are three more Alabama primaries in House districts: one primary challenge and two free-for-alls in open seats. In the 5th District, Rep. Mo Brooks is facing the second conservative primary opponent of his 10-year career. In the 1st and 2nd districts, there are crowded Republican primaries for the right to replace Byrne and Rep. Martha Roby, who fended off a 2018 primary challenge over her criticism of the president.

There’s more happening in Texas, where six Republican members of Congress are retiring and another is facing a primary challenge, and where emboldened Democrats have piled into a primary to challenge Sen. John Cornyn. There is no clear favorite in that race; the national Democratic Party has gotten behind MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a 2018 House race, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has endorsed Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a former organizer for Beto O’Rourke.

The Republicans’ open seats are scattered across the state: There are wide-open races in the 11th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th districts. It’s the 22nd, which stretches across Houston’s western suburbs, that will draw the most attention: Pierce Bush, a grandson of the 41st president, jumped into the race after testing the waters in the nearby 7th District, which his grandfather once represented. But the contest in the 13th District will test the power of the president’s endorsement, as Ronny L. Jackson, the president’s former physician and a failed Cabinet nominee, is running an underdog campaign.

Both parties also have incumbents fending off challenges. In the 12th District, tech executive Chris Putnam is challenging Republican Rep. Kay Granger, while in the 28th District, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing his first serious challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney backed by Sanders, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez.

8:30 p.m. Polls close in Arkansas, one of two states with no exit polling.

9 p.m. Polls close in Colorado, Minnesota and the parts of Texas in the Mountain Time Zone.

10 p.m. Polls close in Utah, the other state where no exit polling will be conducted.

11 p.m. Polls close in California, where a number of House primaries are underway and only one could produce a winner. (Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters continue to the November election, no matter what party they’re in.)

The biggest prize is in the 25th District, northwest of Los Angeles, where Katie Hill’s resignation last year opened up a swing seat. Democratic state legislator Christy Smith locked up most of her party’s endorsements and will compete in two elections — a special primary for the rest of Hill’s term, and the regular primary for the term beginning next year. If Smith or anyone else gets 50 percent of the vote, they will win the special election outright; if not, there will be a second round in May.

The second scenario is more likely. Smith has intraparty opposition from Cenk Uygur, the head of the Young Turks left-wing video news network, who does not live in the district but picked it to show that his politics can win anywhere. Republicans did not clear their field, either — former Navy pilot Mike Garcia jumped into the race when Hill was still running, while former congressman Steve Knight and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in prison for lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation, jumped in when Hill resigned.