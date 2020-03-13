Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg made an unorthodox foray into the world of late-night television Thursday night when he traded the guest’s chair for the host’s chair and filled in as the host of ABC’S “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The 38-year-old former presidential candidate is currently unemployed, and had not hinted at his next professional steps beyond endorsing Biden — though Buttigieg was steady into his first foray into hosting, despite the added wrinkle of presenting to largely empty room. Kimmel, like other live-show hosts, is eschewing in-studio audiences due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Buttigieg wore his usual campaign uniform, the blue suit with the white shirt and blue tie. He mocked his unemployment in a skit that saw him applying for work for a skeptical Wetzel’s Pretzels manager. He played the piano with the band. And the lifelong Trekkie interviewed “Star Trek’s” Sir Patrick Stewart, who gave Buttigieg a signed script from “Star Trek: Next Generation.”

Buttigieg identified Picard as his favorite television characters at various moments on the trail. But the night also included a few political jabs.

“Some candidates know when to get out of the race, and some candidates are Tulsi Gabbard,” Buttigieg joked, referring to the Hawaii congresswoman who has yet to suspend her presidential campaign even as the rest of the once-massive field has now yielded to Biden and Sanders.

Buttigieg also followed up footage of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin singing in costume on the “Masked Singer” television show with, “That’s going to be me in three days isn’t it?”