But when asked about the process for reopening the economy, he indicated he’ll be deferential to his medical experts.

“I would rely very heavily on them,” he said.

He added: “We don’t want to go down — and then we can start going up if we’re not careful. So we have to be careful as far as distancing, social distancing and other things.”

2. Pompeo: ‘Not a time for retribution’ against China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arguably been more forceful than anybody in the administration when it comes to blaming China for the scale of the outbreak and for a lack of transparency.

But when asked what should be done about it at Wednesday briefing, he said now is not the time for that.

“This is not the time for retribution, but it is still the time for clarity and transparency,” Pompeo said. “We’re still working on this problem and there’s still data that these good people need so that they can perform their analysis of how to both develop therapeutics and a vaccine and to understand where this virus is. So every country — China included, every country needs to be transparent about what’s gone on in their country.”

Pompeo was also given a chance to weigh in on what should be done about the World Health Organization, whom President Trump attacked extensively Tuesday. Pompeo, who earlier reaffirmed that the United States is “reevaluating” its funding, declined to say whether WHO leadership should change.

“This is not the time to be to be doing that kind of change,” he said. “There’ll be a lot of time to look back and see how the World Health Organization performed."

Trump continued his broadside against the WHO, noting it criticized his travel restrictions against China and claiming it had said in mid-January that there was no human-to-human transmission of coronavirus. In fact, though, the WHO said at the time that there was “no clear evidence” yet of human-to-human transmission.

3. Trump not sure if he was briefed on Navarro memo

Trump said Tuesday that he hadn’t seen in real time the memos written by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in January and February offering dire predictions about the coronavirus, as Trump was downplaying the threat.

But he was asked Wednesday whether he was briefed on their contents, and he was less definitive.

“I don’t remember that,” Trump said. “I’ve now seen the memo. I saw it. Peter sends a lot of memos. I didn’t see the memo. … But no, I didn’t see the memo at the time, but I have seen it since.”

"Peter sends a lot of memos," Trump says. Another former admin official texts almost in live time: "He's never spoken truer words!" — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 8, 2020

4. Pompeo says 50,000 have been repatriated

Pompeo began the briefing by announcing an effort to repatriate Americans from overseas that he said was on a scale “without parallel in our lifetime.” He said the State Department has brought back more than 50,000 people from more than 90 countries since the outbreak began.

Pompeo said there were several thousand people whom the State Department is still working to repatriate. He emphasized many of them were are away from airports, so it wasn’t just a matter of finding flights for them.

“We’re working on it,” Pompeo said. “We chip away at it every day.”