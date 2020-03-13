At the end of his speech, Trump offered a caution that comes up every now and again when he’s feeling embattled: This is not a moment for crass politicking.

“We are all in this together,” Trump said. “We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.”

Trump’s vision of unity is not the one shared by most people. He’s repeatedly demonstrated that he understands unity to primarily mean that his opponents should stop being critical of the things he does and, instead, accept him as their unerring leader.

It took only a few hours for Trump to demonstrate how seriously he took his own admonition about not making the coronavirus issue political.

First, there was his retweet of this, using Gallup polling data from a month ago that he has repeatedly embraced.

77% of Americans are confident in the Trump Administration’s ability to handle the coronavirus.



Just 58% of Americans were confident in the Obama Administration’s ability to handle the Ebola virus.



Funny how the media doesn’t report this fact! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 8, 2020

Trump, of course, is very aware that his most likely opponent in this year's presidential election is former vice president Joe Biden, meaning that any contrast between his handling of the coronavirus and actions taken by the administration of Barack Obama are tacit attacks on the other guy on the ballot in November.

By Thursday evening, Trump was attacking Biden directly.

Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 Swine Flu epidemic which killed thousands of people. The response was one of the worst on record. Our response is one of the best, with fast action of border closings & a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record. His was lowest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

This, again, is using that Gallup data from before the outbreak began to spread exponentially in the United States. More recent data from Quinnipiac University determined that less than half the country approves of Trump’s response to the coronavirus.

In another tweet, Trump quoted inaccurate information from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs aimed at disparaging the Obama administration and Biden in particular. Dobbs made a now-common claim about it taking months for a national emergency to be declared after the outbreak of swine flu early in Obama’s administration, which is misleading; Obama declared a public health emergency before any deaths had occurred.

Dobbs also highlighted the fact that the swine-flu outbreak killed 12,000 Americans, a figure he included to contrast with the 40 deaths to-date in the United States from the coronavirus. But experts expect that number to increase dramatically. Under some scenarios, the death toll from the coronavirus in the United States could exceed 1 million.

Trump repeated those attacks on Biden and the Obama administration Friday morning, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had failed to prepare for a pandemic for years, and that Obama had made things worse.

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying,” Trump wrote, “and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now.”

A bit later, Trump retweeted Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel attacking Biden for “politicizing coronavirus” and “attacking” Trump.

Since his speech, the president has also attacked Democrats on Capitol Hill. The morning after his speech, he tuned into “Fox and Friends,” lifting up one of the host's disparagements of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for being hypocritical. (Trump retweeted this tweet a few hours later.)

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with the prime minister of Ireland, Trump criticized Democratic proposals to address the coronavirus outbreak as an effort by them to “get some of the goodies that they haven’t been able to get for the last 25 years.”

He also again contrasted preparations for coronavirus with Obama's approach in 2009.

“If you go back and look at the swine flu and what happened with the swine flu, you’ll see how many people died and how actually nothing was done for such a long period of time, as people were dying all over the place,” Trump said. “We’re doing it the opposite. We’re very much ahead of everything.”

Asked if he would cancel planned rallies to stop the spread of the virus, Trump took a swing at his opponents.

“I think the Democrats won’t be having rallies, but nobody showed up to their rallies anyway,” he said. “So what difference does it make?”

There is every indication that Trump’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak is inextricably linked with his own sense of his political fortunes. Politico reporter Dan Diamond told NPR on Thursday that Trump “did not push to do aggressive additional testing in recent weeks, and that’s partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear: the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential reelection this fall.” That comports with Trump’s public statements on coronavirus numbers.

It is obviously impossible to fully extricate politics from things such as approving massive aid packages aimed at reducing the economic impact of the outbreak. It is also undeniably important for Americans to work together at an increasingly fraught moment.