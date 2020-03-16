Is that going to happen? Let’s look at what we know.

Biden gets his support from older voters

That’s good news for him in a primary where there’s no pandemic affecting older people. A new Monmouth University poll in Arizona, one of the states voting Tuesday finds that Sanders leads Biden by nearly 30 percentage points over Democratic voters under 50 likely to vote. He also leads Biden by seven percentage points among Latino voters. And yet Biden is leading Sanders among all Arizona Democrats likely to vote by nearly 20 percentage points. That’s because white voters and voters over 50 favor Biden, and they’re much more likely to vote in primaries than young or Latino voters.

But does the coronavirus upend that long held political calculation? The virus has more serious complications for older people, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended avoiding gatherings over 50 people. There could easily be that many people in a single polling location, especially if there are lines to vote.

Of the states voting Tuesday, Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that around 40 percent (Illinois) to 46.5 percent (Florida) of the population are at risk.

In addition, most states have moved polling locations away from their traditional locations, like senior centers. Why would those same seniors leave their homes to venture out and go to a place the CDC deems potentially unsafe to vote?

Sanders has used the fact he has support from younger Democrats as one of his primary reasons for staying in the race. “We are winning the generational struggle,” he said in Sunday’s presidential debate. To Biden, he said: “ … I have my doubts about how you win a general election against Trump — who will be a very, very tough opponent — unless you have energy, excitement, the largest voter turnout in history.”

Could coronavirus affect the trend of Sanders doing well among young voters, Biden doing well among older voters — but not enough to run away with the nomination and settle Sanders’s doubts he can build a big enough coalition to defeat Trump?

There are some potential political downsides for Sanders coming, too. Wyoming holds its Democratic nomination on April 4. It’s a caucus, which has benefited Sanders because caucuses favor passionate voters willing to spend hours to cast their vote. But Wyoming has canceled the in-person portion of the caucus, asking people to instead mail in ballots and rank their choices. (Before the coronavirus, Nevada had a mixture of early voting, mail-in voting and in-person caucus. And Sanders handily won that state.)

Some Sanders supporters are pushing to postpone all primaries until it’s safer to vote. His campaign’s co-chair in Arizona, Brianna Westbrook, called for that Monday, citing CDC regulations about crowds. (Election officials of the states holding primaries have said that voting doesn’t mean people stay in one space, like a concert, but rather come and go quickly.)

The CDC announced that gatherings of 50 or more should be canceled for the next eight weeks. There will be more than 50 people at polling locations on Tuesday. It's time to push back the election a few weeks until it’s safe. CC: ⁦@SecretaryHobbs⁩ https://t.co/qXczXADn59 — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) March 16, 2020

But early voting has been going strong in many states

Early voting is already happening in the four states voting Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. And it looks like there are more voters taking advantage of that this year, which could be good news for Biden.

In Arizona, for example, Monmouth University found that half of likely Arizona primary voters have already cast their ballots. And a large chunk of them prefer Biden, by 50 percent to Sanders’s 27 percent.

In Ohio, the secretary of state calculates that early and mail-in voting is up significantly. A week before Tuesday, 44,000 more people requested absentee ballots than at the same time in 2016. And in-person early voting has doubled from 2016 to 2020.

And on Monday, Ohio announced it will offer curbside voting for anyone who doesn’t want to go into the polling place and extend requests for absentee ballot to people who are hospitalized or stuck at home.

In Chicago, early voting set a post-World War II record, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Could that mean Biden banks up enough support to win these primaries even if turnout among his base goes way down on the actual Election Day?

Maybe. Florida has a population that seems to favor Biden with a number of older voters and more moderate Latino voters. And reports there say early voting has been slow, especially in the Democratic stronghold of South Florida.

Florida’s top election officials, who are Republicans, did not heed calls from voting advocates to extend early voting beyond the weekend. And it’s too late to mail in a ballot, reports the Miami Herald. That adds to the complications for actual Election Day in Florida: Some counties say that so many poll workers have quit that they’ve had to consolidate polling locations, potentially crowding even more people together.

But Biden surrogates have been out in Florida encouraging people to get out and vote. “I’m comfortable being out here, casting my vote early,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), as she voted “and really want to encourage folks that if they’re comfortable that they can have that confidence, too.”

There are pushes for states to make mail-in ballots an option

Well before coronavirus, there has been a trend in states to move to allow at least some voting by mail. At least 21 states have provisions to conduct elections entirely by mail if needed, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Five states automatically mail ballots to registered voters. One of those is Washington state, which conducted its primary last week by mail even though it was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s not clear which candidate a mail-in might support would boost in the Democratic primary. We do know that vote-by-mail states take much longer to count. Results are still pending in Washington, with a close race between Biden and Sanders. That could draw out a primary that Biden and Democratic Party leaders are eager to end.

But voting by mail is not as easy as just getting ballots in the mail. For example, Arizona is a state that allows some voting by mail in certain circumstances. But in Maricopa County, which has a large percentage of Latino voters, a judge blocked election officials from mailing ballots after the Republican attorney general said they didn’t have the authority to mail ballots to people who didn’t request them.