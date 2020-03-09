The Technology 202 Network: A survey of top tech leaders in government and industry

The Technology 202 Network:/ Connecting technology experts across government and industry in an ongoing survey. The Tech 202 Network:\ Connecting technology experts across government and industry in an ongoing survey.

Makinde Adeagbo. (Courtesy of Makinde Adeagbo)

Makinde Adeagbo

Makinde Adeagbo is a software engineer and investor who has worked at Facebook, Dropbox and Pinterest. He also founded /dev/color, a national organization that supports black software engineers. @makinde

Usman Ahmed. (Courtesy of Usman Ahmed)

Usman Ahmed

Usman Ahmed is the head of global public policy at PayPal. Ahmed is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where he teaches courses on international law and policy issues related to the Internet as well as financial technology law.

Erica Baker. (Courtesy of Erica Baker)

Erica Baker

Erica Baker is a principal group engineering manager at Microsoft and has previously worked at Google, Slack and Patreon. Baker is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in tech, as well as for expanding access to tech exposure and education. @EricaJoy

Mitchell Baker. (Courtesy of Mitchell Baker)

Mitchell Baker

Mitchell Baker is the chairwoman of Mozilla. She co-founded the Mozilla Project to support the open, innovative web. She is a member of the advisory boards of the Oxford Internet Institute and the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. @MitchellBaker

Cyan Banister. (Courtesy of Cyan Banister)

Cyan Banister

Cyan Banister is a venture partner at Long Journey Ventures. She previously was a partner at Founders Fund, where she invested across sectors and stages with an interest in augmented reality. She focuses on heavily regulated industries and businesses that help people find meaningful work. Banister is a self-taught engineer and entrepreneur who has held a number of technical leadership positions. @cyantist

Michael Beckerman. (Courtesy of Michael Beckerman)

Michael Beckerman

Michael Beckerman is the vice president of U.S. public policy for the video-sharing app TikTok. He previously served as president and chief executive of the Internet Association. He has worked to advance public policy that fosters innovation, promotes economic growth and empowers people through the free and open Internet.

Alvaro Bedoya. (Courtesy of Alvaro Bedoya)

Alvaro Bedoya

Alvaro Bedoya is the founding director of the Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law, where he is also a visiting professor of law and director of the Federal Legislation Clinic. He established the privacy center in 2014 with a focus on exposing and countering the “the color of surveillance” — surveillance’s disparate impact on people of color, immigrants and other historically marginalized people. Before that, he was chief counsel to the Senate’s Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. @alvarombedoya

Jon Berroya. (Courtesy of Jon Berroya)

Jon Berroya

Jon Berroya is the senior vice president and general counsel at the Internet Association. Berroya has been working on technology-related legal and policy issues for more than 20 years. Before joining IA, Berroya was the Entertainment Software Association’s legal affairs vice president. Berroya also previously worked for BSA, the Software Alliance, served as in-house counsel to Yahoo Inc. and represented social networking sites, Internet portals and Internet service providers as a private practitioner. @InternetAssn

Karan Bhatia. (Courtesy of Karan Bhatia)

Karan Bhatia

Karan Bhatia is the head of global government affairs and public policy at Google. Before joining Google, Bhatia served as president of General Electric’s government affairs and policy function. He also served in senior positions in the U.S. government, including at the Commerce Department and the Transportation Department. His last role was as deputy U.S. trade representative, overseeing U.S. international trade policy with respect to Asia and Africa. @Karan_K_Bhatia

Gina Bianchini. (Courtesy of Gina Bianchini)

Gina Bianchini

Gina Bianchini is the founder and chief executive of Mighty Networks. Mighty is a software platform for digital small business owners that helps them house their website, online courses and subscription commerce in one place. Before Mighty, Bianchini and Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen launched Ning, a pioneering global platform for creating niche social networks. @ginab

Marsha Blackburn. (Courtesy of Marsha Blackburn)

Marsha Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn is the first woman to represent Tennessee in the Senate. She serves on the Armed Services, Commerce, Science and Transportation, Veterans Affairs and Judiciary committees. Senate leadership picked Blackburn to chair the Judiciary Committee’s “Tech Task Force,” a working group charged with exploring Big Tech’s influence on American culture. @MarshaBlackburn

Jesse Blumenthal. (Courtesy of Jesse Blumenthal)

Jesse Blumenthal

Jesse Blumenthal is the vice president of technology and innovation policy for the Stand Together community, commonly known as the Koch network. His primary areas of focus include the cultural impact of technology, digital free speech and free association, and barriers to innovation specifically in competition policy, data, health care and transportation. @jessekblum

Katherine Boyle. (Courtesy of Katherine Boyle)

Katherine Boyle

Katherine Boyle is a partner focusing on defense technology at General Catalyst, a venture capital firm with offices in Boston, New York and San Francisco. She focuses on companies operating in highly regulated spaces such as defense, financial technology, health care and computational biology. She previously worked for The Post. @KTmBoyle

Julie Brill. (Courtesy of Julie Brill)

Julie Brill

Julie Brill is Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel for privacy and regulatory affairs. Before Microsoft, Brill joined global law firm Hogan Lovells as partner and co-director of its privacy and cybersecurity practice. Brill also served for six years as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. @JulieSBrill

Justin Brookman. (Courtesy of Justin Brookman)

Justin Brookman

Justin Brookman is the director of privacy and technology policy at Consumer Reports. Previously, Brookman served as policy director of the Federal Trade Commission’s office of technology, research and investigation and chief of the Internet bureau of the New York attorney general’s office. @JustinBrookman

Stacey Brown-Philpot. (Courtesy of Stacey Brown-Philpot) (n/a/Stacey Brown-Philpot)

Stacy Brown-Philpot

Stacy Brown-Philpot is the chief executive of TaskRabbit, an on-demand worker platform that was acquired by Ikea. She previously spent nearly a decade at Google heading online sales and operations, including serving as the head of online sales and operations for Google India. Brown-Philpot sits on the board of directors for HP Inc., Nordstrom and Black Girls Code. @sbp04

Danielle Burr. (Courtesy of Danielle Burr)

Danielle Burr

Danielle Burr is the head of federal affairs for Uber. She is a veteran of Capitol Hill who has worked in both Senate and House leadership. Burr was recently named by Washingtonian magazine as one of the area’s top tech leaders. @Danielle_Burr

Stewart Butterfield. (Courtesy of Stewart Butterfield)

Stewart Butterfield

Stewart Butterfield is the chief executive and co-founder of Slack, a workplace collaboration tool. He was previously the chief executive and co-founder of the photo-sharing service Flickr. He’s been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine. @stewart

Jeff Campbell. (Courtesy of Jeff Campbell)

Jeff Campbell

Jeff Campbell is the vice president of government affairs and technology policy for Cisco. On Cisco’s behalf, Campbell served as a member of the board of directors of the California Emerging Technologies Fund and the Telecommunication Industry Association. Before joining Cisco, Jeff headed the Washington government affairs office of Compaq.

Rachel Romer Carlson. (Courtesy of Rachel Romer Carlson) (Courtesy of Rachel Carlson/Courtesy of Rachel Carlson)

Rachel Romer Carlson

Rachel Romer Carlson is the co-founder and chief executive of Guild Education, a company that helps employers offer higher education to their front line employees. Before founding Guild, Carlson was the chief executive of Student Blueprint. She also worked for the 2008 Obama campaign and served in the Obama White House. @RachelRCarlson

Teresa Carlson. (Courtesy of Teresa Carlson)

Teresa Carlson

Teresa Carlson is the founder and leader of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Worldwide Public Sector. She also advises Amazon on global policy issues and is an advocate for empowering women in technology. She is a founding board member of the Halcyon House board of directors, a member of the Greater Washington board of trade, an adviser to Georgetown University’s Hacking Defense program and an advisory board member to George Mason University’s National Security Institute.

Steve Case. (Courtesy of Steve Case)

Steve Case

Steve Case is the co-founder of AOL and the chairman and chief executive of Revolution, a Washington-based investment firm that invests in seed, early and growth stage start-ups transforming major industries. In 2014, Revolution launched Rise of the Rest, a nationwide effort to support and encourage investment in emerging start-up ecosystems. Case is the author of the New York Times-best-selling book, “The Third Wave: An Entrepreneur’s Vision of the Future.” @SteveCase

Niki Christoff. (Courtesy of Niki Christoff)

Niki Christoff

Niki Christoff is the senior vice president of strategy and government relations at Salesforce. Christoff previously held senior positions at Google and Uber. She began her career as a litigator and served on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. Fortune magazine named Christoff one of the 25 most powerful women in politics in 2019. @nikichristoff

Danielle Citron. (Courtesy of Danielle Citron)

Danielle Keats Citron

Danielle Keats Citron is a professor of law at Boston University and the author of “Hate Crimes in Cyberspace.” She is a 2019 MacArthur Fellow. @daniellecitron

Cindy Cohn. (Courtesy of Cindy Cohn)

Cindy Cohn

Cindy Cohn is the executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. She previously served as EFF’s legal director as well as its general counsel. Cohn first became involved with EFF in 1993, when the foundation asked her to serve as the outside lead attorney in Bernstein v. Department of Justice, the successful First Amendment challenge to the U.S. export restrictions on cryptography. @EFF

Kim-Mai Cutler. (Courtesy of Kim-Mai Cutler) (Courtesy of Kim Mai Cutler/Courtesy of Kim Mai Cutler)

Kim-Mai Cutler

Kim-Mai Cutler is a partner at Initialized Capital focused on mobility, real estate, housing and cities. Previously, she was a journalist for more than 10 years, writing about technology at TechCrunch, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. She serves on the board of California YIMBY, San Francisco’s Local Homeless Coordinating Board and SPUR. @kimmaicutler

Matt Cutts. (Courtesy of Matt Cutts)

Matt Cutts

Matt Cutts is the administrator of the U.S. Digital Service, a nonpartisan technology group in the executive office of the president. He is responsible for setting the overall direction and strategy for agency projects. Previously, Matt was an early employee at Google and head of the webspam team, where he protected the quality of Google’s search results and wrote the first version of SafeSearch, Google’s family filter.

Anil Dash. (Courtesy of Anil Dash)

Anil Dash

Anil Dash is the chief executive of Glitch, the creative community where millions of people collaboratively create and share apps. Dash hosts “Function,” a Vox Media podcast exploring how tech shapes culture. He advised the Obama White House’s office of digital strategy and was formerly a contributing editor of Wired. @anildash

Tim Day. (Courtesy of Tim Day)

Tim Day

Tim Day is the senior vice president of the Chamber Technology Engagement Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Under his leadership, C_TEC highlights the role of technology in our economy, advocates for emerging technology and advances important technology issues through the legislative process. @Tim_Day1

John Delaney. (Courtesy of John Delaney)

John Delaney

John Delaney was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. He previously served as a congressman representing Maryland’s 6th District and the founder and chair of the House Artificial Intelligence Caucus. @JohnDelaney

Malkia Devich-Cyril. (Courtesy of Malkia Devich-Cyril) (Courtesy of Malkia Cyril/Courtesy of Malkia Cyril)

Malkia Devich-Cyril

Malkia Devich-Cyril is the co-founder and executive director of MediaJustice, which advances racial justice, rights and dignity in the digital age, and co-founder of the MediaJustice Network. Devich-Cyril is also a communications strategist, a veteran in the movement for digital rights and freedom, and a leader in the movement for black lives. @culturejedi

Joan Donovan. (Courtesy of Joan Donovan)

Joan Donovan

Joan Donovan is the director of the technology and social change research project at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. Her work focuses on media manipulation tactics and techniques, effects of disinformation campaigns and adversarial media movements that target journalists. @BostonJoan

Misha Esipov. (Courtesy of Misha Esipov)

Misha Esipov

Misha Esipov is the chief executive and co-founder of Nova Credit, a cross-border consumer reporting agency. Nova has built a global network of credit bureaus for consumers to transport their financial identity wherever they move. @MishaEsipov

Victoria A. Espinel. (Courtesy of Victoria A. Espinel) (Courtesy of Victoria Espinel/Courtesy of Victoria Espinel)

Victoria A. Espinel

Victoria A. Espinel is the president and chief executive of BSA, the Software Alliance. Before heading BSA, Espinel served for a decade in the White House, for both Republican and Democratic administrations as President Obama’s first adviser on intellectual property and, before that, as the first chief U.S. trade negotiator for intellectual property and innovation at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. @victoriaespinel

Falon Fatemi. (Courtesy of Falon Fatemi)

Falon Fatemi

Falon Fatemi is the founder and chief executive of Node.io, an AI-as-a-service platform. Fatemi has worked on go-to-market strategy, global expansion and strategic partnerships at Google, YouTube and the start-up world. In 2019, she was recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the country’s top 100 intriguing entrepreneurs. @falonfatemi

Anthony Foxx. (Courtesy of Anthony Foxx)

Anthony Foxx

Anthony Foxx is the chief policy officer and senior adviser to the president and chief executive at Lyft. Before joining Lyft, Foxx served as the secretary of transportation under President Obama. @anthonyfoxx

Bobby Franklin. (Courtesy of Bobby Franklin)

Bobby Franklin

Bobby Franklin is the president and chief executive of the National Venture Capital Association, a trade association. Franklin took the helm of NVCA in 2013 after nearly a decade at CTIA, the Wireless Association, where he first served as head lobbyist and then spent the next eight years as the association’s executive vice president. @NVCA

Christina Gagnier. (Courtesy of Christina Gagnier)

Christina Gagnier

Christina Gagnier, a shareholder at the national law firm Carlton Fields, is a privacy law attorney and author. She served as a member of the Federal Communications Commission’s consumer advisory committee and the California attorney general’s cyber exploitation task force. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law. @gagnier

Venky Ganesan. (Courtesy of Venky Ganesan)

Venky Ganesan

Venky Ganesan is a partner at Menlo Ventures, focusing on investments in both the consumer and enterprise sectors. He serves on the board of Aisera, BitSight, Breather, Dedrone, Machine Zone, MealPal, OverOps, Rover and Unravel Data. @venkyganesan

Jocelyn Goldfein. (Courtesy of Jocelyn Goldfein)

Jocelyn Goldfein

Jocelyn Goldfein is a managing director at Zetta Venture Partners, where she leads seed investments in AI-first start-ups. Goldfein has previously been an entrepreneur and a technology executive at VMware and Facebook. @jgoldfein

Gay Gordon-Byrne. (Courtesy of Gay Gordon-Byrne)

Gay Gordon-Byrne

Gay Gordon-Byrne is the executive director of the Repair Association, which seeks to reverse the monopolization of electronic equipment repair for such devices as cellphones, refrigerators and even farm tractors. She is the author of “Buying, Supporting, Maintaining Software and Equipment: An IT Managers Guide to Controlling the Product Life Cycle.” @RepairCoalition

Jennifer Granick. (Courtesy of Jennifer Granick)

Jennifer Granick

Jennifer Granick is the surveillance and cybersecurity counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Project on Speech, Privacy and Technology. She is the author of “American Spies: Modern Surveillance, Why You Should Care, and What To Do About It” and winner of the 2016 Palmer Civil Liberties Prize. @granick

Robert Grant. (Courtesy of Robert Grant) (Courtesy of Rob Grant/Courtesy of Rob Grant)

Robert Grant

Robert Grant is the vice president of government affairs at Cruise. He joined Cruise after spending more than 20 years working in and with governments, having held leadership positions in the Treasury Department and the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Most recently, Grant led the global policy efforts for the self-driving start-up, Aurora Innovation, and the ride-hailing company, Lyft.

Zach Graves. (Courtesy of Zach Graves)

Zach Graves

Zach Graves is the head of policy at the Lincoln Network. Before joining Lincoln, he was director of the R Street Institute’s technology and innovation policy program. Graves is a visiting fellow at the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. @ZacharyGraves

Arlan Hamilton. (Courtesy of Arlan Hamilton)

Arlan Hamilton

Arlan Hamilton is the founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital, a venture capital fund dedicated to minimizing funding disparities in tech by investing in people who are of color, female and LGBT. Since launching in 2015, Backstage has raised more than $10 million and invested in more than 130 start-up companies. @ArlanWasHere

Josh Hawley. (Courtesy of Josh Hawley)

Josh Hawley

Josh Hawley is a Republican senator from Missouri. Hawley, currently the youngest U.S. senator, worked on holding tech companies accountable for antitrust and consumer protection violations as Missouri’s attorney general. Elected to the Senate in 2018, Hawley has litigated in federal courts and the Supreme Court, where he clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. @HawleyMO

Sally Hubbard. (Courtesy of Sally Hubbard)

Sally Hubbard

Sally Hubbard is director of enforcement strategy at the Open Markets Institute, an organization backed by groups that advocate for breaking up large tech companies. Hubbard served as an assistant attorney general in the antitrust bureau of the New York attorney general’s office and headed up coverage of monopolization and tech platforms for the Capitol Forum. Hubbard has testified before the House of Representatives and the Federal Trade Commission. @Sally_Hubbard

Y-Vonne Hutchinson. (Courtesy of Y-Vonne Hutchinson) (Courtesy of Yvonne Hutchinson/Courtesy of Yvonne Hutchinson)

Y-Vonne Hutchinson

Y-Vonne Hutchinson is the founder and chief executive of ReadySet, a diversity strategy firm, and co-founder and adviser of Project Include, a nonprofit focused on increasing diversity and inclusion in tech. Before launching ReadySet, she worked as an international labor and human rights lawyer for nearly a decade. She serves on the Women of Color Council for the AnitaB.Org and the advisory board for the TechEquity Collaborative. @hutchamachutch

Elizabeth Joh. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Joh)

Elizabeth Joh

Elizabeth Joh is a law professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law. Joh has written widely on policing, technology and the law in scholarly publications and for Slate, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. @elizabeth_joh

Daphne Keller. (Courtesy of Daphne Keller)

Daphne Keller

Daphne Keller is the director of intermediary liability at Stanford University’s Center for Internet and Society. Her work focuses on platform regulation and Internet users’ rights. @daphnehk

John Kelly. (Courtesy of John Kelly)

John Kelly

John Kelly is the founder and chief executive of Graphika, a social media analysis firm founded on technology he invented that blends social network analysis, content analysis and statistics to make complex online networks understandable. Kelly has provided expert testimony on foreign interference in the U.S. presidential elections. He is also an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University. @apidictionist

Glenn Kelman. (Courtesy of Glenn Kelman)

Glenn Kelman

Glenn Kelman is the president and chief executive of the real estate service Redfin. He’s also served as a member of the board of directors since March 2006. Before joining Redfin, Kelman was the co-founder of Plumtree Software, Inc., a provider of enterprise portal software products, where he served as vice president of marketing and product management. @glennkelman

Ro Khanna. (Courtesy of Ro Khanna)

Ro Khanna

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving in his second term. Khanna sits on the House Budget, Armed Services and Oversight and Reform committees and is first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He also serves as an assistant whip in the Democratic caucus. He previously served as the deputy assistant secretary in the Commerce Department under President Obama. @RoKhanna

Klon Kitchen. (Courtesy of Klon Kitchen)

Klon Kitchen

Klon Kitchen is the senior fellow for technology, science and national security policy at the Heritage Foundation. His personal research focuses on the intersection of technology and national security, with particular interest in artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons systems, space and intelligence issues. Before his time at Heritage, Kitchen was national security adviser to a senator and spent more than 15 years in the U.S. intelligence community. @klonkitchen

Blake Lawit. (Courtesy of Blake Lawit)

Blake Lawit

Blake Lawit is the general counsel at LinkedIn. Previously, he led the teams responsible for litigation, regulatory disputes, antitrust, patent, employment and legal department operations. Before joining LinkedIn, Blake was a partner at Howard Rice in San Francisco, where he specialized in intellectual property and litigation. @linkedin

Jeff Lawson. (Courtesy of Jeff Lawson)

Jeff Lawson

Jeff Lawson is the co-founder and chief executive of the cloud communications services company Twilio. Before Twilio, Lawson was co-founder and chief technology officer of NineStar; founding chief technology of Stubhub.com; co-founder, chief executive and chief technology officer of Versity; and one of the first product managers for Amazon Web Services. @jeffiel

Aileen Lee. (Courtesy of Aileen Lee)

Aileen Lee

Aileen Lee is a founding partner at Cowboy Ventures, which backs seed-stage technology companies. Before Cowboy, Lee was a partner at Kleiner Perkins for over a decade, was founding chief executive of digital media company RMG Networks and worked at Gap Inc. in operating roles. She is an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow and co-founder of the nonprofit All Raise, aiming to accelerate success for women in technology. @aileenlee

Bastian Lehman. (Courtesy of Bastian Lehman)

Bastian Lehmann

Bastian Lehmann is the chief executive of Postmates, the on-demand delivery company he co-founded in 2011. Before Postmates, Lehmann co-founded Curated.by, a real-time tweet curation platform based in London. Before that, at 12snap, he managed marketing budgets for Adidas and Lufthansa and helped European start-ups in product-related roles. @Basti

Ben Marcus. (Courtesy of Ben Marcus)

Ben Marcus

Ben Marcus is the chairman and co-founder of AirMap, a digital airspace and automation company serving the drone economy. Marcus is an airline transport pilot and member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Aeronautics Research and Technology Roundtable. @FlyingBenji

Will Marshall. (Courtesy of Will Marshall)

Will Marshall

Will Marshall is the co-founder and chief executive of Planet Labs, an earth-imaging company. Marshall was previously a scientist at NASA/Universities Space Research Association, where he was a systems engineer on lunar orbiter mission LADEE, a member of the science team for the lunar impactor mission LCROSS, served as co-principal investigator on PhoneSat and was the technical lead on research projects in space debris remediation. @Will4Planet

Kevin Martin. (Courtesy of Kevin Martin)

Kevin Martin

Kevin Martin is the vice president for U.S. public policy at Facebook. He oversees Facebook’s work with policymakers on privacy, connectivity, trade and other issues. Previously, he served as chairman and commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. After leaving the FCC, he joined the Aspen Institute as a Senior Fellow at the think tank’s Communications and Society Program, and later the law firm Squire Patton Boggs LLP as a partner.

Bethanye McKinney Blount. (Courtesy of Bethanye McKinney Blount)

Bethanye McKinney Blount

Bethanye McKinney Blount is the co-founder and chief executive at Compaas. With over 20 years of experience in technology, Blount has led engineering teams at Reddit, Linden Lab, EMI Music and Facebook. She has been featured in the Atlantic and Business Insider and was named to the Forbes list of the top 50 women in tech in 2018. @bethanye

Tim McKone. (Courtesy of Tim McKone)

Tim McKone

Tim McKone is the executive vice president for federal relations for AT&T Services Inc. In 1996, McKone served as the director of congressional affairs for the Dole for President campaign. Before joining AT&T (formerly SBC), McKone served as the director of government affairs for the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America.

Roger McNamee. (Courtesy of Roger McNamee)

Roger McNamee

Roger McNamee has been a Silicon Valley investor for 35 years. He co-founded funds in venture, crossover and private equity. His most recent fund, Elevation, included U2’s Bono as a co-founder. McNamee plays bass and guitar in the bands Moonalice and Doobie Decibel System and is the author of “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.” @Moonalice

Terrell McSweeny. (Courtesy of Terrell McSweeny)

Terrell McSweeny

Terrell McSweeny, former commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, has held senior appointments in the White House, Justice Department and Senate. She is a partner at Covington and Burling and distinguished fellow of Georgetown Law’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy. @TerrellMcSweeny

Karla Monterroso. (Courtesy of Karla Monterroso)

Karla Monterroso

Karla Monterroso is the chief executive of Code2040, a nonprofit dedicated to the proportional representation of black and Latino people in tech at all levels of leadership. Monterroso focuses on addressing opportunity and wealth gaps in America through education, health care and technology. @karlitaliliana

Linda Moore. (Courtesy of Linda Moore)

Linda Moore

Linda Moore is the president and chief executive of Technet, a bipartisan network of technology CEOs and senior executives. A 30-year veteran of presidential campaigns, the White House and Capitol Hill, Moore was named to the board of the Women’s High Tech Coalition in 2014 and to D.C.’s Top 50 Women in Tech in 2015. @LindaMooreDC

Erica Muhl. (Courtesy of Erica Muhl)

Erica Muhl

Erica Muhl is the dean of the Iovine and Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation at the University of Southern California. Her work focuses on Gen Z and Gen Alpha learners and the future of work and education as driven by technology. @USCIovineYoung

Mark Muro. (Courtesy of Mark Muro)

Mark Muro

Mark Muro is a senior fellow and policy director at the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. Muro focuses on regional technology ecosystems and economic development and has published on digital trends, automation, advanced industries and regional development issues. @MarkMuro1

Richard Nash. (Courtesy of Richard Nash)

Richard Nash

Richard Nash is a vice president of PayPal, leading the global government relations group, composed of teams based in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. His work includes collaborating with and informing governments on the development of modern financial services regulation and legislation. His team manages PayPal’s contributions to discussions on consumer protection, cross-border trade expansion, intellectual property protections, cybersecurity and data protection. @rnash100

Craig Newmark. (Courtesy of Craig Newmark)

Craig Newmark

Craig Newmark is the founder of the online classified ads service Craigslist. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grass-roots organizations in areas that include trustworthy journalism and information security, voter protection, women in technology and veterans and military families. @craignewmark

Francella Ochillo. (Courtesy of Francella Ochillo)

Francella Ochillo

Francella Ochillo is the executive director of Next Century Cities, an organization that supports local efforts to expand broadband access. She works to ensure that state and local leaders can resolve their own connectivity issues and help shape federal policies. Ochillo has worked on a variety of technology and telecommunications issues with a focus on assessing the impact of policy proposals on marginalized communities. @FranOchillo

Maureen K. Ohlhausen. (Courtesy of Maureen K. Ohlhausen) (Courtesy of Maureen Ohlhausen/Courtesy of Maureen Ohlhausen)

Maureen K. Ohlhausen

Maureen K. Ohlhausen is the chair of the antitrust practice at Baker Botts, LLP and leads the firm’s privacy work. She was acting chairman and commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission from 2012 to 2018. She has published articles on antitrust, privacy, intellectual property, regulation, FTC litigation, telecommunications and international law and has testified over a dozen times before Congress. @M_Ohlhausen

Casey Oppenheim. (Courtesy of Casey Oppenheim)

Casey Oppenheim

Casey Oppenheim is the co-founder and chief executive of Disconnect, which creates apps and technology that powers privacy for over 350 million active users and aims to give people the ability to understand and control unwanted tracking. @caseyoppenheim

Jason Oxman. (Courtesy of Jason Oxman)

Jason Oxman

Jason Oxman is the president and chief executive of the Information Technology Industry Council. Before joining ITI, Oxman served as chief executive of ETA, the international trade association of the payments technology industry, and led its 500 global financial and technology member companies through industry transformations. Previously, he was senior vice president of industry affairs at the Consumer Technology Association and worked at the Federal Communications Commission to develop and implement technology policy for broadband and related communications services. @joxman

Ifeoma Ozoma. (Courtesy of Ifeoma Ozoma)

Ifeoma Ozoma

Ifeoma Ozoma is Pinterest’s public policy and social impact manager. She is also a member of the Brookings Institution’s Transatlantic Working Group on Disinformation and regularly presents her work in global gatherings. Before joining Pinterest, she was on the public policy teams at Google and Facebook.

Chris Padilla. (Courtesy of Chris Padilla)

Chris Padilla

Chris Padilla is IBM’s vice president of government and regulatory affairs. Before joining IBM, he served as undersecretary for international trade and as assistant secretary of commerce for export administration at the Commerce Department. He previously served as chief of staff and senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of State Robert Zoellick and, before that, was an assistant U.S. trade representative. @ChrisPadilla00

Jennifer Pahlka. (Courtesy of Jennifer Pahlka)

Jennifer Pahlka

Jennifer Pahlka is the founder of Code for America, a nonprofit working to improve government in the digital age. She served as the deputy chief technology officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy from 2013 to 2014, where she helped found the United States Digital Service. She serves on the Defense Innovation Board in her personal capacity. @pahlkadot

Ali Partovi. (Courtesy of Ali Partovi)

Ali Partovi

Ali Partovi heads Neo, a mentorship community and venture capital fund that brings together tech veterans to invest in future leaders. Partovi has backed Airbnb, Dropbox, Facebook and Uber. He co-founded Code.org (Hour of Code) to bring computer science to classrooms. Partovi grew up in Tehran during the Iran-Iraq war and sold his first start-up, LinkExchange, in 1998. @apartovi

Hadi Partovi. (Courtesy of Hadi Partovi)

Hadi Partovi

Hadi Partovi is a tech entrepreneur, investor and chief executive of the education nonprofit Code.org. His angel investments include Facebook, Dropbox, Airbnb and Uber. Code.org is a curriculum platform for teaching computer science in school, reaching tens of millions of students worldwide. @hadip

Daniela Perdomo. (Courtesy of Daniela Perdomo)

Daniela Perdomo

Daniela Perdomo is the co-founder and chief executive of goTenna, a mobile mesh networking platform working to decentralize connectivity. goTenna’s customers include U.S. military small combat teams, European military forces, Google, the city of New York and over 100,000 consumers. The goTenna platform pairs with personal devices like phones, computers and sensors to enable peer-to-peer long-range communications networks independent of cell service, WiFi or satellites. @danielaperdomo

Riana Pfefferkorn. (Courtesy of Riana Pfefferkorn)

Riana Pfefferkorn

Riana Pfefferkorn is the cryptography fellow at the Stanford Law School Center for Internet and Society. Her work focuses on investigating the government’s policy and practices for forcing decryption and influencing crypto-related design, both technically and through the courts and legislatures. Pfefferkorn also researches the effects of strong encryption on public interests. @Riana_Crypto

Nick Pickles. (Courtesy of Nick Pickles)

Nick Pickles

Nick Pickles is the director of global public policy strategy at Twitter. Previously, he was head of public policy for Twitter in the United Kingdom and before that the director of civil liberties and privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch. He stood as a candidate in the 2010 U.K. general election. He is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a music photographer and a board member of the nonprofit BBC Media Action. @nickpickles

Heather Podesta. (Courtesy of Heather Podesta)

Heather Podesta

Heather Podesta is the founder and chief executive of Invariant, a government relations firm, which represents more than 40 clients, including start-ups and large corporations. Podesta previously worked on Capitol Hill for members of Congress on the tax-writing committees.

Frida Polli. (Courtesy of Frida Polli)

Frida Polli

Frida Polli is the founder and chief executive of Pymetrics, a talent matching platform that uses behavioral data and audited AI to help companies such as Unilever, LinkedIn and Accenture better understand their workforce as well as make fairer and more predictive decisions. Polli is a Harvard- and MIT-trained neuroscientist. @fridapolli

Michael Powell. (Courtesy of Michael Powell)

Michael Powell

Michael Powell is a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and served as a member of the FCC for eight years. In his current role as president and chief executive of NCTA, the Internet and Television Association, Powell represents the broadband, communications and content industries. @chairmanpowell

Matthew Prince. (Courtesy of Matthew Prince)

Matthew Prince

Matthew Prince is the co-founder and chief executive of Cloudflare, which offers services to prevent malicious activity from hitting websites. Prince is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, winner of the 2011 Tech Fellow Award and serves on the board of advisers for the Center for Information Technology and Privacy Law. @eastdakota

Jessica Rich. (Courtesy of Jessica Rich)

Jessica Rich

Jessica Rich is an expert consultant on privacy and consumer protection issues. Rich served as director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection from 2013 to 2017. Following her departure from the FTC, Rich served as the vice president of advocacy for Consumer Reports.

Kevin Richards. (Courtesy of Kevin Richards)

Kevin Richards

Kevin Richards is a vice president and head of U.S. government affairs for SAP, an enterprise application software company. He previously served as senior vice president of federal government affairs for TechAmerica; senior manager of U.S. federal government relations for Symantec, a cybersecurity company; and spent 13 years in the Senate serving on the staff of Edward M. Kennedy as his legislative assistant and economic policy adviser. Richards represents SAP on the board of directors and councils of business advocacy organizations, including the Information Technology Industry Council (ITIC) board of directors and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Technology Engagement Center (C_TEC) advisory board.

Chad Rigetti. (Courtesy of Chad Rigetti)

Chad Rigetti

Chad Rigetti is a quantum computing physicist and the founder and chief executive of Rigetti Computing. Previously, he worked in the quantum computing group at IBM. Rigetti has a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Regina and a Ph.D. in applied physics from Yale University. @ChadRigetti

Rashad Robinson. (Courtesy of Rashad Robinson)

Rashad Robinson

Rashad Robinson is the president of Color of Change, a racial justice organization with more than 1.5 million members. Under Robinson’s leadership, Color of Change has driven changes in federal policy and corporate culture that ensure greater safety, equity and justice for black people in the technology realm. The organization’s campaigns have targeted Airbnb, PayPal, Facebook and Google. @rashadrobinson

Marc Rotenberg. (Courtesy of Marc Rotenberg)

Marc Rotenberg

Marc Rotenberg is the president of EPIC, a nonpartisan research organization, based in Washington, focused on emerging privacy and civil liberties issues. @MarcRotenberg

Julie Samuels. (Courtesy of Julie Samuels)

Julie Samuels

Julie Samuels is the executive director and founder of Tech:NYC, a tech sector advocacy group in New York representing more than 800 companies. Before creating Tech:NYC, Samuels was executive director at Engine, a nationwide nonprofit focused on technology entrepreneurship and advocacy, and before that worked at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Media Coalition in New York. @juliepsamuels

Nicole Sanchez. (Courtesy of Nicole Sanchez)

Nicole Sanchez

Nicole Sanchez is a managing partner and founder at Vaya Consulting, a firm that advises companies on diversity issues. She is on the board of CODE2040, an organization dedicated to diversifying the tech workforce. @nmsanchez

Brian Schimpf. (Courtesy of Brian Schimpf)

Brian Schimpf

Brian Schimpf is co-founder and chief executive of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company working to modernize U.S. military technology. Previously, Schimpf was director of engineering at Palantir Technologies. He has served numerous domestic and international government organizations across the intelligence, defense and law enforcement sectors. @SchimpfBrian

Caryn Seidman-Becker. (Courtesy of Caryn Seidman-Becker) (Courtesy of Caryn Seidman Becker/Courtesy of Caryn Seidman Becker)

Caryn Seidman-Becker

Caryn Seidman-Becker is the chairman and chief executive of Clear, a biometrics company that helps people skip the security lines at airports and stadiums. Seidman-Becker previously served as the co-founder of the hedge fund Arience Capital. @CLEARcaryn

Craig Silliman. (Courtesy of Craig Silliman)

Craig Silliman

Craig Silliman is the executive vice president and chief administrative, legal and public policy officer at Verizon. Before assuming his current position in 2019, Silliman was executive vice president for public policy and general counsel.

Peter Singer. (Courtesy of Peter Singer)

Peter Singer

Peter Singer is a strategist at New America, a consultant on tech and security issues, and the author of multiple books, including “Ghost Fleet,” “Cybersecurity and CyberWar: What Everyone Needs to Know” and “LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media.” @peterwsinger

Neema Singh Guliani. (Courtesy of Neema Singh Guliani)

Neema Singh Guliani

Neema Singh Guliani is a senior legislative counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Washington legislative office, focusing on surveillance, privacy and national security issues. Before joining the ACLU, she worked in the chief of staff’s office at the Department of Homeland Security, concentrating on national security and civil rights issues. @neemaguliani

Gigi Sohn. (Courtesy of Gigi Sohn)

Gigi Sohn

Gigi Sohn is a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law and Policy and a Benton Senior Fellow and Public Advocate. She sits on the board of directors of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and on the advisory board of the Open Markets Institute. @gigibsohn

Ashkan Soltani. (Courtesy of Ashkan Soltanin)

Ashkan Soltani

Ashkan Soltani is an independent researcher and technologist specializing in privacy, security and behavioral economics. He formerly served as the chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission and as a senior adviser to the chief technology officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. @ashk4n

Alex Stamos. (Courtesy of Alex Stamos)

Alex Stamos

Alex Stamos is an adjunct professor and Hoover Fellow at Stanford University. He’s the former chief security officer at Facebook. He has previously worked as the chief information security officer of Yahoo and was the co-founder of iSEC Partners. @alexstamos

Trae Stephens. (Courtesy of Trae Stephens)

Trae Stephens

Trae Stephens is a partner at Founders Fund, where he invests across sectors with a particular interest in start-ups operating in the government space. He is also co-founder and executive chairman of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomy and artificial intelligence. @traestephens

Jeremy Stoppelman. (Courtesy of Jeremy Stoppelman)

Jeremy Stoppelman

Jeremy Stoppleman is the chief executive and co-founder of Yelp. Previously, Stoppleman was vice president of engineering at PayPal. @jeremys

Berin Szoka. (Courtesy of Berin Szoka)

Berin Szóka

Berin Szóka is the president of TechFreedom. He previously directed the Center for Internet Freedom at the Progress and Freedom Foundation. A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Szóka clerked for a federal district judge and practiced Internet and telecommunications law at Latham and Watkins LLP. His work focuses on privacy, intermediary deputization, telecommunications, the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, consumer protection, competition, free speech and civil liberties. @BerinSzoka

Adam Thierer. (Courtesy of Adam Thierer)

Adam Thierer

Adam Thierer is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he covers the public policy concerns surrounding emerging technologies. His latest book is “Permissionless Innovation: the Continuing Case for Comprehensive Technological Freedom.” @AdamThierer

Brandon Tseng. (Courtesy of Brandon Tseng)

Brandon Tseng

Brandon Tseng is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Shield AI. Previously, Brandon served in the U.S. Navy for seven years. As a Navy SEAL, he served two deployments to Afghanistan and one to the Pacific theater. He was also the assistant chief engineer aboard the USS Pearl Harbor and deployed to the Persian Gulf. @shieldaitech

Bradley Tusk. (Courtesy of Bradley Tusk)

Bradley Tusk

Bradley Tusk is a venture capitalist who protects start-ups from political risk. He is the chief executive and founder of Tusk Ventures, a venture capital fund dedicated to working with and investing in start-ups in regulated industries. Tusk Ventures has worked with and invested in dozens of start-ups such as Bird, FanDuel, Lemonade, Eaze, Circle and Ripple. Bradley previously served as Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign manager in New York City, deputy governor of Illinois and Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) communications director. @bradleytusk

Hunter Walk. (Courtesy of Hunter Walk)

Hunter Walk

Hunter Walk co-founded Homebrew, a seed-stage venture fund. Previously, he led product management at YouTube after joining Google in 2003, managing product and sales efforts for AdSense, Google‘s contextual advertising business. He worked in product and marketing at Linden Lab, creators of the virtual world Second Life. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant and spent a year at “Late Night with Conan O‘Brien.” @hunterwalk

Scott Wallsten. (Courtesy of Scott Wallsten)

Scott Wallsten

Scott Wallsten is the president and senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute and also a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Business and Public Policy. He is an economist with expertise in industrial organization and public policy, and his research focuses on competition, regulation, telecommunications, the economics of digitization, and technology policy. He was the economics director for the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Plan and has been a lecturer in Stanford University’s public policy program, a senior fellow at the AEI and Brookings Joint Center for Regulatory Studies and a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. @scottwallsten

Mark R. Warner. (Courtesy of Mark R. Warner) (Courtesy of Mark Warner/Courtesy of Mark Warner)

Mark R. Warner

Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. A former governor of Virginia, Warner was elected to the Senate in 2008 and reelected to a second term in 2014. He also serves on the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules committees. @MarkWarner

Clint Watts. (Courtesy of Clint Watts)

Clint Watts

Clint Watts is the distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and a nonresident fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy. He is also a cybersecurity consultant in the private sector. He previously served as a U.S. Army officer, FBI special agent, executive officer at the Combating Terrorism Center and consultant to the FBI’s National Security Branch. @selectedwisdom

Darrell West. (Courtesy of Darrell West)

Darrell West

Darrell West is the vice president of governance studies and director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution. He is the author of “the Future of Work: Robots, AI and Automation.” @darrwest

Jill Wetzler. (Courtesy of Jill Wetzler)

Jill Wetzler

Jill Wetzler is the head of engineering at Pilot, a bookkeeping firm powered by software. Before Pilot, she spent four years at Lyft as director of engineering, building out their infrastructure engineering organization and leading numerous programs related to manager development and diversity and inclusion. She began her career as a software engineer at Salesforce. @JillWetzler

Tom Wheeler. (Courtesy of Tom Wheeler)

Tom Wheeler

Tom Wheeler is a businessman and author, who was chairman of the Federal Communications Commission from 2013 to 2017. He is a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. @tewheels

Meredith Whittaker. (Courtesy of Meredith Whittaker)

Meredith Whittaker

Meredith Whittaker is the co-founder of the AI Now Institute at New York University, where she is a distinguished research scientist. She is also the founder of Google’s Open Research group, where she worked for over a decade. She has advised the White House, the Federal Communications Commission, the city of New York, the European Parliament, and many other governments and civil society organizations on the social and ethical implications of AI. @mer__edith

