What Clinton hadn’t done, though, was win enough pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. That’s because of the party’s big pool of superdelegates, party officials who could vote for whichever candidate they chose. Clinton’s tenure with the party and support from the establishment gave her an advantage with those voters. Hundreds indicated their intention to support her candidacy even before voting started.

Over the course of that campaign, Sanders’s argument for how he would win evolved numerous times.

At first, his team outlined their strategy for building support, particularly with black voters, which would allow him to win enough pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. The campaign wanted to win the first three states to plant a flag, but tied in Iowa and lost Nevada. It began arguing that it had critical momentum that Clinton lacked, something it argued should be considered by superdelegates. It soon became apparent that this momentum was mostly a function of the calendar, putting a string of Sanders-friendly contests in a row.

By April, Clinton had already built an insurmountable delegate lead, but Sanders won a string of small states that allowed his team to insist that they had the energy of voters. With some big states still to vote, including California, Sanders’s team insisted that they could still win more pledged delegates. When they didn’t, the argument evolved again: superdelegates should support Sanders as a more viable candidate than Clinton.

None of that happened. Clinton clinched the required number of delegates and won the nomination.

When Sanders this year took the lead in pledged delegates and seemed to be well on his way to a plurality of the delegate total before the convention, he was asked whether his opinion on how the convention should be handled had changed. He and his team argued that any candidate with a similar delegate lead should earn the nomination at the convention, something which struck his opponents as ironic given his arguments in 2016.

Then Tuesday happened, and it became apparent that not only would Sanders probably not win a plurality of delegates but that former vice president Joe Biden might win a majority of them before the convention.

Sanders was asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night if he would therefore put up more of a fight than he’d suggested a week ago, when he had the most delegates.

“If at the end of the day it turns out that vice president Biden is going to have more delegates than you do heading into the convention, will you drop out?” Maddow asked.

He wouldn’t need to drop out, Sanders replied, because Biden would win.

“I suspect we will run through the process,” he said. “I think people have a right to vote. But if Biden walks into the convention or at the end of the process has more votes than me, he is the winner.”

“And that’s true whether or not he has a majority or just a plurality?” Maddow asked.

“Absolutely,” Sanders replied. “I mean, that’s what I’ve said.”

He then made a good point about why his position had changed: so had the nominating process.

You’ll notice in the graphic above that Clinton’s ability to clinch the nomination before the convention depended on those superdelegates. For her to have clinched the nomination on pledged delegates alone, she’d have needed to win about 59 percent of all of the pledged delegates at stake. She won a majority of them, as noted above, but since superdelegates were part of the voting and couldn’t be won through voting, clinching without superdelegates was a steep hurdle. (One, we’ll note, which Sanders’s team at some points insisted she should have to surmount to clinch.)

That the superdelegates lined up early for Clinton in 2016 was a source of frustration to his team and powered early arguments that the party was working for Clinton’s candidacy. Over time, though, those superdelegates simply became voters who needed to be won, and Sanders’s team set out (unsuccessfully) to win them.

When the campaign was over, Sanders and his supporters pushed to eliminate their role, as he explained to Maddow.

“We fought very hard in the Democratic rules process to get rid of all superdelegates,” he said. “That was my preference. I think it is, should be the decision of the people, not Washington insiders. We lost, but what we did get is not getting rid of all superdelegates at the convention voting, but that on the first ballot there will be no superdelegates. In other words, we go into the first ballot, it is representatives, delegates who are represented by the people. And I think that that’s right.”

In other words, the 2020 Democratic convention will include a first vote in which superdelegates have no say. If no one has majority support after that vote, there will be a second ballot, in which superdelegates can vote. But, Sanders said, he would still support having those superdelegates back the person who’d come in with the most delegates.

“What I have said is that I think it would be a real, real disaster for the Democratic Party if, you know, I’m running against you and you have more votes than me,” he said. “And I say, well, wait a second, I don’t want Rachel. I want somebody else who didn’t get as many votes as she did. Let’s have the superdelegates vote on the second ballot. You know what that would do to the Democratic electorate. People would say, the person who got the most [delegates] didn’t get selected?”

This simply wasn’t how the nominating contest worked in 2016. One can certainly argue that Sanders’s view of his race against Clinton might not have been significantly less contentious had the 2020 rules been in place then, but it is fair to say that Sanders’s position now isn’t entirely inconsistent with how he ran in 2016. It’s a different game.