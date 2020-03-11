Well, Sanders said Wednesday afternoon that he’s pressing on. But even in those remarks, you could sense a potential off-ramp for him and his campaign.

At the end of his remarks, Sanders said he looked forward to debating “my friend Joe Biden” on Sunday in Arizona. He then proceeded to list a bunch of questions he would be asking Biden at the debate. Among them:

AD

What will Biden do about 500,000 people who go bankrupt thanks to medical debt and those who pay 20 percent of their income toward health care?

Would Biden really potentially veto Medicare-for-all legislation?

How will he respond to scientists who say we have seven to eight years to do something about climate change before the harm becomes irreparable?

How will he address college affordability and student debt?

What will he do about mass incarceration and a “racist criminal-justice system?”

And so on. You get the idea. Sanders was essentially saying that he will press Biden on some of his most cherished issues and that he’ll demand specifics.

AD

One way to read that is Sanders throwing down the gauntlet when it comes to where he thinks Biden comes up short as a potential Democratic nominee. Sanders could be setting up a contrast between their two candidacies now that it’s a one-on-one debate.

Another, though, is that he’s giving Biden the opportunity to say the right things and give Sanders some peace of mind about exiting the race.

It’s not clear which one it is. But as a debate strategy, if Sanders does indeed intend to press Biden on these questions at the debate, giving him four days to prepare would seem generous. It’s a great way to get canned answers and to make sure Biden is prepared for what’s coming. No, these topics shouldn’t exactly surprise Biden at any debate, given how much Sanders has focused on them. But it’s notable that Sanders is framing it this way rather than simply arguing that Biden’s answers on these topics have been insufficient. It’s a much gentler way of broaching the subjects.

AD

AD

And to the extent Sanders doesn’t see much of a path forward, perhaps he’s generally interested in giving Biden a chance to satisfy his test. Perhaps before he can get out of the race in good conscience, he needs Biden to give him something in the way of policy concessions and to put it on the record. That way he can argue that at least he had pulled Biden in his direction and that he affected Biden’s general-election priorities.

In the same remarks, Sanders emphasized that his policies were winning, even if his candidacy wasn’t.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said. “I cannot tell you how many people our campaign has spoken to who have said, and I quote, ‘I like what your campaign stands for, I agree with what your campaign stands for, but I’m going to vote for Joe Biden because I think Joe is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump.’

AD

AD

“Needless to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion,” Sanders said. Then he added what could be perceived as a bit of resignation: “But that is what millions of Democrats and independents today believe.”

While Sanders is still within 200 delegates of Biden, and the race is only about half over, next week’s primaries look bound to be rough for Sanders. The date features four big states, all of which he lost in 2016. The week after that is Georgia, which also plays into Biden’s hands as a heavily black, Southern state. As things stand for Sanders, it’s likely to get worse before it ever gets better.

Sanders in 2016 also faced apparently insurmountable math, and he stayed in the campaign long after that became evident. But this weekend he signaled a potentially different approach, suggesting he wouldn’t continue once the cause was lost.

AD

AD

“I’m not a masochist who wants to stay in the race that can’t be won,” Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week.” “But right now, that’s a little bit premature.”

And in his remarks Wednesday, he seemed to suggest he’ll keep the ultimate goal — beating President Trump — in perspective.

“Let me conclude the way I began: Donald Trump must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen,” Sanders said. “On Sunday night in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to achieve that goal.”