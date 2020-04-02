Yet, it’s wealthier areas of the country that have more confirmed cases of the virus. The counties with the most cases tend to be wealthier than those with fewer cases.

That loose correlation diminishes once you control for population. Counties with higher poverty rates are generally more likely to have not reported any confirmed coronavirus cases, in part because they tend to be more rural counties. More densely populated areas tend to be more affected by the virus, for obvious reasons. (The percentages shown below only include poverty levels which affect at least ten counties.)

A significant reason that income appears to correlate to the spread of the virus at the county level, then, is that cities tend to be wealthier and tend to see more confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The correlation is again weak, but counties with higher incomes tend to see more coronavirus cases because they also tend to be in cities. (Here, the correlation is slightly stronger once you control for population.)

What’s happening inside those cities, though, confirms the idea that it is poorer people who are more at risk from the virus.

The New York City Health Department released data at the Zip code level allowing us to compare more refined areas. In the city, now the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, there have been more tests completed in areas with lower household incomes.

Some of this is certainly driven by occupation. Poorer neighborhoods have seen smaller reductions in their use of the subway and the areas of the city that have been most affected by the virus tend to be ones with a higher population of service workers, according to reporting from the local news site The City.

The Health Department data include an interesting additional finding. Understandably, there are more confirmed cases in poorer Zip codes, given that more tests have been conducted there.

But it’s also the case that the density of positive tests decreases as the median household income in a Zip code increases.

What does that mean? It means that in poorer areas of the city, more of the tests are administered to people who have the virus, people who may have come to the emergency room exhibiting symptoms, for example. In wealthier parts of the city, people are more likely to take the test speculatively. They have access to a test and want to see if they are infected — and are able to do so.