On Tuesday, the White House announced that it expected the number of Americans to die from the virus to be somewhere in the wide range of 100,000 to 240,000 — assuming that the country continues to respect efforts to limit the virus’s spread, like maintaining social distance and frequently washing hands. For thousands of Americans — nearly 7,000, as of writing — these efforts come too late.
Over the short term, we can expect things to get worse. The White House projects that the peak number of deaths this spring will come in about two weeks, though that projection has already been revised upward. By April 16, an American will be dying every 32 seconds.
These numbers are grim, but there’s some room for optimism. In many places, the number of projected deaths each day will remain relatively low. In New York, the IHME projection suggests that April 16 will bring the state past its expected peak, meaning that the number of deaths each day will have declined. Compared to where we were three weeks ago, however, the scale of the virus’s impact is alarming.
These are just projections, based both on existing case totals and on estimates of how each state or region will be able to handle a surge in new cases. Robust efforts to restrict the spread of the virus and an increase in capacity to handle them, like acquiring more ventilators, may mean that these projections are higher than what will actually happen.
Hopefully, they are.