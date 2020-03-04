But the rules that Sanders (I-Vt.) helped shape could mean that, this time, should he arrive at the convention with the most delegates but not enough to win — and they could pave the way for party elites to hand the nomination to another candidate.

It’s called a contested convention. It’s rare. It’s dramatic. It’s ugly. Let’s explore this more in the context of 2020.

What is a contested convention?

Exactly what it sounds like. A party arrives at its convention to nominate a candidate for president with no clear verdict on which candidate that will be. That means there will have to be more than one round of voting, with lots of lobbying of delegates in between, to decide the nominee.

You may also hear this referred to as a “brokered” convention. People use the terms interchangeably, but the “brokered” terminology is outdated. It harks back to when party leaders, not voters, played a major role in choosing nominees. Both parties have moved away from that setup over the past few decades.

How could one happen in the 2020 primaries?

To win the Democratic nomination for president outright, a candidate has to earn 1,991 delegates. That’s a majority of the 3,979 up for grabs in this process.

If a candidate doesn’t get a majority, the rules say that candidate doesn’t automatically get the nomination, even if he or she comes to the July convention in Milwaukee with a plurality of delegates.

After Super Tuesday, it’s possible that either Sanders or former vice president Joe Biden go to the convention in that position, as the delegate leader without a majority.

Is a contested convention likely?

“Possible” is the word we’ll use. It depends on how many candidates stay in the race, how long they stay in and how well they do.

Each caucus or primary that passes with multiple candidates competing makes a contested convention more likely.

The Democratic Party has made it so only candidates who get 15 percent of the vote can earn delegates. They put this rule in place decades ago to try to avoid a bunch of lesser-known candidates taking away delegates from the candidates more likely to win. (More candidates doesn’t necessarily mean more going to the convention with delegates, one party official told me.)

But candidates who perform well can continue to peel off delegates, preventing the leader in the race from getting to a majority.

Even if the race is muddled now, there’s reason to be skeptical we’ll get to a contested convention. Josh Putnam, an expert on primaries who writes about them at FrontloadingHQ, says it’s just not typical for multiple candidates to stay in the race much longer than Super Tuesday. In the past year, the Democratic field has dwindled from 28 candidates to five, and changes have come rapidly with each contest. Three candidates dropped out after South Carolina alone.

Running for president requires money, and it gets harder to raise money if you aren’t winning major contests. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and investor Tom Steyer all dropped out before Super Tuesday. Besides their path to the nomination being blocked, one reason they left when they did was almost certainly to avoid taking delegates away from the ascendant moderate in the race, former vice president Joe Biden.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg won a combined 33 delegates before they dropped out. About a third of the delegates for candidates who drop get reallocated; the rest don’t, and those delegates can vote however they want.

Warren recently said she would be prepared to fight to win over delegates in a contested convention if her campaign got that far. Another candidate, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, could run for president as long as he wants to keep spending his own money on it.

In the two weeks after Super Tuesday, 11 more states and three territories will vote. That could go a long way to clarifying what we can expect at the convention. Are a number of candidates still in the race, or does one have a clear lead? “We’ll know pretty quickly whether we are headed for a neat and clean conclusion,” Putnam said, “or an unresolved primary season.”

So what happens if there is a contested convention?

There will be more than one round of voting to see whether delegates switch sides.

The first round of balloting will confirm that there’s no candidate with a majority of delegates, based on those pledged to candidates from the various nominating contests.

So in the second round of balloting, it’s game on. Candidates will lobby delegates to vote for them, not unlike what they were doing in the primaries.

There is no rule or law that says any delegate has to vote a certain way on any ballot, first or second. In fact, some delegates regularly do change their vote when they get to the convention. Some of the delegates of candidates who have dropped out have been reallocated, but other delegates from those candidates never get reallocated and can vote for whomever. So as you can imagine, the situation created by a second ballot would be pure chaos, a potential free-for-all.

What are superdelegates and how could they play a role?

A second round of balloting is also where superdelegates — those are members of Congress, governors, state legislators, Democratic National Committee officials and other party insiders — will come into play. As will new rules the DNC approved to avoid giving these superdelegates so much power.

Under rules devised with the help of Sanders after the 2016 election, these superdelegates will sit out the first round of voting if there’s no majority, the idea being to let the delegates who were chosen by the voters try to determine the nominee.

If that doesn’t work and the nomination has to go to a second ballot, superdelegates can vote. That’s a not-insignificant change in the dynamics, given that it will inject about 770 more delegates into the nomination process.

Some forward-thinking campaigns have been planning for this situation for a while, reaching out to superdelegates since they got in the race, basically, to have them in their camp in the event of a second ballot. That ramped up after Sanders’s convincing win in Nevada in February, The Washington Post reported:

Sheikh Rahman, a committee member from Georgia, said he has heard from the Buttigieg, Biden and Sanders campaigns recently but is making no commitments. If it comes to a contested convention, he plans to survey scores of state committee members to help him determine which candidate to support at the convention. “I’m trying to stay on the sideline at the moment and see what happens,” he said. “I’m just taking the safe route.”

But remember who superdelegates are. They are members of the Democratic establishment, and Sanders has run his campaign trying to eschew the establishment. And by and large, the Democratic establishment is concerned about Sanders being the nominee. It worries he can’t beat Trump and that his brand of socialist politics could cost Democrats the House, the Senate and key governor’s races.

So it’s not hard to envision a scenario in which Sanders comes into the convention with the most delegates, but not a majority, and then superdelegates weigh in and given Biden the nomination.

If we get to that point. In modern history, we haven’t.

Another subtle power of superdelegates happens all the time, though: Superdelegates can endorse whomever they want, whenever they want. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) endorsed Biden in the days before the South Carolina primary, which influenced more than half of voters there, according to exit polls. Top Virginia leaders endorsed Biden before his superb Super Tuesday.

How the party could solve a contested convention before it starts

All of the rules we’ve mentioned so far have yet to be set in stone. They are the rules the DNC has agreed to, but the formal adoption of them by delegates happens the week before the convention.

Putnam said that if Democrats arrive at the convention without a nominee, this is the point where delegates could avoid a contested convention.

If the rules get changed — a big if, since the DNC approved these rules years ago and has been operating a primary under them — it will be bound to make the candidate on the losing side very unhappy.

Another option to prevent a contested convention would be to resolve it through private negotiations in the weeks before the convention. The last nominating contest is in June, but the convention doesn’t start until the end of July. That’s plenty of time for the surviving candidates to get together with party leaders and try to hatch a deal.

The history of contested conventions

Like I said, they are rare in the modern era. The last convention of any party to go beyond the first ballot was almost 70 years ago, in 1952. Then, Democrats tried to stop an outside-the-mainstream senator from Tennessee who was on a winning streak. They drafted a more establishment figure and over the course of three ballots met in backrooms to secure the nomination for Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson, effectively stealing the nomination from Sen. Estes Kefauver.

But even though there haven’t been contested conventions recently, there have been a number of dramatic conventions. In 1964, Republican establishment figures trying to stop conservative Barry Goldwater led to a 40,000-person protest outside the convention. The 1968 Democratic convention was defined by accusations of party bosses controlling the process, police brutality and delegate-card burners. The violence and drama gave a major boost to Republican Richard M. Nixon, who won by a landslide in the general election with a law-and-order campaign.