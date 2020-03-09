Both Sanders and Biden have said they are heeding the advice of public health officials as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 500 on Sunday. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing.
President Trump, meanwhile, is holding a fundraiser in Florida, in a departure from his typical practice of holding a “Keep America Great” rally on the eve of a Democratic primary.
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she will support Sanders if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, but she did not commit to campaigning on his behalf.
Clinton weighed in on the 2020 Democratic race in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday. Her comments come amid an increasingly tense race between Sanders and Biden for the party’s nomination to face Trump in November.
“I will support the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Clinton said when asked whether she would campaign for Sanders. Pressed again, she suggested that the decision is up to Sanders.
Sanders says he will press ahead with campaign rallies amid coronavirus crisis
Sanders said Sunday that he is moving forward with plans to hold campaign rallies ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in six states, despite mounting public concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With the outbreak in the United States now affecting 30 states, some political organizations have reassessed their plans for conferences and large-scale events.
The AFL-CIO, the largest group of labor unions in the country, announced that it is canceling its presidential forum, which had been scheduled for Thursday in Orlando. Sanders and Biden had been planning to attend.
