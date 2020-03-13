The contest for the Democratic presidential nomination between former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) enters a new stage on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak, as Biden hosts his first “virtual town hall” and both candidates prepare for a one-on-one debate Sunday in Washington without a live audience.

Biden is staging his event with voters in Illinois on Friday afternoon, while Sanders has advertised no plans for Friday. The pandemic has rapidly consumed the campaign, with candidates readjusting their schedules, canceling rallies and relying on online meetings with supporters. The Biden and Sanders campaigns both told staffers Thursday to work from home.

Biden and Sanders will go before the voters again Saturday in the Northern Mariana Islands and Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — contests in which Biden hopes to add to his delegate lead and put the race out of reach for Sanders.