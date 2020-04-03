Every three minutes on Thursday on average, a New Yorker died from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread exponentially in the U.S. over the past month. Across the country, deaths occurred twice as quickly: a death every 90 seconds.

As the number of deaths from the virus continues to increase, those intervals get narrower. A week ago, New Yorkers were dying every 15 minutes. A week from now, modeling from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects, New Yorkers will be dying about once every 100 seconds. Americans generally will be dying about twice as fast.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that it expected the number of Americans to die from the virus to be somewhere in the wide range of 100,000 to 240,000 — assuming that the country continues to respect efforts to limit the virus’s spread, like maintaining social distance and frequently washing hands. For thousands of Americans — nearly 7,000, as of writing — these efforts come too late.

Over the short term, we can expect things to get worse. The White House projects that the peak number of deaths this spring will come in about two weeks, though that projection has already been revised upward. By April 16, an American will be dying every 32 seconds.

These numbers are grim, but there’s some room for optimism. In many places, the number of projected deaths each day will remain relatively low. In New York, the IHME projection suggests that April 16 will bring the state past its expected peak, meaning that the number of deaths each day will have declined. Compared to where we were three weeks ago, however, the scale of the virus’s impact is alarming.

These are just projections, based both on existing case totals and on estimates of how each state or region will be able to handle a surge in new cases. Robust efforts to restrict the spread of the virus and an increase in capacity to handle them, like acquiring more ventilators, may mean that these projections are higher than what will actually happen.

Hopefully, they are.