We know that at times like this there are increases in mental health difficulties and depression and anxiety and even suicide will be things we must pay attention to particularly those that are vulnerable, but the good news is that if we pay attention to the right things mental health issues are treatable.

One of the very important things that we do know is that the CDC tells us that one of the most important things we can do to prevent suicide is to be connected. One of the things that we really need to pay attention to in this kind of unprecedented scenario of increasing social isolation that is defined by people being disconnected, we must try to mitigate that in every way we can. And fortunately, we can do that and we are all within reach with phone calls, face time and social media.