Democrats looked back at the 2008 financial crisis, where a number of companies used the money to buy back stock and make their bottom line look better to investors, and want to write into law that companies have to spend their money on workers first.

And they may have President Trump on their side on this:

“I don’t want to give a bailout to a company and then have somebody go out and use that money to buy back stock in the company and raise the price and then get a bonus,” Trump said Sunday. “So I may be Republican, but I don’t like that. I want them to use the money for the workers.”

Democrats voted against moving the aid package forward Sunday night and again Monday afternoon, enraging Republicans, who also feel as though Democrats are pushing policy proposals that have nothing to do with coronavirus. But there is universal agreement within the Democratic Party not to vote for the bill as is, so if they hold their line, the only way this gets passed is if Republicans agree to more restrictions.

Let’s break this down even further.

Where Democrats and Republicans can agree

Businesses and Americans need financial help, and a lot of it, ASAP. And preferably before the extra-sensitive financial markets dive off another cliff at the prospect of no federal help coming for an economy that has ground to a halt. The shared commitment to getting something done has kept congressional leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiating through the weekend and through the night Sunday into Monday morning. No one is leaving the table in frustration.

They’ve also agreed on major specific policy proposals to help average Americans and small businesses, like:

Americans earning $75,000 or less will get a $1,200 check ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly) and $500 per each child. (Democrats and conservative Republicans managed to convince Senate Republican leaders not to lower the checks to $600 for people who pay little to no income taxes.)

Small businesses should get $350 billion in loans to hold them over as Americans are told not to go outside and congregate in large groups. This has been one of the most bipartisan proposals of the entire aid package.

That unprecedented $500 billion aid package for corporations will also include money for cities and states to rev their economies.

And where they disagree

In a nutshell: Democrats want the legislation to be narrower for the business bailout (though not less money) and to be much broader when it comes to helping out hospitals and health-care providers. Republicans accuse them of trying to push renewable energy restrictions for corporations that receive the money.

Democrats do regularly push for climate-friendly legislation, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says now is not the time to debate solar and wind tax credits or emission standards for airlines.

“Are you kidding me?” McConnell said from the Senate floor Monday. “This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing to do whatsoever with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there. The American people need to know it.”

Onto Democrats’ beef with the legislation. It would give the Treasury Department authority to decide which industries get the money and how much, as The Post’s Jeff Stein explains. Democrats want Congress to have more say, especially since they worry that some of it could go to Trump’s own hotels. (Trump hasn’t said whether his companies would apply for bailout money. “Let’s just see what happens,” he said.)

The current bill also has a provision where the Treasury Department can make loans to businesses without making them public for up to six months. Democrats want the loans to be public immediately. “If this federal government is making a big loan to someone, to a big company, we ought to know it and know the details immediately,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Democrats want to make sure companies that receive this money can’t fire their workers or stop providing them health care. And they want to put more restrictions on how much executives can pay themselves (right now the bill has restrictions in place for two years), Politico reports.

Democrats also want to give $200 billion to hospitals and other front-line workers. Democrats have been more vocal in pushing Trump to enact the Defense Production Act to make U.S. manufacturers like General Motors and Tesla make medical equipment.

Mnuchin said Monday they’re still deciding exactly how to spell out “extreme” assistance for the airline industry.