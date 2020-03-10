There were reasons to think that he still had room to grow before the South Carolina primary. A number of voters identified him as their second choice or, at least, a candidate they were considering. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was still in the race, largely sharing a base of support with Sanders. Once the field narrowed and the primaries moved forward, it seemed likely that Sanders would see an uptick.

He did. It was just relatively modest. Before South Carolina, he was averaging about 30 percent nationally. He’s now at 35 percent. Former vice president Joe Biden, however, was at 20 percent before South Carolina.

Biden is now over 50 percent.

Biden was the beneficiary of a number of endorsements after his massive win in South Carolina, including from former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — all of whom dropped out after South Carolina or last week’s Super Tuesday. Warren dropped out after Super Tuesday as well, but she hasn’t endorsed.

While the density of voters who say they’re either undecided or pick candidate besides Biden or Sanders has increased over the past week or two, there was a remarkable demonstration of how the moderate and liberal lanes of the primary consolidated. If we view total support in blocks since last October, you can see that Sanders and Warren held a fairly consistent portion of the electorate’s support, as did Biden and his eventual endorsers from about December on.

Looking at that another way, the total support for Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar since December was somewhere around 45 percent nationally. The support for Sanders and Warren combined over that period was about 35 percent. Biden’s currently above the moderate total while Sanders is about at the liberal mark. Sanders is also at about the average level of support he and Warren had since October, while Biden’s significantly above the moderate average.

What’s interesting is how those numbers compare to the self-reported ideology of Democrats recorded in Gallup polling. About half of Democrats identify as liberal and half as moderate or conservative, a much lower density of ideological extremes than is seen on the Republican side.

In the Democratic primary, though, support for more liberal candidates was lower than support for the more moderate ones. Part of this is certainly linked to age: younger voters vote less reliably and make up more of Sanders’s base of support.

AD

AD

When Sanders ran an unexpectedly strong campaign against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, he similarly enjoyed the strong support of younger voters. Then, though, his national support hit 46 percent in April according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average, about 10 points higher than his peak in 2020. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, writing last February, estimated that perhaps a quarter of Sanders’s support in 2016 was more anti-Clinton than pro-Sanders. If so, that would suggest that perhaps 11 percent of his peak support that year was soft — leaving 35 percent of the electorate as robust Sanders supporters, about where he is now.

Assuming that the current trend in the primary continues — that is, that Biden continues on a path to clinch the nomination — it will be worth asking why Sanders’s peaked where he did. Was it simply a function of limited support for candidates espousing his policy positions and ideology? Was it a function of his inability to compel older voters, and, particularly, older black voters, to vote for him? Or might it also have been a function of an anti-Sanders vote, an inverse effect from the one he enjoyed as the sole challenger four years ago?