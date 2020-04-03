To figure out how to hold a primary during a pandemic requires long-term planning, money and coordination among all levels of state government: the legislature, the governor, the secretary of state, the local parties. Wisconsin, the only state going forward with an in-person election in April, is an example of what happens when a state doesn’t do any of that.

In Wisconsin, like many states, a governor cannot decide to move the primary himself or herself. They need the state legislature to weigh in. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) did not ask the Republican-controlled legislature to consider postponing the primary. Instead, he asked the legislature to mail absentee ballots to every voter.

The legislature said no. (Republicans in other states, and President Trump, have openly expressed concerns that more voting by mail will increase Democratic turnout. Republicans in Wisconsin have not said that, but they do have a competitive state Supreme Court election on Tuesday. And Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin have a history of playing politics with elections to benefit their party. Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states, and two years ago, the Republicans in charge tried to move a state legislative election to a different date to help their candidate win.)

So there was a stalemate between the governor and the legislature, with each accusing the other of not doing anything about it. “If I could have changed the election on my own, I would have,” Evers said in a statement this week, “but I can’t without violating state law.”

National Democrats, however, were confused about why he didn’t at least try. He could have called a special session, or he could have applied pressure to the legislature to seriously consider it. “He seemed unwilling to use any political capital to do this,” said Carolyn Fiddler, communications director for the liberal elections blog Daily Kos and a state elections expert.

Even the Wisconsin Democratic Party and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged Evers to find a way to postpone that election.

Would that have made a difference? Who knows. But it gave Wisconsin Republican legislators the chance to point the finger right back. As The Post’s Amy Gardner reports: “Scott L. Fitzgerald, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, and the Republican state House speaker, Robin Vos, noted that Evers did not push to postpone Tuesday’s vote, either.”

With coronavirus cases rising exponentially in the United States and White House officials warning of American death tolls surpassing those of major wars, voting-rights advocates and the Wisconsin Democratic Party sued to try to get the election postponed.

They found a receptive ear with a federal judge in Wisconsin. But while he was critical of state politicians for tumbling into an election, he said he did not have the authority to stop it based on public health concerns. It is not “appropriate for a federal-district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them,” U.S. District Judge William M. Conley wrote in his decision Thursday.

Instead, he extended the deadline for Wisconsin voters to request an absentee ballot by a day, from Thursday to Friday. He did not apply a postmark requirement for when the ballot must be received. (Some states have rules that it has to be in the mail by Election Day). And he effectively removed a Wisconsin rule for absentee voting that requires a witness.

Even though the election will be held Tuesday, we won’t know the results for almost a week. On Friday, Conley ruled that the results cannot be announced until April 13, which is the new deadline for absentee ballots to be returned.

So that puts Wisconsin voters in the awkward position of being told to go vote, despite the disapproval from state and federal leaders as well as a federal judge. Election officials are figuring out how to hold it with the few staff who are willing to come to work, one armed with “170 proof sanitizer cooked up by a local distillery,” Gardner reports. The state House speaker defied public-health officials’ warnings to avoid crowds and urged people to come help hold the election: “If you’re bored at home and sick of watching Netflix, volunteer to go and help at the polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of voters who waited to see how this would unfold have only now requested their absentee ballots, which means they may not receive them in time for the election. (That’s the major reason Conley extended the date to mail them in, but Republicans filed an appeal to try to stop the ballots that come in after Election Day from being counted.

In his ruling, Conley also left open the confusing possibility that he could invalidate the election if it went forward and groups thought voters were disenfranchised. So voters who risk their health to vote may have to do it all over again?

“This is a mess,” Dean Knudson, chairman of the Wisconsin Election Commission, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.