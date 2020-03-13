Biden is staging his event with voters in Illinois on Friday afternoon, while Sanders has advertised no plans for Friday. The pandemic has rapidly consumed the campaign, with candidates readjusting their schedules, canceling rallies and relying on online meetings with supporters. The Biden and Sanders campaigns both told staffers Thursday to work from home.
Biden and Sanders will go before the voters again Saturday in the Northern Mariana Islands and Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — contests in which Biden hopes to add to his delegate lead and put the race out of reach for Sanders.
- Biden and Sanders aim to project presidential stature on coronavirus after Trump’s shaky address
- Some Democrats urge party to weigh alternatives for national convention amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Bernie Sanders’s climate record in Congress: Lots of advocacy, no compromise.
Rep. Karen Bass, head of the Congressional Black Caucus, backs Biden
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus is endorsing Biden, framing the former vice president’s strong support among African Americans as “a survival vote.”
“I cannot say it enough: Black women are concerned about saving this country,” said Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.). “This is not about who I’m falling in love with. This is about who is going to protect my children and grandchildren.”
Bass said she was reluctant to back Biden earlier when Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), both CBC members, were in the 2020 Democratic primary. With their exits, she said Biden is now the candidate best positioned to oust President Trump in November — cited as the top priority of Democrats and particularly black voters, the base of the party whose support is seen as critical to the path to the nomination.
Anti-Trump group debuts ad targeting Trump’s adult children
The Lincoln Project, a group led by anti-Trump Republicans, including the spouse of a key White House official, has debuted a new 30-second ad that suggests the presidency has enriched President Trump’s children.
The spot, titled “Grifters: Episode One,” is narrated by a woman posing as Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior White House adviser.
“Daddy being president is the best thing ever,” she says. “Millions from his hotels and clubs from our new lobbyist pals and those sweet party insiders. ... Daddy’s job helps my brothers close deals, and his campaign pays Eric’s wife and Don’s girlfriend or whatever.”
The Lincoln Projects’s leadership includes George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; longtime Republican consultants Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver; and Jennifer Horn, a former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
Politico reported that the air will air on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News.
Caucuses are taking place Saturday in the Northern Mariana Islands
Though it’s received limited attention, the next Democratic contest is taking place Saturday in the Northern Mariana Islands.
There are six delegates at stake in the caucuses in the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, where residents will not be permitted to vote for president in the November general election. The caucuses are being run by the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic Party.
In the 2016 Democratic contest, Hillary Clinton bested Sanders, 54 percent to 34 percent. As a result, she received four pledged delegates while Sanders received two. It takes 1,991 delegates to secure the Democratic nomination, according to the Democratic National Committee.
Fact Checker: Biden ad manipulates video to slam Trump
An onslaught of political advertising is par for the course in any election year; the 2020 presidential contest proves to be no exception.
So, on first glance, nothing was unusual when Biden, who appears to be on track for the Democratic nomination, took a swing at President Trump. On March 3, he tweeted a video with the caption, “We can’t sit by and lose this country to Donald Trump. Today, we take it back — together.” However, while the caption is standard political rhetoric, the attached video included two clips of the president that meet the Fact Checker’s standards for manipulated video.
Trump taunts Biden about Swine flu, misleadingly cites coronavirus polling to make himself look better
While addressing the nation on the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Trump sat behind the Resolute desk and urged Americans seeking reassurance to “put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.”
“We are all in this together,” he said from the Oval Office.
That was Wednesday night. The message the president sent on Thursday night, after 24 hours of repeated criticism for failing to ease concerns about coronavirus, couldn’t have been more different.
Instead, Trump turned to a familiar strategy on Twitter: misleadingly citing a poll to show overwhelming approval for his response to the global pandemic and lashing out at Biden’s role in addressing the H1N1 outbreak of 2009.
Buttigieg makes foray into hosting late-night television
Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg made an unorthodox foray into the world of late-night television Thursday night when he traded the guest’s chair for the host’s chair and filled in as the host of ABC’S “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
The 38-year-old former presidential candidate is currently unemployed, and had not hinted at his next professional steps beyond endorsing Biden — though Buttigieg was steady into his first foray into hosting, despite the added wrinkle of presenting to largely empty room. Kimmel, like other live-show hosts, is eschewing in-studio audiences due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Buttigieg wore his usual campaign uniform, the blue suit with the white shirt and blue tie. He mocked his unemployment in a skit that saw him applying for work for a skeptical Wetzel’s Pretzels manager. He played the piano with the band. And the lifelong Trekkie interviewed “Star Trek’s” Sir Patrick Stewart, who gave Buttigieg a signed script from “Star Trek: Next Generation.”
Buttigieg identified Picard as his favorite television characters at various moments on the trail. But the night also included a few political jabs.
“Some candidates know when to get out of the race, and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard,” Buttigieg joked, referring to the Hawaii congresswoman who has yet to suspend her presidential campaign even as the rest of the once-massive field has now yielded to Biden and Sanders.
Buttigieg also followed up footage of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin singing in costume on the “Masked Singer” television show with, “That’s going to be me in three days isn’t it?”
The way Buttigieg is diversifying his professional portfolio these days, only time will tell.
Some Democrats urge party to weigh alternatives for national convention amid coronavirus outbreak
Some Democratic Party officials this week began to express concern about plans to bring tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee for the July convention, even as the party’s leadership said it was not entertaining canceling the event or holding it remotely.
In Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew Werthmann, a member of the Democratic National Committee, said he intended to raise questions about the need for contingencies. “We have to look at this,” he said.
Concern deepened as state parties took it upon themselves to alter their procedures in compliance with health guidelines. On Thursday, the Nevada Democratic Party canceled county conventions scheduled for next month. And Werthmann said one of his counterparts in California had informed him via text message that meetings to elect new DNC members in the state had been canceled, replaced by a mail-in system.
Sanders’s climate record in Congress: Lots of advocacy, no compromise
As Sanders stays in the race for the Democratic nomination, he’s identified climate change as a top issue for young voters and argued that Biden, is not willing to take the dramatic steps needed to save the planet.
But in his nearly three decades in elected office, Sanders’s all-or-nothing approach means he has sometimes forgone legislative efforts to make near-term progress on climate.
Sanders has viewed global warming as a top priority for years, pressing for major cuts in the nation’s emissions of greenhouse gases and a switch from fossil fuels to wind, solar and other renewables.
More than almost any other issue, Sanders’s approach to climate change suggests how he would govern as president. While he’s occasionally found common ground with like-minded Democrats, he has often rejected incremental steps toward potentially durable, bipartisan compromise.