The money didn’t come. A document obtained by the House Oversight Committee from the Department of Health and Human Services suggests that the material didn’t, either.

In total, the government has distributed 11.7 million N95 respirators and 25.9 million surgical face masks. It has doled out 22.6 million gloves, 7,900 ventilators and 50 PAPRs. Most of that material — about 98 percent of it — has gone to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Some cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, have received a substantial amount of material.

There were questions last week about the extent to which politics might be playing a role in the distribution of the material. The Post reported that some states — often ones which supported President Trump in 2016 — were receiving less material than they’d requested while others had not been treated so generously. Florida had been especially lucky in the extent of the material it had received, which one official who spoke to The Post attributed to politics, including Trump’s relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

“The president knows Florida is so important for his reelection, so when DeSantis says that, it means a lot,” the official said. “He pays close attention to what Florida wants."

The material released by the House Oversight Committee, though, doesn’t suggest that there was political favoritism at play in the distribution of the material, however constrained that distribution may have been.

We looked at two measures: the amount of material received by a state relative to all of the material distributed in the states and the number of cases in a state relative to the total in the United States. A state with 10 percent of confirmed coronavirus cases might be expected to receive 10 percent of the surgical masks being distributed, for example. In most cases, states got more than their share of material relative to the number of confirmed cases — in part because states like New York and New Jersey make up such a disproportionate share of cases.

Consider surgical masks. New York has about a third of all coronavirus cases but received 7 percent of surgical masks. New Jersey has 11 percent of cases and received about 3 percent of the masks. California, by contrast, has 4 percent of cases but got 10 percent of the masks.

In part, that’s probably a function of when the material was distributed. California’s case total has stayed flat in recent weeks, but the order to distribute material to the state was made in mid-March.

You’ll notice on the chart above that several red states fall to the right of the diagonal dashed line, meaning that they are states which received a lower percentage of material than their caseloads would suggest. One, Louisiana, has seen a rapid increase in case totals, which may explain why it lags in materials received.

Overall, the extent to which states received more or less material than might be expected was not correlated to their 2016 vote. Of 30 states that voted for Trump in 2016, 27 received a greater share of N95 respirators than their share of coronavirus cases. Of the 20 states which voted for Hillary Clinton, 16 also received a greater share of respirators than their coronavirus caseload might suggest. The seven states which received fewer-than-expected shares of material also had nearly two-thirds of the national coronavirus cases by the end of the day Tuesday.

That’s fairly obvious when considering the distribution of N95 respirators. The seven states which sit to the right of the diagonal line make up most of the states with the most coronavirus cases. Also notice: Four of the six states which received the most N95 masks were ones which voted for Clinton four years ago.

For more limited products, like ventilators, the math is different. New York and New Jersey received a disproportionate number of the nearly 8,000 ventilators that were distributed — a critical issue, given the urgent lifesaving need for those devices.

Most states received fewer ventilators than their share of coronavirus cases would suggest. That is in part because ventilators are reusable and the need in New York in particular was higher more immediately than in other places.

You’ll notice that California doesn’t stand out as distinctly on the chart of ventilator distributions. It only received 170 ventilators, according to the document — many of which were broken. Since California’s caseload is lower than expected, the state is shipping many of its ventilators to states with more urgent needs, including New York.