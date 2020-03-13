Here are the lawmakers who have been in quarantine over the coronavirus. Did we miss someone? Let us know.

Who has the virus or has symptoms?

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.): He said Sunday he tested positive for the virus, despite being asymptomatic. He was in the Senate, going about his regular business, and using the Senate gym in the days before he received his positive test.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.): He only said March 25 he felt “under the weather,” not that he has any specific coronavirus symptoms. But it was apparently serious enough for Thune, who is in Senate GOP leadership, to go home to South Dakota on the same day as the Senate voted to approve a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus and miss the vote.

Rep. Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.): He said March 18 he came down with symptoms several days earlier, on March 14. As The Post’s Colby Itkowitz reports, that’s less than 24 hours after he stood on a crowded House floor to vote on a coronavirus aid package and after he had a “long” meeting with a top-ranking House Republican and others.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.): He said March 27 he tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with one of the infected members of Congress. He has been in quarantine since March 19.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.): He said March 27 he tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this wek.

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah): He was one of the first members of Congress to be infected. His timeline is similar to Diaz-Balart’s. He said he developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing March 14 after returning from D.C. They both were likely around dozens of people right before they tested positive for the virus.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Ma.): The Boston Globe reported March 25 the congressman and former 2020 presidential candidate is quarantined at home with symptoms of coronavirus, including fever and chest tightness, but that because his symptoms are minor, his doctor said he doesn’t qualify for a test.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.): She announced March 25 that over the weekend she had cold-like symptoms, fatigue and a 100.4 fever and will stay in quarantine for the time being until she gets the results of a coronavirus test.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY): She announced March 30 she likely has coronavirus, saying she developed muscle aches and a fever Sunday morning and could no longer taste her food or smell her perfume. She says her symptoms are mild. She was in Congress and around top lawmakers on Friday.

Who has self-quarantined after brushes with the virus?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.): He was one of the first lawmakers to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February who later tested positive for the virus. As his self-quarantine ended he announced he’d continue it because he had shaken hands, twice, with a Spanish politician this month who tested positive for the virus.

On March 17, he announced he was done with both of his quarantines and was feeling fine.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.): He said March 17 that a constituent who later tested positive came to his Washington office a week earlier. Earlier in the day, Gardner attended a Senate Republican luncheon with most Republican senators and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.): He announced March 12 that he would be quarantining after learning about a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus. Graham was with Trump and other Republican officials at Mar-a-Lago for a Brazilian presidential visit on Saturday. Graham tested negative.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah): He said Sunday he would quarantine after spending time with Paul, who tested positive for the virus. That means he will miss key votes on a massive coronavirus bailout package.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): He said Sunday he would quarantine after spending time with Paul, who tested positive for the virus. That means he will miss key votes on a massive coronavirus bailout package. He said he tested negative for the virus.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.): Scott also said March 12 that he was self-quarantining after being at Mar-a-Lago with the Brazilian official.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.): He and his wife self-quarantined on March 10 after having dinner with someone they later found out was infected.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.): He said March 19 he will self-quarantine after coming into contact with McAdams last week, who tested positive for the virus.

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.): She said on March 9 that she came into contact with a person infected with the virus, and on March 18 she announced that she had completed her quarantine and was symptom-free.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.): He said he will quarantine as of March 19 after he was around Diaz-Balart for “an extended period” last week.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins: (R-Ga.): Like Cruz, the top Republican during the impeachment investigations was among the group of Republican lawmakers who went into quarantine as of March 9 for coming into contact with an infected person at CPAC, held at the end of February outside Washington.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.): The impeachment manager is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the virus, the same constituent who also visited the office of Gardner, reported 9 News Denver on March 17.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas): She said March 19 she is going into quarantine after coming into contact with a lawmaker who tested positive.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.): He announced on March 18, shortly after Diaz-Balart and McAdams confirmed they have the virus, that he was going into self-quarantine until March 27. He said he had a meeting with an infected member of Congress.

Rep. Lizzle Fletcher (D-Texas): She announced March 26 she was in quarantine after experiencing flu-like symptoms, including a 101-degree fever. She is awaiting a test result.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.): Gaetz, who wore a gas mask on the House floor to make light of the virus, went into quarantine March 9 are he realized he was in contact with the same person at CPAC who prompted Cruz and Collins to self-quarantine. What’s more, he was the lawmaker most in contact with the president at this time. Here’s The Post’s Ben Terris reporting on how Gaetz found out he needed to self-quarantine:

He had just boarded Air Force One on Monday when he got a call informing him he’d had contact with a person infected with coronavirus the week before. Gaetz alerted the AF1 staff instantly and was put into an isolated office at the back of the plane, only to later be called up to front by Trump so the president could give him “the typical lighthearted comfort that he usually does.”

Gaetz’s self-quarantine appears to have ended by March 14; he was on TV all weekend.

Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz): He quarantined March 8, like Cruz, after CPAC.

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.): She said March 19 she would self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with McAdams, who tested positive.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.): He said March 19 he is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of the two infected members of Congress.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.): The assistant speaker to the House, who also is a Democratic Senate candidate in New Mexico, said on March 16 that he is quarantining after realizing Sunday he came into contact with someone who later tested positive.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.): The outgoing congressman is Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff. He, too, went into quarantine March 9 after having contact with the infected person at CPAC. But he wasn’t in full quarantine. He was in the Oval Office with the president during that time.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.): She said March 16 that she found out she came into contact with someone who tested positive on March 8 and will self-quarantine.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): She said March 18 she is self-quarantining because she came into contact with one of the infected members of Congress.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.): She said she was in quarantine after March 18 after coming into contact with someone “last Friday” who tested positive.

Rep. David Price (D-N.C.): He said March 19 he and some of his staff will go into self quarantine after learning he had come into contact with an infected member of Congress, most likely Diaz-Balart, with whom he serves on a committee with.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.): After finding out that he had a long meeting with Diaz-Balart, who tested positive, the No. 2 House Republican said March 18 he would go into self quarantine.

Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.): After a staffer tested positive, he said March 15 that he and the staff in his two offices will work from home.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): Schiff isn’t quite in self-quarantine, but he did say March 15 that he is working from home an indefinite amount of time in part because a former staffer, lawyer Daniel Goldman, who led questioning during the impeachment hearings, tested positive for the virus. Schiff said he thought it happened after Goldman left the office 10 days earlier.

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.): She said she would quarantine March 18 after realizing she came into contact with an infected member of Congress.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.): He said on March 15 he will work from home for a week and has been tested for coronavirus after being told he came into contact with someone tested positive.

And one lawmaker who won’t self-quarantine

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Tex.) is among several lawmakers who came into contact with an infected person at that conservative conference in February. But he is the only one who refuses to self-quarantine, saying he talked on the phone with a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He was spotted leading tours of children at the Capitol before tours there were suspended.

Additionally, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) isn’t in quarantine yet, but his office said on March 13 that he is thinking about it after learning he came into contact with a member of Spanish parliament on March 2 who tested positive for the virus. Several days later, it does not look like he is in quarantine.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) is not in quarantine, but some of his staffers are. He said March 16 that one of his Delaware-based staffers tested positive for the virus and that he had no contact with that person.