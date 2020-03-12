Sanders continued to describe himself as the candidate best-suited to take on President Trump in November but acknowledged during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” that he thinks Biden can beat him too.

“I do,” Sanders told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. “I mean, I think, when you have a president who is pathological liar, when you have a president who truly apparently has never read the Constitution of the United States, who thinks he is above the law, who is a racist and a sexist and all of that stuff, I think even Republicans and moderates are going to say, ‘You know what, we can’t have four more years of this guy.’”

“Do I think Joe can beat him? I do. You know, between you and me, don’t tell anybody,” Sanders joked, before adding: “We’re the stronger campaign to do that.”

During the interview — which came a day after Biden considerably widened his delegate lead over Sanders — the independent senator from Vermont acknowledged disappointment in the direction of the race and also chided Trump for spending so much time offering his commentary on it.