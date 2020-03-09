As President Trump has tried to contain the potential health, economic and political consequences of the coronavirus over the past month, he and administration officials have repeatedly undercut one another’s messaging about their efforts to combat the virus. We show exactly how in the video above. Over the past 30 days, Trump and members of his administration have contradicted other Trump officials at least 14 times on various parts of the coronavirus response.

Often, Trump has sought to downplay the threat with a mix of selectively presented facts and false statements. At other points, Trump officials have focused some of their remarks on praising the president during interviews and press gaggles about the virus.

“A lot of people think [the coronavirus] goes away in April with the heat,” Trump said Feb. 10.

Three days later, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN, “This virus is probably with us beyond this season or beyond this year.”

Laying out his administration’s response to the virus at a news conference on Feb. 26, Trump said Americans should “view this the same as the flu.”

One week later, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress that the coronavirus mortality rate is “multiple times” higher than the seasonal flu. Later that day, Trump told Fox News that based on his “hunch,” the World Health Organization’s coronavirus mortality rate was a “false number.”

On multiple occasions, Trump has suggested that a coronavirus vaccine may be available sooner than expected, even as Fauci has repeatedly said a potential vaccine wouldn’t be available for at least a year. The White House has also given conflicting messages about whether it is past the point of working to contain the virus and instead working on mitigating its effects.

Even as the administration has sought to clarify how many coronavirus tests are available for Americans, Trump told reporters Friday that “anyone who wants a test can get a test,” contradicting what Vice President Pence said just 24 hours before.

“We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” Pence said at a 3M plant in Minnesota on Thursday.

On Saturday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar clarified further.

“You may not get a test unless a doctor or public health official prescribes a test,” Azar said during an off-camera briefing.

In February, Trump was asked whether Americans should worry about making summer travel plans.

“We think — we hope — that it’s going to be in good shape by that time. But, you know, they’re going to have to remain a little bit flexible,” Trump said. “ … When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

Minutes earlier at the same news conference, CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat said more coronavirus cases were expected.