Exit poll data indicates Sanders (I-Vt.) is the most natural beneficiary of Warren’s decision to end her campaign. Among her top five groups across Super Tuesday states, Warren’s support peaked at 19 percent of “very liberal voters,” 17 percent among those ages 30-44 and 16 percent among voters with a favorable view of socialism.

Each of these groups was also among Sanders’s strongest five groups, too — he won 49 percent of very liberal voters, 41 percent of 30-44 year-olds and 41 percent of those who are positive toward socialism.

Warren supporters are also significantly more favorable toward socialism than Democrats overall, a key indicator of openness to supporting Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist. Across five Super Tuesday states that asked this question and had enough interviews with Warren supporters for reliable data, a median of 73 percent of Warren voters said they were favorable toward socialism, 20 points higher than the 53 percent of Democratic voters overall who said the same.

That finding was fairly consistent across states — in Texas, for instance, 72 percent of Warren voters had a favorable view of socialism compared with 56 percent of Democratic primary voters overall.

Looking at how Warren backers rate Sanders and Biden directly, Warren’s supporters were far more positive toward Sanders than Biden in California, the only state with enough data to analyze this question. A 73 percent majority of Warren voters in California had a favorable view of Sanders, compared with 52 percent who were favorable toward Biden.

One significant schism between Warren and Sanders supporters is education. College graduates were one of Warren’s top five groups, and she won a median of 17 percent support with them compared with 7 percent among voters without college degrees. By contrast, Sanders performed eight percentage points better with non-college graduates (33 percent) than college grads (25 percent). Biden’s support was fairly similar among these two groups across Super Tuesday states, winning a median of 34 percent among college graduates compared with 38 percent among those without college degrees.

