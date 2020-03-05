“One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq, you’re looking at him. Another candidate voted for the war in Iraq.”

Biden did vote to authorize a 2003 invasion of Iraq — a vote he now regrets. Biden at times has tried to even falsely suggest that he opposed the war.

As for whether Sanders “led the opposition” to the war, his staff has pointed to Sanders, then a House member, being in a meeting with 19 lawmakers who assembled privately with House Democratic leader Richard A. Gephardt (Mo.) to oppose a war resolution.

But Gephardt told The Washington Post that he had no memory of talking with Sanders about the Iraq vote. While the independent congressman met with Democrats, he “was really never an integral part of the caucus,” Gephardt said. At the time, the article noted, Sanders acknowledged that he had limited influence when asked why more Democrats weren’t standing up to President George W. Bush. “You are asking the wrong guy,” Sanders responded. “Ask Gephardt.”

“One of us has spent his entire life fighting against cuts in Social Security and wanting to expand Social Security. Another candidate has been on the floor of the Senate calling for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and veterans.”

Sanders’s attack on Biden mostly relates to a mid-1990s effort to rein in budget deficits though adoption of a balanced-budget amendment to the Constitution. Biden voted for it in 1996, though it did not pass. A balanced-budget amendment by itself would not require cuts in certain programs, but in the 1980s, Biden had co-sponsored a bill calling for a one-year across-the-board freeze in spending, including eliminating cost-of-living increases for one year for Social Security and Medicare.

During the balanced-budget debate a decade later, Biden cited that proposal to show that he cared about budget deficits. “When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans benefits. I meant every single solitary thing in the government,” Biden said in a Jan. 31, 1995, speech on the Senate floor.

But the Biden campaign also cites dozens of examples of votes cast by Biden to shield Social Security from cuts or to expand benefits.

Sanders has long called to expand Social Security benefits. But the Associated Press found evidence that, also in the mid-1990s, Sanders said that the aging population made it “clear that we will have to make incremental adjustments in Social Security taxes and benefits — as Congress has done in the past.” The Sanders campaign has insisted that “adjustments” did not mean benefits cuts.

“One of us led the opposition to disastrous trade agreements, which cost us millions of good-paying jobs. And that’s me. And another candidate voted for disastrous trade agreements.”

Sanders has opposed just about every free-trade agreement, though he was a junior House member without much clout when the North American Free Trade Agreement was passed in 1993. And yes, Biden was a supporter of many trade deals.

As to whether trade agreements have cost “millions of good-paying jobs,” Sanders is echoing language used by President Trump. The decision to allow China into the World Trade Organization has been estimated to have eliminated about 2 million jobs because of Chinese import competition. But as we noted in a previous fact check of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), another big factor in the loss of manufacturing jobs has been automation, not trade.

“One of us stood up for consumers and said, ‘We will not support a disastrous bankruptcy bill.’ And another candidate represented the credit card companies and voted for that disastrous bill.”

Biden was a longtime senator from Delaware, home of many banks and credit card companies, and one of his biggest legislative accomplishments was the 2005 passage of the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act. The complex law has been under fire ever since from the left as a giveaway to banks by making it harder to declare bankruptcy. Biden has argued that, while not perfect, the law benefited consumers by lowering interest rates and protected low-income households — and that he improved what could have been a worse bill in a Republican-controlled Congress and with a Republican as president.

One of Biden’s fiercest critics during the long struggle to pass the bill was Warren. Sanders voted against a 2001 version of the bill and the 2005 version that became law.

“We will not give tax breaks to billionaires when half a million Americans sleep out on the streets.”

This is a favorite line, but the way Sanders frames it is exaggerated. His number came from a single-night survey done by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to count homeless people. For one night in January 2019, the estimate was that 568,000 people are homeless.

But the report also says that two-thirds — nearly 360,000 — were in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs; the 210,000 others were “unsheltered” — i.e., on the streets, as Sanders puts it. The number has been trending down over the past decade. It was 650,000 in 2007.

“[We ] will not allow 49 percent of all new income to go to the 1 percent when half of our people live paycheck to paycheck.”

Sanders is citing a study by Emmanuel Saez of the University of California at Berkeley, which concluded that in terms of pretax income, the “top 1% families captured 49% of total real income growth per family from 2009-2017.” The study also does not include government benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, food stamps and the like, which are intended to narrow the gap.

Some studies have found that at least half of American workers live paycheck to paycheck. For instance, an online national sample of more than 1,000 adults released in February by the First National Bank of Omaha found that “49 percent of U.S. adults say they expect to be living paycheck to paycheck in 2020, and 53 percent reveal that they do not have an emergency fund that covers at least three months of expenses.”

