The round gold objects emerging from the surface of the cells is the virus that causes the disease covid-19. (National Institutes of Health/AFP) By Christopher Federico closeChristopher FedericoEmailEmailBioBioMarch 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDTCovid-19 — now a pandemic — upends life at home and abroad.Don’t miss anything! Sign up to get TMC’s smart analysis in your inbox, three days a week.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy