It’s a relatively small prize compared with the 577 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday, but Sanders invested resources on the islands, sending his New Hampshire campaign manager across the globe to shore up votes. There’s also no future electoral payoff — the U.S. territories participate in the nominating process, but they do not vote in the general election.
Still, with Sanders’s win, he shrank Biden’s delegate lead slightly. Biden now leads by about 140 delegates as they face off in a debate Sunday night and compete in Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday.