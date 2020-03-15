Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will face off tonight in a one-on-one debate, the first of the Democratic primary.

The debate comes as the country grapples with an escalating coronavirus pandemic. Both Sanders and Biden have significantly scaled back their campaign events in recent days in response to the novel virus, cancelling mass gatherings in favor of online events.

Those decisions come as states consider whether to hold votes at all. Already, Louisiana and Georgia have announced that they will postpone their primaries.

But the four states scheduled to hold primaries Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — announced last week that their contests would proceed as planned. They pointed to guidance from public health officials, who have declared voting safe if best practices are followed.