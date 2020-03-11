There are myriad reasons for this, including that Biden benefited much more from the consolidation of the Democratic field. But one reason is clearly that younger voters, while strongly supportive of Sanders, couldn’t offset the older voters who broadly preferred Biden.

Turnout rates correlate nicely with age. In 2014, for example, young Californians voting for the first time turned out at higher rates than those in their early 20s. As the age of voters increased from that point on, so did turnout rates — until rates started dropping off again among the oldest voters.

Across the country, the result is that turnout rates for the oldest Americans, those aged 60 and up, are significantly higher than those for people under 30 years of age. In 2016, the oldest voters turned out at a rate of 71 percent, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by the United States Elections Project. That was nearly 30 points higher than the rate for those under 30. In 2018, the highest-turnout midterm election in decades, younger voters still turned out at rates 30 points lower than the oldest voters.

Why? In part, because voting is a habit that one learns over time. But, more importantly, it’s because that voting tends to correlate to behaviors and conditions that favor older voters.

After the 2016 election, Americans who didn’t vote were asked why they hadn’t. The most common response offered as the main reason for not voting was that they didn’t like the candidates, according to analysis from Pew Research Center.

Importantly, the frequency of that response was consistent among age groups: a quarter of each generational group under the age of 70 cited that as their main reason for not voting. (For those 70 and up, only a fifth identified dislike of the candidates as their main reason.)

Notice the other reasons that were offered.

Many people said they were too busy to vote on Election Day. That’s the sort of obstacle that one sees in people working multiple jobs, jobs with odd hours or jobs closer to entry-level — the type of jobs that younger people might be more likely to hold. Other respondents couldn’t get to polling places, perhaps lacking a car or, perhaps, because their polling place wasn’t nearby.

This is one of the reasons why turnout is so high for older people: they often literally get a polling place for where they live.



Now if that same courtesy could be extended to college students... https://t.co/kbIzX4cwom — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) March 10, 2020

It’s much easier to know where to vote if you’ve lived in the same place for 20 years and your polling place never changes. It’s much easier to vote if you don’t have to re-register every time you move. It’s much easier to remember to vote if you vote in every election and, therefore, campaigns barrage you with appeals to vote for their candidate. It’s much easier to remember to vote if you are the boss and can go vote whenever you want or if you’re a retiree who has more than enough time to vote when you want to. It’s much easier to vote if you can walk to your polling place or you can drive to your polling place instead of having to catch a bus.

It’s also much easier to vote if the powers that be want you to vote. Younger voters tend to vote much more heavily Democratic, something that serves as a disincentive for Republican legislators. Last October, the New York Times documented examples of efforts to tamp down on voting among younger people, including a law in New Hampshire that had the effect of reducing the ability of college students to vote in the state and new efforts elsewhere to limit polling places at colleges and universities.

That young people vote so heavily Democratic overlaps with the fact that younger people are more likely to be nonwhite than are older Americans. That means that efforts to suppress the nonwhite vote can ensnare more younger people as well.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University looked more closely at the reasons younger people said they hadn’t voted. They broke out one set of data by race, finding that difficulty finding polling places, difficulty securing transportation and issues with needing ID were more likely to be cited as reasons for not voting among nonwhite young people than whites.

A standard response to the low turnout rates among young Americans is a hand-wavey, just go vote, as though it’s simply a function of will. It isn’t. Sanders’s campaign didn’t presume that it was, putting significant resources into making it easier for young people to get to the polls.