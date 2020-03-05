In the abstract, it’s a feature that rewards candidates sticking around and continuing to campaign. In practice, though, it very quickly means that a candidate with a lead can hold it. That’s one of the reasons that former vice president Joe Biden now has a significant advantage over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Before we dig into this two much, we need to offer two caveats. The first is that, as of writing, it’s been less than a week since Biden’s campaign seemed to be on life support. Things changed very fast once Biden won South Carolina on Saturday, and things could presumably change just as quickly in some other direction. This is admittedly a cop-out; what such a dramatic change in a different direction might look like is hard to imagine. But it’s 2020 and everything in the universe is in a state of flux, and that flux might yield some earthquake before sunrise tomorrow. Who knows!

More concretely, we need to add the caveat that Biden might not actually have a lead at the moment. The vote from Tuesday isn’t entirely final, and the delegates who were at stake in the more than 180 contests that day (every state and every congressional district in those states) haven’t been finalized. That’s the case especially with California, for which there are scores of delegates to be determined in a state that Sanders won. Sanders’s lead could fade or grow, both of which would affect the delegate math.

We can nonetheless get a sense of the trend in the race from the final and preliminary data in states that have already voted. There are two numbers important to track over the course of the nomination fight: the number of delegates the leading candidate needs to hit 1,991 — the number required to clinch the nomination — and the distance between that candidate and the person in second place.

Barring an earthquake at the dinosaurs-go-extinct scale, the leading and second-place candidates from here on out will be either Biden or Sanders. So let’s consider how the delegate relationship between them has evolved.

After Iowa, Sanders had a six-delegate lead over Biden. That delegate count from Iowa will grow. According to the Democratic Party, Sanders will gain delegates in the state in June since others who won Iowa delegates have dropped out. But let’s work with the numbers as they are.

After New Hampshire, that overall lead grew to 15 delegates, thanks to Sanders earning nine delegates in the state and Biden none. This was the point at which Biden’s campaign seemed like it might be doomed.

In Nevada, Sanders netted 15 more delegates relative to Biden for a 30-delegate lead. But then an earthquake hit: Biden vastly overperformed expectations in South Carolina and, in one state, got 24 more delegates than Sanders. With that Biden had erased the gains Sanders made in New Hampshire and Nevada, states where Biden’s performance had raised so much alarm.

This is a key point: Winning states in the Democratic contest doesn’t matter. What matters is the scale of the win and the size of the state. South Carolina was the biggest state to have voted to that point, and Biden won it by a big margin. The race was reset.

Then came Super Tuesday. Here’s where things stand, using delegate estimates from the site The Green Papers (an invaluable source for those interested in getting nerdy about delegates).

In some states, like Massachusetts, the total number of delegates won by Sanders or Biden was limited because other candidates won delegates, as well. (There, the candidate was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).) But notice that Biden’s wins in North Carolina and Virginia more than offset Sanders’s win in California, at least for now.

What’s really noticeable, though, is Alabama. There, Biden netted 33 delegates relative to Sanders, more than he did in North Carolina, where twice as many people voted. The scale made up for the size.

That’s complicated, obviously, so let’s look more narrowly at Biden’s advantage. We’ll consider two scenarios: the delegate totals tallied by The Post so far (which will change) and the totals from Green Papers. In our count, Biden leads by 54 delegates, and in Green Papers he leads by 72.

The important metric is the percentage of delegates Biden or Sanders needs to clinch the nomination. In our count, Biden needs to win 51 percent of the delegates still to be allocated, including those yet to be distributed from Tuesday. Sanders needs 52 percent.

Why are both above 50 percent? Because other candidates won delegates, too, meaning that both Biden and Sanders have won less than half of the delegates that have been allocated. That’s why the Green Papers’ numbers are bigger, too — 52 percent for Biden and 55 percent for Sanders — since more delegates who were won on Tuesday have already been allocated to those other delegates.

Consider what winning 55 percent of delegates means for Sanders moving forward: It means beating Biden by 10 points across the board, 55 to 45. These numbers are estimates and don’t include every delegate won Tuesday (including in California), but if Sanders does end up needing to win 55 percent of the remaining delegates, he’s in some trouble.

Especially given the states that are left on the calendar. Here’s how those states (and territories and one little federal district between Maryland and Virginia) voted in 2016, an indicator that proved rather predictive on Tuesday. The states with the most delegates at stake this year (bigger circles below) mostly backed Hillary Clinton four years ago — and by big enough margins that they handed Clinton big net-delegate totals.

See Florida there? Clinton won Florida by 31 points, netting 68 delegates. If Biden wins by half that much, he’d net 33 more delegates than Sanders.

This was Sanders’s problem in 2016. Clinton had a lead, and, thanks largely to the proportional distribution of delegates, Bernie couldn’t catch up. There was a stretch where he won a dozen or so states in a row by big margins, which he used to argue that he had the momentum. But that was just a fluke of the calendar, and those big wins in small states — as at the top left of the graph above — only netted him a handful of delegates each time. That could add up, but it didn’t add up fast enough for Sanders.

What’s more, Sanders can’t go into the Democratic convention with a tie. He and Biden both know that if the nomination is settled at the convention, if Biden and Sanders both show up in Milwaukee with less than half of the pledged delegates in hand, the superdelegates who will get to vote on the second ballot will support Biden. Sanders needs to either clinch the nomination or have a healthy enough lead that superdelegates are worried about giving Biden the nomination. Anything short of that and his bid is in trouble.

There are two points worth emphasizing again. The first is that past is not prologue in terms of delegate totals. Sanders could end up running closer in big states than he did in 2016, or win them outright. Then, overperformance in small states could give him the lead.