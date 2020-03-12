Former vice president Joe Biden plans to deliver an address Thursday on the coronavirus outbreak, an issue that has rapidly come to the fore of the Democratic contest with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as both remaining major candidates seek to adjust to the constraints of campaigning amid a global pandemic that has disrupted the lives of Americans.

Biden’s speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Del., is the only campaign event on the calendar Thursday, but Biden is planning “virtual” events in coming days, and he and Sanders are scheduled to square off in a highly anticipated, one-on-one debate from Arizona on Sunday.

That comes ahead of primaries Tuesday there and in Florida, Illinois and Ohio — contests in which Biden hopes to further expand his delegate lead and put the race out of reach for Sanders.