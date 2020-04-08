The evidence and logic they offer, though, is faulty. And there are plenty of reasons to believe the coronavirus death toll is actually being significantly undercounted right now.

Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday night offered a sign of things to come when it comes to this argument. Both the host and his guest, former Fox News host Brit Hume, argued that the death toll may be exaggerated because people who are dying of other causes are being classified as coronavirus deaths.

AD

AD

Carlson made the argument by citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly data on pneumonia deaths, which he argued are suspiciously dropping. He suggested some people who are actually dying of pneumonia might incorrectly be logged as coronavirus deaths.

“For the last few weeks, that [pneumonia] number has come in far lower than at the same moment in previous years. How could that be?” Carlson asked. “Well, it seems entirely possible that doctors are classifying conventional pneumonia deaths as covid-19 deaths. That would mean this epidemic is being credited for thousands of deaths that would have occurred if the virus never appeared here.”

Charts using this CDC data have been circulating on social media, too, in service of the same argument. The actual data, though, don’t bear it out.

AD

AD

The most recent CDC data on this show the number of pneumonia deaths is indeed lower in recent weeks than it has been in previous years. The numbers have been between 3,200 and 3,500 per week since coronavirus arrived in the United States in January. (The most recent week shows 2,930, but with 84 percent of expected deaths reported, meaning that number should rise.) Generally in this period, the numbers are between 3,500 and 4,500.

But if you look closely, you’ll notice that the data are old. The last week for which we have any data is the week ending March 21. And why is that March 21 date important? By that point, the United States had logged just 385 coronavirus deaths. So there’s no way that “thousands” of pneumonia deaths were being wrongly classified as coronavirus deaths, because there weren’t even 1,000 coronavirus deaths logged.

What’s more, the CDC in guidance published over the weekend said that pneumonia deaths are now increasing sharply. “The percent of deaths due to pneumonia has increased sharply since the end of February, while those due to influenza increased modestly through early March and declined this week. This could reflect an increase in deaths from pneumonia caused by non-influenza associated infections including covid-19.”

AD

AD

Hume has been a proponent of a similar argument for several days now. He has suggested that people who are dying of other conditions who happen to also have the coronavirus are wrongly all being classified as coronavirus deaths. And on Carlson’s show, he pointed to a quote from Deborah Birx at Tuesday’s briefing.

Birx, who serves on the Coronavirus Task Force, said: “There are other countries that if you had a preexisting condition, and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem — some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a covid-19 death.”

She added that in the U.S. data, “if someone dies with covid-19, we are counting that as a covid-19 death.”

AD

Hume told Carlson that this bolsters his argument. He noted his doctor told him that people who have prostate cancer often have the condition when they die but actually die of something else.

AD

“Particularly there are lots of people who are asymptomatic, and they have other terrible diseases,” Hume said. “And if everybody is being automatically classified, if they’re found to have covid-19, as a covid-19 death, we’re going to get a very large number of deaths that way, and we’re probably not going to have an accurate count of what real death total is.”

Hume has offered similar arguments on social media.

Very informative thread. Explains why NY’s Covid 19 fatality numbers are inflated. They dont’t distinguish between those who die with the disease and those who die from it. https://t.co/Hbdud2ppSI — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2020

The problem with Hume’s prostate cancer comparison is that prostate cancer, unlike viruses, is something that occurs over a long period of time. So it’s logical that a large number of people who have prostate cancer die with it rather than from it, because they will have a lot of time to contract other deadly ailments.

AD

With the coronavirus, though, the odds that any large number of people who have it are suddenly dying in the very brief period in which they contract it — but in which the virus itself isn’t a cause — is highly illogical. Much more logical is that they had conditions that were exacerbated by just such a respiratory disease, which is something health officials have been saying for months. If someone has had a lung ailment for years and suddenly dies within a week of getting the coronavirus, what are the odds that they would have died during that specific week without contracting the virus? Very slim. There may be some such cases, but it’s not something that would account for any massive overcount.

AD

And there is evidence not just that deaths are being overcounted but significantly undercounted. That’s because testing is still a problem in many areas of the country, and there may be a significant number of people who die of the disease but have never been diagnosed with it.

As The Washington Post’s Emma Brown, Beth Reinhard and Aaron C. Davis reported over the weekend:

AD

The fast-spreading novel coronavirus is almost certainly killing Americans who are not included in the nation’s growing death toll, according to public health experts and government officials involved in the tally. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts only deaths in which the presence of the coronavirus is confirmed in a laboratory test. “We know that it is an underestimation,” agency spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. A widespread lack of access to testing in the early weeks of the U.S. outbreak means people with respiratory illnesses died without being counted, epidemiologists say. Even now, some people who die at home or in overburdened nursing homes are not being tested, according to funeral directors, medical examiners and nursing home representatives. Postmortem testing by medical examiners varies widely across the country, and some officials say testing the dead is a misuse of scarce resources that could be used on the living. In addition, some people who have the virus test negative, experts say.

And, finally, is what Trump himself said Tuesday: Even as some allies were playing up the idea that coronavirus death counts are being exaggerated, Trump assured that they are “very, very accurate.”

“When you say death counts, I think they’re pretty accurate on the death counts. Somebody dies, I think the states have been pretty accurate,” Trump said.