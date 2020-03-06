Then there are the moments when ideas suffer from both.

On a different subject, I had an idea. It was this: convey the actual complexity of Super Tuesday’s Democratic presidential nominating contest by demonstrating that what was at stake wasn’t the winner of 14 contests in various states. Instead, what was at stake were more than a thousand delegates awarded to any candidate receiving at least 15 percent of the vote in nearly 180 different geographic areas. The states themselves, yes, but also each congressional district in the state. Win 15 percent of the vote in a congressional district in Alabama, and you win at least some share of that district’s delegates.

AD

AD

Wouldn’t it be neat, I thought, if that could be presented visually? Little markers showing how much of the vote each candidate earning over 15 percent in some jurisdiction had received? That seems as though it would be neat.

One challenge that presented itself immediately was that the vote isn’t fully in yet. Thanks primarily to California, which allows voters to send in completed ballots as long as they are postmarked — not received — by Election Day, we won’t have final tallies for some of the voting jurisdictions for weeks.

Another challenge was compiling the per-district results. Happily, the team at Green Papers, a site focused on delegate math, has been diligently tallying the vote in each of the districts that voted. Which allowed me to calculate percentages of support and then make them into little visuals.

AD

AD

The result, unfortunately, was an image that was far too long to work elegantly in The Post’s content management system. If I put them all into one graphic, it’s aesthetically appealing but doesn’t convey much information.

Like so:

On that chart, the blue circles represent former vice president Joe Biden. The green (fittingly) is former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. Orange is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and purple is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). The only results shown are when candidates hit at least 15 percent support in the jurisdiction, the threshold for earning delegates.

The states are in alphabetical order, so you can see Alabama at the top left — where Biden did well. You can easily pick out Massachusetts and Maine, where Warren was more successful. At the very end, Vermont. And in that first column, Bloomberg’s sole win in American Samoa.

But, again, why squint at a pointillist illustration of American democracy when we can just stack a ton of big images in a row for you to look at and say “huh” about?

I included the percent of support each candidate has in the district, a figure that is used to calculate the distribution of delegates in each place. Delegate totals are included as well. It’s ... a lot of information.