“Who here thinks we can actually win?” a Sanders staffer called out, as the room erupted in loud whoops and applause. “Just wanting that to happen isn’t enough. We actually have to make this happen with our hands.”

Already, Sanders supporters had knocked on thousands of doors around Arizona, and in the coming days, they would have to knock on thousands more, the staffer said, a show of force to prove the race wasn’t over. The campaign had just opened five new offices that day, including this one, where supporters could gather to phone bank and work to get voters out to the polls.

AD

AD

“Every single minute that you spend doing those things is going to be critical to us winning this primary,” he said.

The mood was jubilant, the crowd revved up by a series of speakers who called on them to rise to the moment. “I believe that we will win! I believe that we will win!” the group chanted, as Sanders aides signed up volunteers for canvassing shifts and trained them on the campaign’s organizing app. On the wall hung a few handmade signs that seemed more cheerful than ominous: “WASH YOUR HANDS PLEASE,” the phrase cast against cartoonish soap bubbles.

No one in the room anticipated what happened next. A little over 24 hours later, the office was empty and dark, the shades drawn on a presidential campaign that was still technically going, but over in the most traditional sense. Amid growing cases of coronavirus, Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden had ordered their staffs and volunteers across the country to shutter field offices and end all in-person campaigning to curb the rapid spread of the illness.

AD

AD

In downtown Phoenix, the only reminder of that Sanders gathering on Wednesday was a single “Bernie” sign left waving in a flowerbed in front of the building.

And thus began the most surreal week of the presidential campaign so far – but especially in Arizona, a likely battleground state where Democrats have invested heavily to turn out Latino and Native American voters and appeal to suburban women unhappy with President Trump in hopes of turning the state blue.

The last few days were supposed to busy with campaign events around the state – the biggest of all being Sunday’s debate, with Biden and Sanders set to face off at a theater in downtown Phoenix. But that was moved to CNN’s studio in Washington amid health concerns, scuttling planned debate parties and Democratic rallies in what would have been the center of the political universe for at least a day.

AD

AD

The developments left the final days before the primary eerily absent of the campaign. On local television, the race continued – with dueling ads from the Biden and Sanders camps playing almost non-stop. But there were no candidates, no campaign surrogates, staff or volunteers visible on the ground, even as life around the state largely continued as normal.

Though stores were wiped out of basic essentials like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and canned goods, just as they were in other states, local residents and visitors hardly changed their routines. Bars and restaurants were packed; malls and stores busy. Only Monday did crowds begin to thin out, apparently adhering to state and federal officials who advised Americans to socially distance from one another.

What all of this means for the campaign is still unknown. The Sanders team, which had planned dozens of local events around the state in recent days, moved everything online, including a debate watch party it planned for local supporters. Instead of gathering around a television in the Phoenix office, supporters joined a chat room.

AD

AD

It also moved all of its organizing online – not only in Arizona but across the country, sending supporters to the official BERN app, where they could text and email voters, and to a campaign dialer, connecting volunteers to voters in upcoming primary states.

“These are unprecedented times. We’re all trying to do organizing in a way, in a time when we’re not allowed to have face-to-face conversations,” Misty Rebik, the national director of organizing for the Sanders campaign, told supporters in a conference call Saturday. “I don’t know that that’s truly been done …but we are ready for it. We have been gearing up for this moment … even though we could not have foreseen that this was going to be coming in our direction.”

Perhaps the biggest mystery of all: What will voting look like in the age of coronavirus? Amid growing concerns about the impact of the virus on the elderly, which make up a huge part of the population in greater Phoenix, local election officials shuttered planned voting sites at senior centers. And over the weekend, they scrambled again after state officials closed public school districts across the state, closing off access to school buildings that had been set to host polling locations.

Arizona officials pushed back against growing calls to delay the primary, including from Sanders supporters. They urged Democrats to cast their ballots early – pointing them to emergency voting sites that opened Monday around the state. Among them was Faith Lutheran Church on Camelback Road in central Phoenix – a church that had cancelled its services indefinitely amid growing concern about a viral outbreak here, but opened its doors to voters anyway.

And on Monday, voters streamed in one-by-one, casting their ballots at what many described as a strange moment in democracy and for the country. Some were unsure whether to be worried about coronavirus; others said they worried that a severe outbreak was destined to happen, even as Arizona had largely escaped the brunt of cases so far. Almost all wondered what this would mean for voter turnout and expanding the electorate in an election where Democrats desperately need to activate more voters.

AD

AD

“The odd thing that strikes me is the fact that most of the people who are downplaying the virus tend to be on the right, and most of the people who are playing it up on the opposite side,” said Tiffany Kucifer, a 49-year-old nurse from Phoenix. “It makes me wonder if there will be fewer left voters because of health concerns or how much this will sway things and how this will impact turnout in the long term.”

Kucifer, who voted for Biden, acknowledged what she described as an “unusual moment” facing the country. As a nurse, she said she was “concerned” about the virus, but was trying not to be driven by fear. She had always planned to vote early and wasn’t trying to avoid the impact of coronavirus.

But arriving to drop off her early ballot on Monday, she acknowledged being more conscious than ever about what she was touching, starting from when she had to turn the handle to open the door to enter the poll site to placing her ballot inside the box. “They had hand sanitizer right there, but then you turned around and had to try to open the door to get out,” she said. When someone else opened the door to enter, she caught it with her foot, nudging it open and using her elbow to keep it open for the man behind her.

AD

AD

“I’m acutely aware of touching stuff all the time … But it also occurs to me that you can’t not touch stuff,” Kucifer said. As she spoke to a reporter, she stood several feet away, practicing social distancing as much as she could. She was hoping that Arizona would miss the brunt of the virus, but as a medical professional, she knew the cases would soon likely increase as they had in other parts of the country.

The night before she had ordered her husband to stay away from a poker game with his friends. She wondered if she was being too dramatic or whether she wasn’t being dramatic enough. The last few days had been so unusual.