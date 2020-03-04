Unfortunately for Bloomberg, the end result was a lot more Theranos than Apple.

As of writing, The Post estimates that Bloomberg won eight delegates on Super Tuesday, the first day on which Bloomberg actively competed. Given that he spent at least $464 million on his campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, that means that his delegates (the majority of which were earned in his win in American Samoa) cost $7.1 million apiece.

AD

AD

That’s … a lot. If you speak emoji, it looks like this, with each 💰 representing $250,000.

Spending per delegate, as of now

SHOW ME Biden Bloomberg Gabbard Sanders Warren

These tallies are a bit unfair since the early delegate estimates will increase as vote totals are finalized. There were more than 1,300 delegates at stake Tuesday night, most apportioned according to the results in congressional districts. Those figures will take some time to determine.

The Green Papers, a delegate-tracking site, has higher estimates for where the vote will end up. If we calculate the amount each candidate spent per delegate based on those estimates, Bloomberg’s investment is a bit less egregious. In fact, it may end up being better than the one made by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-Hawaii), who will walk away with a total of one delegate for her $13.5 million investment.

AD

AD

Projected spending per delegate

SHOW ME Biden Bloomberg Gabbard Sanders Warren

Delegates are the desired end result, but we can also look at the votes to date in the context of another metric: votes. U.S. Election Atlas has tallied to-date primary and caucus support for each of the Democratic primary contenders, allowing us to compare spending relative to support across all states.

Since each candidate earned far more votes than delegates, we can use a more modest scale. Here, each 💵 represents $1.

Projected spending per vote

SHOW ME Biden Bloomberg Gabbard Sanders Warren

This will also change as more votes are counted. Former vice president Joe Biden’s spending per vote will drop as the California vote is tallied, for example.

Biden’s relatively effective spending probably stood out in the visualizations above. This wasn’t exactly by design, his campaign succeeded on Tuesday despite, not because of, his modest investments. He got for free what Bloomberg tried to buy: massive awareness and support.

AD