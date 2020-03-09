Democrats are also making serious plays to unseat Republicans in Arizona, Maine, North Carolina and, to a lesser extent, Georgia. That’s a lot of opportunity for them to win back the majority for the first time since 2014.

AD

AD

But the challenge for Democrats comes from the fact they are coming at a deficit of around five seats and the tough races above aren’t guaranteed to provide them five victories. In fact, it’s more likely that they will lose at least one 2020 race, Alabama, than win the others on this list.

Let’s run through the math to explain how I get to the number five.

Today, without any elections, Democrats are four seats away from the majority.

Even though Democrats are at 47 seats to Republicans’ 53 — a deficit of three seats — the number is really four without the White House, since in a tie vote, the vice president can break it for his party.

So, they need to pick up four seats to win the majority.

AD

But let’s make that five if Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) loses his first reelection in November. In case you need a refresher on why his loss is a distinct possibility: He won in a special election in 2017 against a very flawed candidate, Roy Moore, who was accused by more than half a dozen women of predatory behavior when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Now, Jones is running for reelection in one of the most pro-Trump states in the nation after having voted to convict the president in the impeachment trial. And after a primary last week, we know he’ll be running against one of two strong Republican candidates, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, or former senator Jeff Sessions, whose former seat Jones holds in the Senate.

AD

Much less on the defensive for Democrats is Sen. Gary Peters (D), who is running for his first reelection in Michigan. It’s a state Democrats need to win to take the White House, meaning they’ll be putting a lot of resources there. So far, nonpartisan Senate watchers and some early polls favor Peters over Republican candidate John James.

That’s why election analysts and party strategists on both sides are considering a five-seat pickup the baseline for how the rest of the race for the majority will play out. Where else could they pick up five seats for the majority? (Or four if they win the White House and have a Democratic vice president to help them out in close votes?) Let’s look at the possibilities, which I’ve broken down into three categories:

Republican-held seats that are good opportunities for Democrats

1. Colorado: With Hickenlooper in the race, Democrats have a better-than-average chance to knock off Sen. Cory Gardner (R), who has watched the state he impressively won in six years ago become more blue, while his supporters become more supportive of Trump. His decision to bridge that divide? Stick with Trump and hope it’s enough.

AD

AD

2. Arizona: Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is a former astronaut and current gun-control activist. (His wife is former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head.) He’s trying to unseat Sen. Martha McSally (R), who is in her position after having lost her Senate race in 2018, then getting appointed by the governor to the state’s other Senate seat after John McCain’s death. This election, technically a special one to continue to fill McCain’s seat, comes as Arizona could be tiptoeing toward being purple. It elected a Democratic senator in 2018 over McSally, and McCain, in his book published before he died, predicted that that could happen again this November. Kelly is also raising tens of millions of dollars, more than any other Senate candidate.

Republican-held seats that are true toss-ups

3. Maine: Can Democrats do something that has eluded them for decades and unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R)? They’ll have to to win back the Senate. State House Speaker Sara Gideon is putting front and center the fact that Collins has been the swing vote in several high-profile fights (like Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Trump’s impeachment trial) and ultimately decided in those cases to stick with Republicans and Trump.

AD

AD

4. North Carolina: Sen. Thom Tillis (R) is running for his first reelection in a swing state while embracing Trump. Democrats have nominated former state senator and Army veteran Cal Cunningham, a centrist Democrat. Like Gardner in Colorado, Tillis has struggled with how to please Trump supporters and Trump critics, doing a complete 180 on whether to support Trump taking military money to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Republican-held seats that Democrats will need a strong November to win

5. Georgia: Both Georgia Senate seats are actually open this year, after Republican Johnny Isakson retired. Sen. David Perdue (R) is also running for his first reelection. Isakson’s new appointed replacement, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), overall has a more difficult road ahead given how new she is. The higher-profile Democratic candidates are in the race to challenge Perdue. Rep. Douglas A. Collins is running for the Senate seat Loeffler holds, which could risk splitting the Republican vote in that state’s all-on-one-ballot primary.

AD

AD

6. Montana: Bullock is a big name in the state, having won statewide three times. But Trump won it by more than 20 points in 2016, which helps Sen. Steve Daines (R) feel more comfortable in his first Senate reelection.

Almost everything has to go Democrats’ way in the races above for them to take back the Senate. There’s little room for error. (If there are errors, they’ll need more Republican states like Iowa and Kansas to open up for them. In Kansas, could Republicans nominate a potentially weak candidate, former gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach? It’s something to watch for.)

But overall, Democrats’ path to the majority comes with a pretty big to-do list:

They need to win in Colorado and Arizona.

They likely need to unseat a 22-year incumbent in Maine.

They have to win in one or both Southern states like North Carolina and Georgia.

And they need to win the White House for extra reassurance.