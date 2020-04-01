So what did we actually learn about the U.S. government’s fight against coronavirus on Wednesday? Here are 6 takeaways.

1. Will people be able to participate in normal summer activities? It’s an open question.

Trump extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April, but there’s a growing sense among pubic health experts that the virus won’t be beat by then. Anthony S. Fauci said only “if” the vast majority of Americans avoid unnecessary contact, stay at home when possible and wash their hands, might the U.S. see no new cases and deaths by this summer.

“When it goes down to essentially no new cases, no deaths at a period of time, I think it makes sense that you’re going to have to relax social distancing,” said Fauci, the nation’s top infectious expert. He also indicated that would depend on the government’s ability to develop what’s called contact tracing, to aggressively test and isolate people who have the virus, even if they don’t have symptoms. Public health experts have criticized the administration for not giving county and local health departments the resources to do this much earlier, like effective tests.

Fauci also said the U.S. is “right on target” for having a vaccine in a year or a year and a half.

2. The administration does not have a plan to help people who are uninsured get coverage for coronavirus treatment

Under repeated questioning by Fox News’s John Roberts, neither Vice President Pence nor Trump said what they would do for people who don’t qualify for Medicaid but don’t have insurance who are fighting the disease.

They have decided not to open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act during coronavirus, which would allow people who don’t have insurance to buy it on the marketplaces. Pence said they pushed to expand Medicaid coverage (something Republican governors have been opposed to during the Obama administration). He reiterated that insurance won’t charge co-pays for coronavirus-related health care.

But, basically, there is no plan to help the uninsured get insurance during this pandemic.

3. Trump said he’s looking at closing flights to and from ‘hot spots’

But he said he’s wary of closing down all air travel in America. If he did close down flights to and from hot spots, that would likely mean no one is flying in or out of New York City, Detroit, New Orleans and any other number of metropolitan areas where the virus is spreading quickly.

4. Trump again seems to doubt hospitals need what they ask for

Trump last week used the Defense Production Act to force U.S. manufacturers to make ventilators and protective equipment for medical workers. He now says “thousands” of ventilators are being made, but warned it “takes time.” (Which is true. Ford and General Electric said its ventilators would be ready in July.) But even as he appeared to recognize the shortage of equipment, he also questioned the hospitals’ need for that many.

On Sunday, Trump accused hospitals of squandering tens of thousands of masks, without providing much detail about what he is alleging they did with them. On Wednesday, he did it again, if not as directly. He was talking about how he asked Walmart to make protective gowns, then said:

“When you look at these hospitals, the amount that they order, you almost say, how could they possibly use so much, whether it’s masks or the protective gear,” he marveled. “But we are supplying a tremendous amount.”

He also said he’s looking at building two new military hospital ships to deploy. It’s not clear whether they’d be ready in time for coronavirus, since that could take years. Trump said he’d look at renovating existing ships — but that he leaned toward building totally new ones.

5. Trump says what changed his thinking on how coronavirus compares to the flu

The same day Vice President Pence said on CNN that Trump never “belittled the threat of the coronavirus,” Trump acknowledged he did compare it to the seasonal flu up until recently. He was asked what changed his mind. In his answer, Trump made sure to contrast the coronavirus with the flu. He also mentioned a friend he has said is in a coma from the virus.

I think the severity. I think also looking at the way, the contagion. It is so contagious, nobody’s ever seen anything like this where large groups of people all of a sudden just by being in the presence of somebody have it. The flu has never been like that. And the flu is contagious, but nothing like we’ve ever seen here. Also the violence of it. If if it hits the right person — and you know what those stats are — if it hits the right person, that person’s in deep trouble. And my friend was the right person.

Trump’s critics say had the president been saying that in February or March, people may have taken the virus more seriously, which could have reduced its spread.

6. Fauci appears to be on Trump’s good side

There’s been some reporting that the nation’s top pandemic expert was annoying Trump by giving frank interviews about what it’s like to work with the president and for telling the president what he doesn’t want to hear. Fauci is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a government position that means Trump can fire him at anytime, even as Fauci helps lead the nation’s response to coronavirus.