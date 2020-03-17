Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced late Monday that the polls would not open in his state despite a state judge’s ruling that the election must go on.
A total of 441 delegates to the Democratic National Convention are at stake in Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Biden is looking to build on his momentum of recent weeks and extend an advantage over Sanders in a nominating contest transformed by the coronavirus outbreak and full of uncertainty.
- Ohio governor says state will order primary polls closed Tuesday, citing ‘health emergency’ from coronavirus.
After watching Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016 and the departure of prominent female candidates from this year’s Democratic primary race, women in the party expressed hope Monday that Biden’s vow to name a woman as his running mate could spell an end to the starkest gender barrier in American politics.
Women have been tapped twice before as vice-presidential candidates, but with polls showing Biden leading President Trump in a general election, many see this as the most realistic possibility that a woman could wind up a heartbeat from the presidency.
Biden, 77, has described himself as a “bridge” to the next generation of leaders, a comment widely interpreted as a signal that he would serve just one term, meaning his running mate would be even more of a president-in-waiting than usual.
Trump intersperses tweets about coronavirus response with takes on the 2020 election
In a spate of late-night tweets and retweets Monday, President Trump’s focus ping-ponged between the response to the coronavirus and assessments of the 2020 campaign.
Among the items shared with his more than 74 million followers was a column making the case that “no candidate is better” on Jewish issues even though “many American Jews are not the biggest fans of President Donald Trump.” The piece was written by Josh Hammer, a lawyer with the First Liberty Institute, an organization that says its mission is to defend religious liberty.
Trump also retweeted the contention of syndicated radio host Mark R. Levin that Biden sounded much like Sanders during Sunday’s night’s Democratic debate.
“The debate tonight is hardly a debate at all. Biden has largely moved hard left where there are now relatively few differences between the two,” Levin said in the tweet shared by Trump.
In tele-town hall, Biden tells supporters he’d do a better job than Trump combating coronavirus
Biden used a tele-town hall Monday night to outline steps he thinks the Trump administration should take to combat the coronavirus pandemic and to tell voters that if he were president, the nation’s response would be different.
“No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks,” Biden said. “But I can promise you this: If I am president, we will be better prepared to deal with future pandemics, because there will be others to come.”
As the nation responded to the pandemic, the Biden campaign began canceling public events last Tuesday, and staff began working from home on Saturday, joining other Americans who have tried to isolate themselves.
On Monday, Biden endorsers held tele-town halls for volunteers in four states that were supposed to vote on Tuesday: Ohio, Florida, Arizona and Illinois. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced late Monday that polls would not open “as a health emergency” despite a state judge’s ruling that the election must go on.
On the conference call, former surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy encouraged people worried about their health to vote by mail or do curbside voting — and offered health tips for people headed to polling places.
Early on in his town hall, Biden told listeners that he — like everyone else in the United States — was dealing with a new reality.
“I know this isn’t the way that any of us would prefer to connect and engage. … And I appreciate all of you for bearing with us as we figure out a new way to campaign,” he said.
Sanders strikes reflective tone in ‘digital rally’ after recent losses
Sanders, whose aides were looking to fire up supporters on the eve of Tuesday’s primaries, stuck a reflective tone during a “digital rally” broadcast online, looking back on the achievements and shortcomings of his campaign.
After losing badly in the second straight round of primaries last week, Sanders has been offering unusually blunt public assessments of his efforts, arguing that he has failed to convince Democrats he is a better bet than Biden to beat President Trump, but has won the battle of ideas and the support of young people.
On Monday night, he renewed those arguments in a bit more detail than he has before, and issued a stern warning to party leaders not to overlook the youth vote.
“It really does stun me to what degree the Democratic establishment continues to ignore the needs and the ideas of younger people,” said Sanders.
The senator said that “in many ways we won the ideological struggle,” pointing to the growing popularity of policy ideas he has long championed. And he claimed victory in the “generational battle,” touting his dominance among younger Democrats.
But speaking in stark terms, Sanders admitted, “We’re doing poorly with older people.” He added, “I gotta work on that.”
He said that most people feel “Joe Biden is the more electable candidate,” a verdict with which he did not agree. He acknowledged his struggles to bring out new, nontraditional voters in large numbers — a core part of his professed strategy — but expressed hope they would show up in November.
The “digital rally” featured musical performances from Neil Young and the Free Nationals, as well as appearances by actress Daryl Hannah and Sanders campaign officials speaking in short video entries from the states set to vote on Tuesday. They encouraged voters to support the Vermont senator.
Polls show Sanders trailing Biden by wide margins in the states headed to the polls on Tuesday — Florida, Arizona and Illinois.