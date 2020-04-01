These are important considerations and ones that had obvious urgency last month. But they are not the only considerations. There are those conventions, still ostensibly moving forward in the summer, large gatherings of lots of people in big rooms — the sort of thing that these days seems like a bizarre habit from a prior era. But, more important, there are questions about the potential human toll that the virus will exact.

After all, estimates presented by the White House on Tuesday indicate that as many as 240,000 Americans may be killed by the disease the coronavirus causes, covid-19. If the mortality rate is 1 percent, that suggests 24 million infections, one-fifth of which will require potential hospitalization. The effects of the disease hit harder among three groups of people: those who are older, those with preexisting conditions and men.

The major-party presidential candidates this year fall into two of those groups.

It’s worth asking the uncomfortable question that this raises: What if one of the candidates becomes incapacitated and can’t run? The answer is that it depends on when that might happen. But before we get to that, let’s answer another, less grim question.

Will there be conventions?

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held in Milwaukee in mid-July. A new poll from Marquette University indicates that most Wisconsinites think the convention should not be held in person, given the current circumstances. Former vice president Joe Biden, the Democrat most likely to be nominated at that convention, seems to agree, saying in an interview Tuesday night that it was “hard to envision” the convention moving forward.

As recently as a week ago, the Democratic National Committee was insisting that everything was on track for the convention. It has good reason to do so, as Politico’s David Siders and Alex Thompson report: The party uses the convention to fundraise, and any indication that advertisers might not get their ads seen or that donors won’t get the desired face time hurts that effort.

Speaking to the New York Times this week, a staffer for the Republican National Committee said that its convention in late August would move forward in Charlotte as planned. That’s been driven by President Trump’s desire that the convention be held.

“Somebody was asking today, will you cancel the convention. I said, no way I’m going to cancel the convention,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News last week. “We’re not going to cancel it. It’s going to be incredible.”

We’ll see. While the Democratic rules stipulate that votes can’t be cast by proxy (probably meaning a required change to the rules should the convention not happen), the Republican rules indicate that, if the convention can’t be held, “the roll call for nomination for President of the United States and Vice President of the United States shall be allowed to be conducted according to procedures authorized by the Republican National Committee.”

Which brings us to the grimmer question.

What if the presumptive nominee is incapacitated?

Let’s assume for the sake of argument that the nominees for each party are Messrs. Davis, the Democrat, and Robinson, the Republican. Each, lamentably, contracts the coronavirus and is unable to accept his party’s nomination at the convention or teleconvention or whatever ends up happening.

For Davis, the Democrat, things are pretty straightforward. As when a candidate drops out, the delegates Davis had earned would largely be reallocated to other candidates.

For Robinson, the rules binding delegates are a bit more strict. (But, again, that this is happening before the convention means that the party has some leeway. Party rules aren’t necessarily made to be broken, but it’s clearly the case that they are written to be revised and amended.)

If Robinson’s situation mirrored the party’s current position — an incumbent who faced little real opposition — the real scramble would be somewhat different. In a contest with several candidates faring well, there’s a natural candidate-in-waiting. In a nominating process that’s largely been a layup, the real question is, who would be able to cobble together the support to be anointed as the replacement.

But that question overlaps with our next one.

What if the nominee is incapacitated?

So let’s say we’ve gone through the convention, whatever it looks like, and Davis and Robinson have started bashing each other day after day as the main candidates for the presidency. But then, unexpectedly, one or both contracts the virus and is out of commission. What then?

Here, things are refreshingly straightforward.

“The Republican National Committee is hereby authorized and empowered to fill any and all vacancies which may occur by reason of death, declination, or otherwise of the Republican candidate for President of the United States or the Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States, as nominated by the national convention,” the GOP rules state, “or the Republican National Committee may reconvene the national convention for the purpose of filling any such vacancies.”

In other words, if Robinson can’t serve as the party’s candidate, the party itself can either whip up another convention or simply fill the vacancy. Would this be a remarkable thing to do, leading to massive amounts of tension and infighting? Sure. But it’s what the rules state.

The Democrats have actually been through this recently, at least in theory. When Hillary Clinton fell ill late in the 2016 cycle, acting DNC chair Donna Brazile began a process aimed at potentially replacing her on the ballot. In a book published in 2017, Brazile explained her thinking. Her picks for replacing the Democratic ticket? Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

The party’s rules again give the party itself a lot of leeway.

“In the event of death, resignation or disability of a nominee of the Party for President or Vice President after the adjournment of the National Convention,” they state, “the National Chairperson of the Democratic National Committee shall confer with the Democratic leadership of the United States Congress and the Democratic Governors Association and shall report to the Democratic National Committee, which is authorized to fill the vacancy or vacancies.”