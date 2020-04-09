So what do we know? One thing we might look for is a slowdown in the number of new infections over time. Data from Johns Hopkins University allows us to get a sense of how the number of confirmed infections has changed on a daily basis. Here is the data for the United States and for New York state, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country.

On March 26, the country saw an increase of about 18,000 cases over the day prior, 7,000 of which came in New York. On Wednesday, the most recent day for which complete data are available, the number of new cases nationally was nearly 33,000, with more than 11,000 in New York alone.

You can see, though, that the number of confirmed cases each day has some variability. Confirmed cases are a function of tests being completed and reported, after all, and the number of tests conducted each day can itself vary. If we take a seven-day average of new cases, we get a better sense of the trend.

Here, we can see an apparent slowdown in New York. On Saturday, the seven-day average was about 8,800 confirmed infections a day. By Monday, it was 9,300 — an increase of 500 cases a day. On Wednesday, though, the average moved to only about 9,600.

That’s still the highest average the state has seen since March 1, but the increase is slower. If we use that figure as the high-water mark, we can compare the daily average as a percentage of the state’s high-water mark. On Monday, the seven-day average was at 97 percent of the high. On Tuesday, it dropped a bit, to 95 percent of the high.

The idea is that, over time, that percentage will slide down from the high. If it keeps going up, of course, we get a new high.

AD

AD

We pulled data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing (from the COVID Tracking Project) and calculated the actual and relative seven-day averages nationally and in each state. The interactive below allows you to explore the data.

Before you change the settings, notice Montana. Its high in new cases was March 31, with the seven-day average of new cases declining since. This may not be the final peak in the state, but it’s what we hope the charts in each state will look like eventually.

The interactive below allows you to explore the data. (The values shown are those from Wednesday’s data.

Show relative actual 7-day average data for confirmed cases deaths tests Your browser cannot display this graph.

One thing worth noting — which has been highlighted by the COVID Tracking Project — is that the number of tests being conducted each day has stagnated. After expanding rapidly over the past month, the past several days of reported tests have been fairly flat, in the 140,000-per-day range. The seven-day average of tests is at a high, but that necessarily constrains the number of confirmed cases we’re seeing.