“When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored,” Harris said in a statement released on Sunday morning.

Harris is the fifth former rival to endorse Biden since his commanding victory in the South Carolina primary. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke endorsed Biden in advance of the pivotal slate of Super Tuesday states. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick endorsed Biden on Friday.

During a debate in June, Harris attacked Biden for talking positively about his ability to work with segregationist senators, and pointing out his opposition to busing.



“And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” she said, saying that, as a second grader, she had been bused to integrate schools in Berkeley. Since Harris dropped out in December, Biden has heaped praise on her. And he is frequently questioned about whether she would be his vice presidential pick.

In her statement on Friday, Harris spoke kindly of Biden's political career, and of Biden's deceased son, Beau, who was attorney general of Delaware when Harris held the same position in California.



