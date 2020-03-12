Biden’s speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Del., is the only campaign event on the calendar Thursday, but Biden is planning “virtual” events in coming days, and he and Sanders are scheduled to square off in a highly anticipated, one-on-one debate from Arizona on Sunday.
That comes ahead of primaries Tuesday there and in Florida, Illinois and Ohio — contests in which Biden hopes to further expand his delegate lead and put the race out of reach for Sanders.
- Biden turns his focus from Sanders to Trump — and rebooting his own campaign.
- Sanders doesn’t drop out — but it’s not full speed ahead, either.
- Elections officials scramble for options as coronavirus worries mount.
Rep. Loebsack of Iowa, previously a Buttigieg booster, endorses Biden
Biden on Thursday picked up an endorsement from Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa), who previously endorsed former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
Loebsack, who represents southeast Iowa and is retiring after leaving office early next year, said Buttigieg provided “a new kind of leadership that we desperately need” in a statement released in January.
In a statement released Thursday, the seven-term lawmaker said Biden would “bring the experience necessary to deliver meaningful progress for the American people.”
In a news release, Biden’s campaign noted that with Loebsack’s endorsement, it now has the support of all three Democratic members of Congress from Iowa.
Biden finished fourth in the state’s Democratic caucuses in February. The state is considered a general election battleground.
Biden to deliver remarks on the coronavirus pandemic
Biden plans to deliver a speech Thursday from his hometown in Wilmington, Del., on the coronavirus pandemic, an effort to show leadership on an issue that has become central to the campaign while President Trump faces criticism for having played down the severity of the global crisis.
Biden’s remarks — scheduled at 1 p.m. Eastern — come a day after an Oval Office address in which Trump announced tax-relief proposals and new travel restrictions in response to the “foreign virus” and insisted “the virus will not have a chance against us.”
“No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States,” Trump said.
Ahead of Trump’s remarks, Biden set up his own public health advisory committee with boldface names from the Obama administration, including Vivek H. Murthy, who was surgeon general under President Barack Obama, and Lisa Monaco, former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Obama.
The committee will provide “science-based, expert advice,” Biden’s campaign said.
“The campaign’s top priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of the public,” it said. “Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions.”
Biden campaign touts endorsement of Sally Yates, acting attorney general fired by Trump
As Biden’s campaign continues to roll out new endorsements, it touted one Thursday from Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general fired by President Trump days after he took office
“Joe Biden is far more than just a ‘good man,’” Yates said in a statement released by Biden’s campaign. "While serving in the Obama administration, I had the opportunity to observe Vice President Biden grapple with some of the country’s greatest challenges, at home and abroad. He will utilize his vast experience to restore America’s credibility and position of moral authority in the world. Our allies will trust us again, and our adversaries will not doubt our strength. He will put an end to the chaos and recklessness that is inflicted on us every day, and bring steady, thoughtful leadership to our nation.
Trump ousted Yates in January 2017 after she instructed Justice Department attorneys not to defend his executive order blocking travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.
She is among a growing number of former Obama administration officials to endorse Biden, though former president Barack Obama has not announced his support of any candidate in the Democratic field.
In a news release, the Biden campaign touted Yates’s endorsement as a sign of "growing momentum " in Georgia, the state where she and her husband live.
Coronavirus pandemic reshapes campaign events
With health officials across the country advising against holding events that draw large crowds, both Biden and Sanders are adjusting how they campaign.
In response to the worsening coronavirus outbreak, Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday that it was canceling events in Illinois and Florida to “minimize health risks for staff and supporters” and would hold “virtual events” instead. As of now, such events are planned in Chicago on Friday and Miami on Monday.
The only event on Biden’s schedule on Thursday is an address on the coronavirus from his hometown of Wilmington, Del.
Sanders — whose campaign has been defined by large-scale rallies that can draw thousands of supporters — has not announced any such events in the four states holding primaries on Tuesday. For now, he seems focused on preparing for the first one-on-one debate with Biden, scheduled Sunday in Phoenix — which will no longer include a live audience.
Sanders acknowledges that he thinks Biden can beat Trump
Sanders continued to describe himself as the candidate best-suited to take on President Trump in November but acknowledged during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” that he thinks Biden can beat him too.
“I do,” Sanders told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. “I mean, I think, when you have a president who is pathological liar, when you have a president who truly apparently has never read the Constitution of the United States, who thinks he is above the law, who is a racist and a sexist and all of that stuff, I think even Republicans and moderates are going to say, ‘You know what, we can’t have four more years of this guy.’”
“Do I think Joe can beat him? I do. You know, between you and me, don’t tell anybody,” Sanders joked, before adding: “We’re the stronger campaign to do that.”
During the interview — which came a day after Biden considerably widened his delegate lead over Sanders — the independent senator from Vermont acknowledged disappointment in the direction of the race and also chided Trump for spending so much time offering his commentary on it.
“What amazes me, here we have a stock market that is collapsing, you have a coronavirus that is scaring the entire world, we have climate change, which is a threat to the human planet, and Donald Trump keeps worrying about the Democratic primary,” Sanders said. “So, Mr. President, if you watch anything other than Fox — I don’t know that you do — why don’t you do your job? Pay attention to the needs of the American people. Don’t worry so much about the Democratic primary.”
Citing caution on coronavirus, Trump cancels trip to influential Jewish coalition event in Las Vegas
President Trump has canceled a three-day trip to Nevada and Colorado, including a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, due to “an abundance of caution” over the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said late Wednesday.
Trump’s campaign quickly followed suit and called off a “Catholics for Trump” kickoff rally scheduled in Milwaukee next week, which had been publicly announced just a day earlier.
The president’s long-planned trip, which was set to begin Thursday, also included a private dinner with Republican donors in Las Vegas and a fundraiser with Sen. Cory Gardner (R) in Colorado. Organizers of the RJC conference, which also has now been postponed, and Las Vegas city officials had said earlier Wednesday that the event was still a go and that Trump and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley were expected to attend.
