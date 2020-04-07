Here’s what Trump said at Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing: “Nobody has done more testing. And one of the reasons why, they say — and I think I can say this, Deborah [Birx], very strongly — but one of the reasons that we have more cases is we have done more testing. If I went to some of these countries that have, in my opinion, far more people than we do that had the problem, and if [they] did the kind of testing proportionally that we’re doing, they’d have many more cases than us.”

Birx didn’t comment on the claim during the briefing.

We can break down Trump’s claim into two parts:

The United States has done more testing than other countries. Other countries would “have many more cases than us” if they “did the kind of testing proportionally that we’re doing.”

The first claim has been dealt with previously, as Trump has been playing it up for more than a week. It’s true that the United States has done more tests than any other country if you look at raw numbers. But on a per capita basis — i.e. relative to our large population — we’re still far behind other smaller countries.

The Trump administration said Monday that it has now performed 1.79 million tests — a number that is growing by about 100,000 per day now. By population, that means the United States has tested about 1 in every 185 people. That lags behind Germany, Italy and South Korea, which as of Thursday had tested 1 out of every 90 people, 1 out of every 104 and 1 out of every 119, according to an NPR fact check.

That didn’t stop Trump from falsely saying at Thursday’s briefing that the United States had tested more than any other country “also on a per capita basis."

Now for the new claim: That this supposed superiority in testing means some other countries probably have many more cases than us.

If so, it would need to be a testing failure on an extremely massive scale in those countries. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University currently show the United States has more than doubled the number of confirmed cases in any other country. (This comes with the caveat that the numbers announced by China are unreliable.) The United States has more than 368,000, as compared to the next-highest countries: 140,000 in Spain, 132,000 in Italy and 103,000 in Germany. These countries would have to have way more than double the number of cases they’ve confirmed and reported in the case of Spain and Italy, and more than triple in the case of Germany.

Even if that were somehow true, though, there remain two problems: First, Trump didn’t just say he thinks other countries just have more cases, but that they have “far more” and “many more” cases. So these numbers would need to be even higher. And second, you’d need to allow that the United States isn’t also significantly undercounting its cases. And there remains strong evidence that the availability of tests for people with coronavirus-like symptoms are still coming up way short here. A Department of Health and Human Services inspector general’s report released Monday, for instance, said hospitals were reporting “severe shortages” of testing kits and delays in test results.

The last point is that Trump didn’t just say that these countries would have more cases if they did more testing; he said that if they “did the kind of testing proportionally that we’re doing,” that that’s the result we’d see. Except many of these countries are actually doing a higher number of tests proportionally, and they still have fewer cases.

The most charitable reading of Trump’s comment is that he meant these countries would have higher numbers of infections on a per capita basis if they did more testing. But that’s already true. Several of these countries currently have more per capita infections, without it being the result of alleged under-testing. So it seems Trump truly did mean more cases, in terms of raw totals.