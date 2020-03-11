The rest of his testimony reinforced that Fauci isn’t exactly toeing anybody’s line. Over and over again, he differed with President Trump’s talking points that downplay the coronavirus threat and even differed with decisions Trump has made.

AD

Fauci didn’t come out and say, “The president is wrong,” but he repeatedly offered a very different emphasis. And in one particular instance he roundly criticized a comparison Trump has trotted out repeatedly.

AD

While Trump has throughout the coronavirus outbreak sought to downplay it by comparing it to the seasonal flu, Fauci noted that coronavirus is significantly more lethal.

“I mean, people always say, well, the flu does this, the flu does that,” Fauci said. “The flu has a mortality of 0.1 percent. This has a mortality rate of 10 times that. That’s the reason I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing this."

First and foremost among the people who always say that is Trump, who from the very start has emphasized that the flu is also deadly and suggested that maybe coronavirus isn’t so bad by comparison. He even said at one point falsely said that the mortality rate for the flu is “much higher than” for coronavirus. Trump said two weeks ago, “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.” He said coronavirus was in some way “easier” to deal with than the flu. He even tweeted this week that we don’t shut down things over the flu and seemed to suggest maybe we shouldn’t do so for this.

AD

AD

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Fauci returned to the comparison at another point, noting that even when mortality rates are factored in, the problem with coronavirus is in the number of people who could be afflicted. He again noted that coronavirus “is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu."

At another point, he was asked whether the worst was yet to come and said directly, “Yes, yes it is.” Trump has suggested that the virus could suddenly miraculously disappear.

Trump said when there were initially just 15 cases that the number could soon go down to zero and that perhaps it wouldn’t spread. Fauci said, “If we are complacent and don’t do really aggressive containment and mitigation, the number could go way up and be involved in many, many millions.”

AD

Fauci was asked specifically about Trump’s hopeful statements that a vaccine could be ready in a matter of months. While Fauci has repeatedly corrected him that the real timetable is a year to 18 months, he was more direct Wednesday. “No,” he said when asked about whether Trump’s ideal timetable was feasible. “I made myself very clear in my opening statement.”

AD

Another member asked him about Trump’s decision in 2018 to disband the White House’s global health security team and put its duties under control of the national security adviser.

“I wouldn’t necessarily characterize it as a mistake,” Fauci said diplomatically. But then he added, “I would say we worked very well with that office. It would be nice if the office was still there."

AD

One of the most significant tonal departures from Trump for Fauci, though, came on whether the United States should be canceling large gatherings. As events nationwide have been canceled, Trump said he would press forward with holding rallies and said having people assemble in large crowds “doesn’t bother me at all, and it doesn’t bother them at all.” As noted in the tweet above, he also suggested on Monday that perhaps the economy needs us to pursue something amounting to business as usual.

AD

Fauci, though, suggested things like NBA games shouldn’t be played in front of packed arenas.

“We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Fauci said. “If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would [cause] a risk to spread.”

AD