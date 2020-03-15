The coronavirus is threatening to disrupt the election, as Louisiana delayed its primary and other states work to minimize risk of the virus’s spread. Former vice president Joe Biden has named a new campaign manager after a string of wins on the past two primary days, amid concerns that his operation isn’t ready to face President Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders isn’t dropping out, looking toward Sunday’s debate in Phoenix with a number of challenges for Biden on key issues like health care and poverty.

