Fourteen states, plus American Samoa and Democrats Abroad, hold their contests today, awarding 1,357 delegates, or 34 percent of the total available. Polls start closing at 7 p.m., with Vermont and Virginia. California’s polls are the last to close, at 11 p.m. ET. In between are North Carolina (7:30 p.m.); Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most of Texas (8 p.m.); Arkansas (8:30 p.m.); Colorado and Minnesota, plus the rest of Texas (9 p.m.); and Utah (10 p.m.).
We will not know how all delegates will be rewarded by the end of the night; Californians increasingly rely on early and mail-in ballots, so it could be weeks before the final delegate allotment is known.
- Establishment Democrats embrace Biden as Sanders hopes for a big Super Tuesday delegate haul.
- Did Mike Bloomberg waste $500 million running for president? We’re about to find out.
- Ahead of Super Tuesday, many black voters wonder whether Biden can go the distance.
What voters can expect in Super Tuesday states | What to watch, hour by hour, as polls close | The Democratic Party’s presidential delegate process
Bloomberg forced to rethink assumptions as he debuts on Democratic ballots
MIAMI — Bloomberg began his surprise campaign for president with a platform of altruism. His wealth, he promised, would be used to build the Democratic Party up and down the ballot, no matter who the nominee was, with the singular goal of defeating President Trump and making progress on issues he cared about.
A few months and about $500 million later, voters are going to the polls for the first time with a chance to vote for him Tuesday, and that message has been muddled by circumstance.
The candidate he says will lose to Trump, Sanders, is ascendant, and Bloomberg has decided to sit out the consolidation behind a moderate alternative that his staff was demanding just a couple weeks ago.
“I am in it to win it,” he told volunteers at a stop in northern Virginia Monday. “So sign everyone up. If they say, ‘Why vote for Bloomberg?’ Two reasons: One, he can do the job, and two he can beat Trump.”
For weeks, Bloomberg’s advisers have argued that there is only room for one moderate candidate in the race, given Sanders’s clear strength. The entire campaign was built upon the assumption that Biden would falter and open that lane.
Now that Biden appears ascendant after a strong win in South Carolina — with both Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg endorsing him — the Bloomberg argument has changed.
The advisers have begun to argue in recent days that significant showings by both Biden and Bloomberg in 14 states this week will not ultimately help Sanders, even if the billionaire scores, as some polls and projections suggest, a distant third in the delegate haul. They also hold out hope that the expectations are overselling Biden’s boost after South Carolina and underappreciating the impact of Bloomberg’s massive advertising onslaught.
The peculiarities of party rules mean that both Warren and Bloomberg, if they pull at least 15 percent of the vote in enough states and districts, could have the net effect of shrinking the delegate haul of Sanders, the expected first place finisher. But if Bloomberg falls below that threshold in enough places, the result could be the opposite, by depriving Biden of margin he needs. The same is true for Warren, who could pull support that Sanders needs.
What is clear is that for the moment Bloomberg has abandoned the win-win branding — either I am the nominee or I help Democrats win anyway — that he promised the party when he entered the race. He is now openly and repeatedly proclaiming Sanders to be a sure-loser in November, and has raised the possibility that he will not spend his fortune to help the Vermont senator in the general election.
For the time being, Bloomberg is not willing to grapple with any of this. His schedule Tuesday includes stops in Miami, Orlando and West Palm Beach, all key cities for Florida’s March 17 primary, a contest for which it is not at all clear he will still be a candidate.
Trump urges votes against Bloomberg
With voting underway in several Super Tuesday states, President Trump went on Twitter to urge Democrats not to support Bloomberg and predicted that the former New York mayor would not recover from “his incompetent debate performances."
“Also, as mayor he was very bad under pressure — a chocker!” Trump tweeted, presumably meaning someone who chokes. He used the same term to describe Warren in a tweet last month.
Trump also delivered a message to voters in Texas and Oklahoma in particular, claiming that Bloomberg’s energy policies would be bad for jobs there. “Don’t vote for Mini Mike!” the president tweeted.
What to watch, hour by hour, as polls close
There’s plenty to watch tonight. Here’s what to pay attention to, and when. All times Eastern.
6 p.m. The American Samoa caucus should conclude by now, at noon local time.
7 p.m. Polls close in Vermont and Virginia, which have no other major elections tonight, freeing everyone up for 30 minutes of heated speculation and/or refreshing Virginia's DOE website.
7:30 p.m. Polls close in North Carolina, where the presidential primary is atop a fairly busy ballot.
Democrats will pick a nominee to face first-term Sen. Thom Tillis, who has his own nominal primary opponent. Republicans have tried to shape the other party’s primary, buying seven figures worth of TV time to promote Erica Smith, a left-wing state senator, over Cal Cunningham, a moderate former legislator and veteran backed by national Democrats. Polling has found Cunningham solidly ahead, and getting more than 30 percent of the vote would help him avoid a costly runoff.
Three of the state’s newly remapped congressional districts will be nominating candidates to replace retiring Republicans. There is a two-way Republican primary to replace Rep. Mark Walker and an 11-way race to replace Rep. Mark Meadows; both districts are strongly conservative, with any Republican favored to win. And there’s a five-way Democratic primary in the new 2nd District, where Rep. George Holding is retiring to avoid running again in a seat that gave Hillary Clinton a 24-point win four years ago.
8 p.m. Polls close in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most of Texas, with major federal races in two of those states.
In Alabama, former attorney general Jeff Sessions is mounting a comeback bid for his old Senate seat. He has not cleared the field — former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and Mobile-area U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne have been running for the better part of a year, and Tuberville has run close to Sessions in polls. Roy Moore, the former judge and activist who lost the 2017 special election here, is running but polling in single digits.
There are three more Alabama primaries in House districts: one primary challenge and two free-for-alls in open seats. In the 5th District, Rep. Mo Brooks is facing the second conservative primary opponent of his 10-year career. In the 1st and 2nd districts, there are crowded Republican primaries for the right to replace Byrne and Rep. Martha Roby, who fended off a 2018 primary challenge over her criticism of the president.
There’s more happening in Texas, where six Republican members of Congress are retiring and another is facing a primary challenge, and where emboldened Democrats have piled into a primary to challenge Sen. John Cornyn. There is no clear favorite in that race; the national Democratic Party has gotten behind MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a 2018 House race, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has endorsed Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a former organizer for Beto O’Rourke.
The Republicans’ open seats are scattered across the state: There are wide-open races in the 11th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th districts. It’s the 22nd, which stretches across Houston’s western suburbs, that will draw the most attention: Pierce Bush, a grandson of the 41st president, jumped into the race after testing the waters in the nearby 7th District, which his grandfather once represented. But the contest in the 13th District will test the power of the president’s endorsement, as Ronny L. Jackson, the president’s former physician and a failed Cabinet nominee, is running an underdog campaign.
Both parties also have incumbents fending off challenges. In the 12th District, tech executive Chris Putnam is challenging Republican Rep. Kay Granger, while in the 28th District, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing his first serious challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney backed by Sanders, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez.
8:30 p.m. Polls close in Arkansas, one of two states with no exit polling.
9 p.m. Polls close in Colorado, Minnesota and the parts of Texas in the Mountain Time Zone.
10 p.m. Polls close in Utah, the other state where no exit polling will be conducted.
11 p.m. Polls close in California, where a number of House primaries are underway and only one could produce a winner. (Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters continue to the November election, no matter what party they’re in.)
The biggest prize is in the 25th District, northwest of Los Angeles, where Katie Hill’s resignation last year opened up a swing seat. Democratic state legislator Christy Smith locked up most of her party’s endorsements and will compete in two elections — a special primary for the rest of Hill’s term, and the regular primary for the term beginning next year. If Smith or anyone else gets 50 percent of the vote, they will win the special election outright; if not, there will be a second round in May.
The second scenario is more likely. Smith has intraparty opposition from Cenk Uygur, the head of the Young Turks left-wing video news network, who does not live in the district but picked it to show that his politics can win anywhere. Republicans did not clear their field, either — former Navy pilot Mike Garcia jumped into the race when Hill was still running, while former congressman Steve Knight and former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who served 12 days in prison for lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation, jumped in when Hill resigned.
Three other seats are open in November, and two of them are reliably Republican. The delayed resignation of former congressman Duncan D. Hunter created a race in the 50th District between former San Diego councilman Carl DeMaio and former congressman Darrell Issa; Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who lost to Hunter in 2018, is also running. In the 8th District, five Republicans are running to replace Rep. Paul Cook, and in the safely blue 53rd District, former Obama administration aide Sara Jacobs, who ran in a neighboring district two years ago, is outspending San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez in a classic moderate-versus-left-wing contest.
Can you vote again if your candidate has dropped out?
With abrupt exits from the Democratic race by Buttigieg and Klobuchar, some voters in Super Tuesday states are asking if they can vote again if they had already cast an early ballot for one of the candidates no longer in the contest.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday reminded voters in the Tar Heel State that the answer is a resounding no.
“If you voted during early voting or mailed in an absentee ballot, you may not cast another ballot Tuesday, regardless of whether a candidate you voted for dropped out of a race after you cast your ballot,” the board said in a statement.
The board also noted that political parties within the state determine how delegates are awarded, including those delegates won by candidates who are no longer running.
Deadly tornadoes strike Tennessee hours before polls open
Powerful tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee early Tuesday, killing at least seven people, demolishing homes and businesses, causing multiple injuries and leaving tens of thousands of residents without power.
The tornadoes struck hours before voting stations were scheduled to open.
Officials announced that polls would open an hour late, at 8 a.m., in Davidson County (which includes Nashville) and Wilson County, even as emergency officials were still unclear about the full extent of damage to roads and power lines.
Polls will still close at 7 p.m. as previously scheduled, although Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he is “working with election officials around the state to ensure polls in affected counties are open for the required 10 hours today.”
The election added a level of complexity to the emergency response locally: Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center originally announced that the Hadley Park Community Center would be used as a shelter, then corrected itself to tell residents that the center “will be open for voting today at 7 a.m. and will NOT be a shelter location.”
A different facility in the same area of the city was designated as a shelter.
“Many communities in Nashville and surrounding have had polling location damage,” the state’s Democratic Party said on Twitter. “Voters will need to change polling locations in some places.”
Los Angeles County’s new voting machines hailed for accessibility, dogged by security concerns
For the past decade, Los Angeles County has been promising to develop a new voting system that was to be a model for the nation, accessible to voters with disabilities and to a population that speaks more than a dozen languages. As the first publicly owned voting system in the United States, it would also ease the grip that a handful of private companies have long held on how Americans vote, supporters of the effort said.
After the 2016 election, amid fears of foreign interference, the promise of Los Angeles’s grand experiment was even more enticing as states and counties scrambled to replace their aging election infrastructure with more secure options.
More than $280 million later, on the eve of the California primary, Los Angeles County’s Voting Solutions for All People system — a combination of mail-in ballots and new custom-made electronic voting machines — is being celebrated as a major step forward for voting accessibility. At the same time, though, it has been dogged by security concerns and allegations of a flawed ballot design, according to a government contracting firm that examined the system, advocates for election security and some local candidates.
Mike Bloomberg’s climate plans show how he’s betting big on Texas for Super Tuesday
Bloomberg casts himself to voters as a champion on climate change.
But the former New York mayor is also betting big on Texas on Super Tuesday — and staking out positions in line with voters in the Lone Star State who are reaping the rewards of the U.S. oil and gas boom.
He’s trying to thread the needle on energy and environmental policy: Bloomberg says he’s done more to combat change through his philanthropy than any other Democrat in the 2020 race, but his plan to stop global warming seems designed to avoid alienating those who live in oil and gas country.
Klobuchar says endorsement decisions weren’t coordinated
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), one of three former Democratic presidential rivals to endorse Biden on Monday night, said Tuesday that their decisions were not coordinated.
“None of us had talked to each other. We came to our own decisions," Klobuchar said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, adding that the Biden campaign did not pressure her to come on board. “There literally was no push from anyone. It was a decision I made.”
Besides Klobuchar, Buttigieg and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke also announced their support for Biden during events in Dallas.
Klobuchar said she started to think about getting out of the race in South Carolina and made her decision while in Selma, Ala., at an event commemorating the anniversary of the brutal attack on civil rights marchers in 1965. Klobuchar said she saw Buttigieg during the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, saw how emotional he was and wondered whether he was going through the same thought process.
Asked whether she anticipates Bloomberg endorsing Biden, Klobuchar said, “Let’s see what happens today.”
She added that she considers Bloomberg “a practical person.”
Klobuchar said that she and Biden have not discussed a position for her in the administration “one bit.”
Candidates plan final Super Tuesday appearances
The remaining Democratic presidential candidates are taking different tacks on Super Tuesday when it comes to public appearances.
Sanders and Biden are both planning event events in Super Tuesday states as the results are expected be rolling in.
Sanders is staging a rally in his home state of Vermont — a primary he is expected to dominate. He held a similar event in 2016 when he fell short in his long duel for the Democratic nomination with Hillary Clinton.
Biden plans a rally in Los Angeles while polls are still open in California, the state with the most delegates at stake on Tuesday.
Warren plans to vote Tuesday morning in her home state of Massachusetts — a Super Tuesday state where she and Sanders have been leading in polling — before heading to Detroit for an evening rally. Michigan is among the states holding nominating contests next Tuesday.
Bloomberg, meanwhile, is holding a get-out-the-vote rally Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, Fla. — not far from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Florida is among the states with March 17 primaries.
Gabbard, who has been lagging in polls in Super Tuesday states, is also looking forward to future contests, planning a town hall in Detroit ahead of Michigan’s primary next week.
O’Rourke hopes Bloomberg drops out Wednesday if Tuesday doesn’t go well for him
Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who endorsed Biden on Monday night, said he hopes Bloomberg will consider dropping out of the race Wednesday if he doesn’t do well in Super Tuesday states.
“I would think — and I haven’t spoken to him so I don’t know — that if he doesn’t perform well today, that he bows out tomorrow and fulfills his commitment to spend whatever he thinks is necessary to help the Democratic nominee, regardless of who that might be," O’Rourke said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
O’Rourke, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination himself, praised Sanders for thinking big on issues and said he believes he could beat President Trump and be a “great president.”
But O’Rouke said he thinks Biden has the “best chance” of winning in November, helping down-ballot Democrats and pushing through important priorities such as health-care reform through Congress.
“I think that he can best accomplish the ambitious agenda that Democrats have set," O’Rourke said. "This guy can build coalitions. He can build consensus.”
A brief history of Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday as we know it was born out of a desire by Democrats in the 1980s to nominate a more moderate candidate, said Richard Berg-Andersson, an elections expert with the Green Papers blog.
In 1984, Democrats nominated Walter Mondale, who got crushed in the general election by Ronald Reagan. So for the next election, the Democratic Party in Southern states moved their primaries en masse to March to try to have the more conservative wing of their party chime in sooner in the hopes of boosting a more moderate candidate. (It didn’t really work: Democrats nominated then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who was perceived to be more liberal than Southern Democrats wanted.)
Today, Super Tuesday is more geographically diverse and less about specific regions trying to influence the election. Rather, each state wants a say earlier and earlier and earlier in the nominating contest, for fear of being left out of the decision-making. It takes some of the fun out of picking if you already know who your nominee will be. Super Tuesday has swollen so much that during the 2008 election for both Democrats and Republicans, about half the states had their contests on one day.
Super Tuesdays can be decisive and signal the end of a primary, as it was for both parties in 2000, said Josh Putnam, a political science professor who runs the elections blog Frontloading HQ. “But they can also show whether things are evenly divided or evenly enough to keep primary season going for a longer time,” he said in an email.
Trump targets Biden in a late-night tweet highlighting gaffes
With the resurgence of Biden’s campaign, Trump went on Twitter late Monday night to share a Fox News compilation of some of his previous gaffes, including one earlier this month when he seemed to ask Democrats at an event in South Carolina to support him for Senate.
“WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing,” Trump tweeted. “Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for!”
The Fox News montage included several other moments from this presidential cycle, including Biden statements that “We choose truth over facts” and “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Earlier gaffes were also highlighted, including one in 2008 when Biden, as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, referred to his running mate as “Barack America.”
Warren invokes 1990 janitors strike in a pitch that she’s still fighting for the nomination
Warren tried to position herself as an outsider who can get things done in a major campaign address at rally in East Los Angeles late Monday night that largely focused on a strike led by Latino janitors in the 1990 that led to better wages.
“We need a nominee who has unshakable values and who has a real track record for winning hard fights,” Warren told the crowd. She acknowledged that the presidential nomination contest is narrowing between Biden and Sanders.
“We find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: one for an insider, one for an outsider,” Warren said. “Democratic voters should have more choice than that. America should have more choice than that."
Warren referred to Biden as a “Washington insider” who “will not meet this moment.”
She added: “Anyone who wants real change — meaningful change, lasting change — needs allies, needs partners, needs a winning coalition.”
Warren will have a difficult time making this case if she doesn’t win a large haul of delegates on Tuesday. She hasn’t won a single delegate since her third-place finish in Iowa. Two of the four candidates who beat her in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday have dropped out of the race. But Warren has signaled that she’s going to keep her campaign going and a super PAC supporting her effort is raising money to advertise for states that vote on March 17.
The bulk of Warren’s address focused on the 1990 strike, as part of a series of campaign addresses that draws connections between major moments for the labor movement in American history and her campaign.
Other speeches include one centered on the “bread and roses strike’” by textile workers, one on an overhaul of labor laws after the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire in New York and a third on a washerwoman strike in the late 1800s.
Warren framed this address in personal terms.
“I want to tell a story not just as a teacher or as a candidate for president; I want to tell the story as the daughter of a janitor,” she said, referring to her father, who was a maintenance man in Oklahoma City.
She told the story of a June 1990 strike by janitors in the Century City section of Los Angeles that police tried to stop using brutal measures. One woman who had just learned she was pregnant joined the protest, Warren said. Days after police beat her, she had a miscarriage.
“The janitors faced a choice: retreat or continue the protest. With 21 of their brothers and sisters in the hospital, they resolved to carry on,” Warren said. But three weeks after the strike, she said, a contract was signed.