When we consider that number in the context of 2016, though, it seems overstuffed. By early March 2016, there were only two candidates still in the hunt for the nomination, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). In that context, having five contenders seems like a lot. Particularly considering that Democratic candidates share delegates to the party’s convention in rough proportionality: Hit 15 percent of the vote statewide or in a congressional district, and you get delegates. Having five candidates hit 15 percent in those contests means delegates get scattered all over the place — and that makes it harder for any one candidate to get a majority. (For the purposes of this thought experiment, we’re assuming that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is still seriously contesting the nomination.)

Since 2004, though, this is the fifth time there have been at least five real candidates in the race on Super Tuesday. The 2016 Democrats were an exception, not the norm.

Here’s how the fields in contested primaries have winnowed since 1988.

You can’t really see the 1996 Republican field well in that diagram so, in tribute to former senator Bob Dole of Kansas, here it is.

Before 2004, smaller fields by Super Tuesday were more common. This is probably in part a function of my putting these together in 2020; there may have been candidates as legitimate as, say, Marianne Williamson whom I simply don’t know about. Part of it may also be that the primary system was simply different, with strong parties that helped tailor the field.

The range of candidates remaining on Super Tuesday is from six — the Democrats in 1988 and 2004 — to two, the size of the party’s field in 2000 and 2016. On average, four candidates have remained by Super Tuesday since 1988. That’s obviously not terribly different from this year, especially if we revoke Gabbard’s status as a top-tier candidate.

We can look at this another way. Over the weeks leading up to Super Tuesday, presidential primary fields tend to narrow, usually thanks to voters starting to weigh in on the candidates’ viability. You can see how the density of the fields at their peak shifts as Super Tuesday approaches.

Notice the 2020 Democrats on this metric. The candidates remaining at this point constitute the smallest percentage of the entire field of any primary in the past 32 years. The 2000 Democrats, essentially a two-person race until former senator Bill Bradley of New Jersey dropped out, sets the high bar at 100 percent.

In other words, compared with past elections, the field coming in to Super Tuesday this year wasn’t that big. Compared with where the party was earlier in this campaign, it’s downright small.