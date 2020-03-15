Those decisions come as states consider whether to hold votes at all. Already, Louisiana and Georgia have announced that they will postpone their primaries.
But the four states scheduled to hold primaries Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — announced last week that their contests would proceed as planned. They pointed to guidance from public health officials, who have declared voting safe if best practices are followed.
Biden holds big lead in new poll
A new poll of Democratic primary voters conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News shows a significant consolidation of support behind Biden, emphasizing Sanders’s inability to broaden his support the way Biden has over the last few weeks.
Among those Democrats who have voted or plan to vote, 61 percent say Biden is their preferred nominee as opposed to 32 percent who prefer Sanders. In a poll conducted in mid-February, just 15 percent of voters identified Biden as their preferred choice.
Biden’s swift transformation into consensus front-runner followed a decisive win in South Carolina, at which point multiple candidates who had been splitting the loyalties of the electorate dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.
But even after fellow liberal-leaning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race last week, Sanders’s support jumped just five points – to 32 percent – in a much smaller field. And the poll showed reason to believe it won’t grow much further: In the Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll conducted a month ago, 37 percent of Democratic primary voters said they had decided on a candidate. In this poll, 80 percent said their minds were made up.
The poll also underscored Biden’s support with one of the most crucial groups within the Democratic Party, black voters, who said they prefer him to Sanders 77 percent to 18 percent.
Biden unveils plan to make college free for families who make less than $125,000 a year
On Sunday, Joe Biden unveiled a proposal to make public college free for families who make less than $125,000 a year, part of his campaign’s broader effort to court younger and more liberal voters. Biden has also said he wants to invest $70 billion in historically black colleges and minority-serving institutions.
Free college tuition has been a staple of Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.
On Friday, Biden also adopted Warren’s bankruptcy plan which, would make it easier for people to go through the bankruptcy process and would allow student loan debt to be discharged just like any other debt.
“Vice President Biden is and, as president, will be open to the best ideas … regardless, quite frankly, of where they come from,” a Biden adviser said.