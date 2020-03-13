Over the past week, Trump has interacted with or been close to at least three people who were infected with the virus or who themselves interacted with virus-infected individuals. Trump earlier this week said he does not plan to get tested for the novel coronavirus, but Friday he said he “most likely” would get tested “fairly soon.”
“We’re working out a schedule,” he said.
After inviting Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to speak, Trump thanked him by shaking his hand. Trump then greeted Walgreens President Richard Ashworth by patting him on the back and thanked him by shaking his hand. In total, Trump shook hands four times and patted the backs of officials five times.
And in between it all, Trump touched and adjusted the White House microphone at least 22 times, according to a Fix count.
When the last executive had finished speaking, Trump offered him a handshake.
“We’ll practice that,” LHC Group Executive Vice President Bruce Greenstein said, offering Trump an elbow bump instead.
“Okay, I like that, that’s good,” Trump said, before adjusting the microphone with his hand yet again.
EVP of home health care services company Bruce Greenstein offers Pres. Trump an elbow bump after speaking at WH Rose Garden press conference, during which @POTUS declared a national emergency in response to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/FUR5cMnxiL pic.twitter.com/kdjyTl56cc— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 13, 2020