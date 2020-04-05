AD

AD

With those dire warnings, these officials offer words of comfort. Adams said in the next breath: “I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

On Sunday, Trump took the podium to offer a similar warning. Only, he took his words of comfort much further than any of the experts have been willing to by indicating that after this week, things will get better: “In the days ahead, America will endure the peak of this terrible pandemic,” Trump said.

Trump’s assurance that the worst comes this week does not take into account states where the virus hasn’t spread yet. In Washington, D.C., for example, experts are predicting the highest amount of cases as late as May. And The Washington Post reports that the death toll in the U.S. is almost certainly higher than the official numbers.

AD

AD

Trump’s confidence is a stark contrast with what Fauci said hours earlier, that “we are struggling” to get the virus under control.

2. The federal government is stockpiling drugs that have not been proven

Specifically, one that Trump has been touting for weeks by saying he has a good feeling about it.

“We bought massive amounts of it, 29 million doses of it,” Trump said of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug. The Trump administration approved its use for clinical trials in New York, despite the fact there is no scientific consensus at this time that it works — and health experts’ concerns about fatal heart defects and vision loss.

When NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked Trump how he draws a line between being enthusiastic about a possibility and “playing doctor,” Trump explained his logic this way: “If it doesn’t work, great. If it doesn’t work …. it doesn’t kill people.”

AD

AD

When CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked Trump why he doesn’t just let the clinical trials play out and science determine whether the drug works, Trump claimed he wasn’t pushing the drug (even though he has, near daily) and attacked the reporter for asking the question.

When a reporter asked Fauci to comment on this, Trump intervened and wouldn’t let Fauci speak.

3. Trump’s strategy to deflect: Blame governors

Particularly Democratic governors. He has questioned whether New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) needs the 30,000 ventilators Cuomo says his state does.

He’s used gendered language to attack Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who is pleading with the federal government for more supplies.

AD

And on Sunday, he went after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who said earlier in the day he had “given up” on the federal government helping states.

AD

Trump said he asked his aides to give him a list of all the things the federal government has done for Illinois (they sent 600 ventilators and are building a hospital in Chicago), then said: “He’s not able to do what is supposed to be able to do as a governor. He has not performed well.”

Trump’s harsh words come as people inside his own administration are criticizing the federal government, not the states, for not having enough ventilators to distribute to states. From Washington Post reporting this weekend:

In late March, the administration ordered 10,000 ventilators — far short of what public health officials and governors said was needed. And many will not arrive until the summer or fall, when models expect the pandemic to be receding. “It’s actually kind of a joke,” said one administration official involved in deliberations about the belated purchase.

In addition, Trump belatedly enacted a law to force U.S. manufacturers like General Motors and Ford to make ventilators, meaning they won’t be ready for months.