No lawmaker reports symptoms, though one Senate aide, for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), has tested positive for the virus. That these lawmakers are dropping their core jobs to self-quarantine (Congress can’t vote remotely) speaks to how serious some of the nation’s leaders are taking this.

So who are the lawmakers in self-quarantine and why? There’s also one lawmaker who is refusing to quarantine despite coming across an infected person. We’ll continue updating list as needed. Did we miss someone? Let us know.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.): Cruz’s experience speaks to how widespread the virus may be. He was one of the first lawmakers to self-quarantine after coming in contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference in late February who later tested positive for the virus. He quarantined March 8 for 14 days from the date of the interaction. (It can get confusing; these lawmakers aren’t quarantining all 14 days but rather backdating it from the day of coming in contact with the virus.) As his self-quarantine ended — on March 12 — he announced he’d continue it because he had shaken hands, twice, with a Spanish politician earlier this month who tested positive for the virus.

“I’m still not feeling any symptoms,” he said in a statement, ” … but out of an abundance of caution — and to give everyone peace of mind — I am extending the quarantine ..."

Today I released the following statement on my decision to extend my self-quarantine until March 17 out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind: pic.twitter.com/BfleLLXAfz — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 13, 2020

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.): He announced March 12 that he would be quarantining after learning about a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus. Graham was with Trump and other Republican officials at Mar-a-Lago for a Brazilian presidential visit on Saturday. Graham said he was tested and awaiting results, reported The Post’s Colby Itkowitz.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.): Scott also said March 12 that he was self-quarantining after being at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian official.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.): He and his wife self-quarantined on March 10 after having dinner with someone they later found out was infected.

He told NBC 4 Washington’s Scott MacFarlane: “My wife called our physician, who called Virginia Department of Health, who called us and said ‘You know we want you to go in self quarantine, because even though you probably aren’t sick, you were exposed, and we don’t want you getting other people sick.’”

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.): She said on March 9 that she came into contact with a person infected with the virus. It’s not clear how.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins: (R-Ga.): Like Cruz, the top Republican during the impeachment investigations was among the group of Republican lawmakers who went into quarantine as of March 9 for coming into contact with an infected person at the CPAC conference, held at the end of February outside Washington.

On Wednesday he Skyped from his home office to Fox 5 Atlanta to talk about it, saying he feels just fine.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.): Gaetz went into quarantine March 9 but not without some drama first.

He wore a gas mask on the House floor the week before, making light of the virus, and sharing it on social media.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

Days later, a constituent of his died from coronavirus. And Gaetz realized he was in contact with the same person at CPAC who prompted Cruz and Collins to self-quarantine. What’s more, he was the lawmaker most in contact with the president at this time. Here’s The Post’s Ben Terris reporting on how Gaetz found out he needed to self quarantine:

He had just boarded Air Force One on Monday when he got a call informing him he’d had contact with a person infected with coronavirus the week before. Gaetz alerted the AF1 staff instantly and was put into an isolated office at the back of the plane, only to later be called up to front by Trump so the president could give him “the typical lighthearted comfort that he usually does.”

Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz): He quarantined March 8, like Cruz, after the CPAC conference. A day in, he got rather existential about it:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.): The outgoing congressman is Trump’s incoming chief of staff. He, too, went into quarantine March 9 after coming in contact with the infected person at CPAC. But he isn’t in full quarantine. He was in the Oval Office on Thursday with the president.

And one lawmaker who won’t self-quarantine

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.) is among several lawmakers who came into contact with an infected person at that conservative conference. But he is the only who refuses to self-quarantine, saying he talked on the phone with a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He was spotted this week leading tours of children at the Capitol, before Capitol Hill closed off tours starting March 12.

Rep. Gohmert is still giving tours despite his contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.



He explained to the group of several dozen kids and parents about his conversation with the doctor, that he didn't have any symptoms, and that he wouldn't shake hands pic.twitter.com/9WP1cnjLpm — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) March 9, 2020