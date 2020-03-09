Just saying “Biden” and wrongdoing in the context of the 2020 election risks being political, especially when you have President Trump saying stuff like this about Biden and his family: “I will bring that up all the time.” Biden’s presidential campaign, through spokesman Andrew Bates, responded right back: “If they really want to go there, they should buckle up.”

Let’s review three pertinent things happening in the Senate and Justice Department.

1. A Senate investigation on whether a consulting company used Hunter Biden’s name to get leverage at the State Department

1. What’s being investigated: In 2015, did a consulting firm use Hunter Biden’s name as leverage when it was trying to lobby the Obama State Department for better treatment of the Ukrainian company for which he was a board member? (That would be Burisma, the Ukrainian oil and gas company Trump kept bringing up during impeachment.)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a Trump ally, says that yes, a company used the Biden name as it tried to reverse Burisma’s reputation as a corrupt company in the government. Now Johnson is trying to investigate whether the State Department gave any special attention or favors to Burisma.

Why this is potentially politically troublesome: Johnson insists all of this is not political in nature. (“It just so happens that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are also wrapped up and connected to the whole Ukrainian issue,” he told reporters Monday.) But a few points on that:

The investigation started as the House was undertaking impeachment of Trump. But Hunter Biden isn’t on the board of Burisma now; he was in 2015. Burisma wasn’t on the radar for most people then, but it’s not as if Johnson was ignorant of Ukraine issues: He has been closely involved in Ukraine for the past decade, saying he’s taken six trips there since 2011.

Johnson and his team maintain they’ve been working on this for months, since the House’s impeachment inquiry ramped up. But he called for a subpoena of a witness — a move that eventually garnered news headlines the day after Biden’s big win in South Carolina and one day before the consequential Super Tuesday elections across the nation.

Republicans know that just dropping the possibility of wrongdoing by anyone named Biden creates confusion and hypes up the conservative media machine, which can spread the allegations far and wide.

Democrats say that if Republicans want to investigate swampy behavior — like children of top politicians using their names to influence the government — well, that’s another story. It might include Hunter Biden, but investigations into potential corruption would almost certainly include the Trump children as well.

How it’s ramping up: Johnson, as chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wants to subpoena a former employee of this consulting company, Blue Star. The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), opposed that idea.

So because there’s no agreement, per committee rules, senators on the committee will vote Wednesday on whether to subpoena political consultant and former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is on the committee, hesitated to vote for the subpoena over concerns it would appear political but he now says he’ll vote for it.

Even so, on Sunday, Trump retweeted criticism of Romney.

Mitt Romney may block a subpoena to investigate Hunter Biden & Burisma



He says the investigation “looks political”



...Yet when it comes to the MOST partisan impeachment trial in history, Romney votes to convict President Trump?



He is a disgrace to the United States Senate



RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 6, 2020

Also, earlier in February, Yahoo News reported that Johnson and other Senate Republicans requested and received sensitive government financial documents related to Hunter Biden. It’s not clear how, if at all, that’s connected. Johnson has also requested Secret Service records to see where Hunter Biden traveled while his dad was vice president, reports The Post’s Mike DeBonis.

2. Did Ukraine interfere in the 2016 election for Democrats?

What’s being investigated: Did a Democratic operative work with Ukrainians to hurt Trump in the 2016 election?

This also has roots in impeachment, since Trump alleged something like this, only using a conspiracy theory about a hacked Democratic server. Senate Republicans have set aside that conspiracy theory for a narrower focus.

Telizhenko, the person Johnson wants to talk to, has alleged he worked with former Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa in 2016 to try to get dirt on top people in Trump’s campaign, like Paul Manafort who worked in Ukraine. Telizhenko is also involved in pushing a debunked theory Democrats worked with Ukraine to help them win in 2016.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has been methodically investigating this since Trump got into office, in 2017. He and Johnson and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) have requested documents and interviews related to Chalupa. They are trying to get interviews form former Obama administration officials, including a senior adviser to Biden. They say that if there is any question on the security of elections, it should be investigated.

Why wld Congress cede constitutional oversight responsibility bc its an election yr? Unaccountable faceless bureaucrats shldnt get pass every 4yrs Holding agencies accountable is job of Congress not exec branch esp FBI Ive overseen GOP+Dem admins for 40 yrs Not going 2stop now — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 6, 2020

Why this is potentially troublesome: Republicans maintain they are focusing on election meddling, not potential Democratic wrongdoing.

But intelligence officials have said Ukraine did not interfere in the U.S. election. A former official in Trump’s own White House testified in the impeachment inquiry that this is fiction and Russian propaganda. Raising questions about Ukraine meddling risks comparing it to the systematic interference efforts by Russians, downplaying what Russia did.

While these are offshoots of impeachment, none of the investigations focus on the two original allegations Trump brought up in his phone call with Ukraine’s president:

1. That the elder Biden intervened in Ukraine affairs to help his son’s business dealings

2. That Ukraine hacked Democrats’ server in 2016, not Russia.

That’s telling about how seriously Republicans take (or don’t take, rather), Trump’s debunked accusations that led to his impeachment. Still, Republicans have found other offshoots to investigate that Trump can and almost certainly will use against Biden.

3. The Justice Department has a clearinghouse for Ukraine-Biden allegations

What this is: It’s not an investigation. But Attorney General William P. Barr said in February that the Justice Department has developed an “intake process” for whatever Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, finds in Ukraine about the Bidens.