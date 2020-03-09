The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Fourteen minutes before the markets opened, Trump cited his decision to restrict travel from certain areas as a game-changer in the spread of coronavirus.

The BEST decision made was the toughest of them all - which saved many lives. Our VERY early decision to stop travel to and from certain parts of the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

With 13 minutes to go, he decried the “FAKE NEWS” — apparently about the coronavirus.

So much FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Once the sell-off began, he reached for a silver lining in all of this, saying consumers would actually benefit from lower gas prices.

Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

He followed that up by arguing the drop wasn’t really about coronavirus, but rather a reaction to oil-price bickering between Saudi Arabia and Russia and “the Fake News.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Finally, he pointed out that, despite tens of thousands of people dying from the flu each year, “life & the economy go on” — a rather transparent attempt to sooth twitchy investors about the future of the U.S. economy.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Through it all, though, the sell-off continued.

As president, Trump has made the stock market his calling card and often relished his ability to impact it with a tweet or a public comment. But coronavirus has shown the limits of his ability to calm public fears with his thumbs. And perhaps more than ever before, his sustained assault on his own credibility has come back to haunt him.

Throughout the China trade war, the markets have jumped or dropped big with Trump’s public pronouncements. In one two-week period, Forbes estimated that the Dow Jones Industrial Index shifted a total of 3,000 points thanks to signals about whether the situation was getting better or worse.

Early this year, Trump calmed fears on Wall Street by tweeting that “all is well” following Iran missile attacks on bases in Iraq that house U.S. soldiers.

Goldman Sachs published research in October that showed investors lowered their expectations about the Federal Reserve’s interest rates based upon Trump’s social-media activity.

He’s also been able to momentarily impact the stock prices of companies who either please him or run afoul of him, triggering trader activity and sometimes increases or decreases when he mentioned companies like Boeing and Ford in tweets.

The difference between all of that and what we see today, though, is that those were things he had some control over. He could unilaterally ramp up or scale back the trade war with China and de-escalate with Iran. His pressure on Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell could ostensibly impact the decisions that Powell made. And when it comes to individual companies, a president has some power to dictate how they are treated by his administration and Congress.

With coronavirus, though, it’s not about reading Trump’s intentions; it’s almost completely about whether what Trump is saying is true. Trump has said coronavirus is contained and that the threat isn’t all that serious. If investors truly believed that, we wouldn’t be seeing what we’re seeing right now. They don’t.

And that shouldn’t be terribly surprising. One constant throughout Trump’s presidency is that a strong majority of the American people simply have no faith in him to be honest. When Trump ran for president, the cliche was that his voters took him “seriously but not literally” — implicit in which is that Trump can’t be taken at face value. Since then, polls suggest even people who like him know he’s serially dishonest.

Quinnipiac University has long polled whether people thought Trump was honest, with its most recent survey a month ago showing Americans said 58 percent to 37 percent that Trump isn’t honest. At one point, the number of Republicans who said Trump wasn’t honest hit as high as 26 percent and the number of independents spiked to 69 percent.

CNN polling has also shown routinely that around 6 in 10 Americans say Trump isn’t “honest and trustworthy.” Polls have shown similar numbers didn’t believe Trump’s assurances about both the Ukraine and Russia situations.

I’d argue, though, that these numbers actually undersell Trump’s credibility problem — especially with his own supporters. An AP-NORC poll in October dug a little deeper on this question, asking people not just a binary “is he trustworthy or not” question but offering them several options. It asked whether the words “honest” describes Trump “extremely” well, “very” well, “moderately” well, “not very” well, or “not at all.” In that case, just 53 percent of Republicans said that word described him at least “very” well. Nearly as many — 47 percent — chose only “moderately” well or below.

Overall, just 24 percent of Americans said the word honest described Trump at least “very” well.

The people that matter when it comes to the stock market, of course, are investors — not so much working-class Americans who make up a large chunk of these surveys. And they generally make decisions based upon fundamentals. But it’s not difficult to see a president who had spent more time minding his credibility offering some well-timed reassurances about the U.S. economy and the effort to combat coronavirus. Instead we have divergent messages from the president and the health officials that surround him.

If anything, Trump’s insistence that “all is well” at this particular moment in time, when compared with the signals we’re getting from those health officials, might be making things worse. Part of handling these situations is about having faith in the government, and if the chief executive sounds like he’s not taking it seriously enough and isn’t clued in about the true nature of the threat (as Trump has repeatedly indicated), that’s a recipe for making a bad situation worse.