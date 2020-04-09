Trump added: “I mean, they got it very wrong. On many ways, they were wrong. They also minimized the threat very strongly, and — not good. "

AD

It’s quite ironic for Trump to attack an organization for minimizing the threat, given he would continue to do so repeatedly through mid-March. But that doesn’t mean the WHO isn’t ripe for criticism. Let’s look at Trump’s criticisms, along with what the WHO said and when.

AD

We can break this down in a few parts.

The human-to-human transmission claim

Trump on Wednesday focused on the WHO document.

“As you know, they made a statement on January 14 — I guess it was that there was no human-to-human transmission,” Trump said. “Well there was.”

In fact, the WHO didn’t say on Jan. 14 that there was no human-to-human transmission — just that there was “no evidence” of it at that point. In a much-criticized tweet, it said: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China.”

AD

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

In an accompanying report, it reasserted that but acknowledged there was still a possibility that it was being spread human-to-human.

“Additional investigation is needed to ascertain the presence of human-to-human transmission, modes of transmission, common source of exposure and the presence of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases that are undetected,” the WHO said. “It is critical to review all available information to fully understand the potential transmissibility among humans.”

AD

As that shows, despite saying there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission, the WHO did not rule it out.

The statements, though, came the same day that a WHO official said for the first time there was indeed “limited” evidence of human-to-human transmission. Maria Van Kerkhove, the acting head of WHO’s emerging diseases unit, said in Geneva that day that hospitals were being informed that there was a risk of spread and even a “super-spreading” event.

AD

“This is something on our radar, it is possible, we need to prepare ourselves,” she said.

Taiwan has also said in recent weeks that it told the WHO in late December that it was seeing evidence of human-to-human transmission, and accused it of not passing that information along. (Taiwan has sought inclusion in the WHO, but China has fought against it.)

AD

By Jan. 22, the WHO was more definitive, with its mission in China saying, “Data collected through detailed epidemiological investigation and through the deployment of the new test kit nationally suggests that human-to-human transmission is taking place in Wuhan.”

Too friendly with China?

Whether the WHO should have known or said so sooner is the key question here. The most frequent criticism of it, which is hardly unique to Trump and Taiwan, is that it was being too deferential toward and praiseworthy of China. Critics accuse it of believing the data it was receiving and accepting it as gospel, despite evidence that China covered up previous outbreaks (and possibly this one), while ignoring warning signs.

AD

“It’s been very unfair,” Trump said last week. “It’s been very — very much sided with China, and a lot of people are not happy about it.”

AD

On Jan. 29, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of China, “Its actions actually helped prevent the spread of coronavirus to other countries.” He said he was “very impressed and encouraged by the [President Xi Jinping’s] detailed knowledge of the outbreak.”

The same day, another WHO official said, “China is doing the right things, and China is responding in a massive way.” The official also said, “We’ve seen no obvious lack of transparency.”

But just three days later, on Feb. 1, The Washington Post reported on how missteps and secrecy were marring the Chinese response. The United States, for example, had offered to send experts and been ignored. By Feb. 8, The Post reported that the WHO’s continued praise of China was baffling to experts.

AD

By late February, the WHO was forced to acknowledge something others had been saying for several weeks — that China hadn’t been as virtuous and forthcoming as its previous comments had indicated. As The Post’s report said:

AD

What is clear is that China is not sending details that WHO officials and other experts expect and need. “China has learned at least one lesson from SARS. They're cooperating with WHO just enough to stave off accusations that they are not cooperating,” said Mara Pillinger, an associate in global health policy and governance at Georgetown’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. “This partial collaboration makes it politically tricky for WHO to publicly contradict or go around the Chinese government,” Pillinger said, “because WHO needs to do everything it can to encourage stronger cooperation from China.”

This is the chief complaint about the WHO, and the timeline above shows how merited it is. Defenders say the WHO needs to be diplomatic in an attempt to assure China is cooperative in such situations, but there is certainly a balance to be struck.

Trump is no stranger to that balance, and when it comes to his own complaints about the organization, he’s living in a glass house. In this same period, he also repeatedly vouched for China. He said Jan. 24 that “The United States greatly appreciates [China’s] efforts and transparency.” He also said Feb. 7 that he wasn’t concerned about China covering things up. He said Feb. 26 that China was working “very hard” and on March 4 that it had the situation under control.

AD

To the extent the WHO’s assurances about China were lending it unwarranted credibility, you could argue Trump was doing the same.

AD

The travel restrictions criticism

The other issue Trump spotlighted Wednesday was the WHO criticizing travel restrictions like the ones he imposed on China on Jan. 31.

“They criticized me very strongly when I said that we’re going to shut down flights coming in from China, and especially from certain parts of China, but from China generally,” Trump said. “We were criticized very badly.”

Trump’s travel restrictions did indeed go against the WHO’s long-standing advice about such things. But just as Trump has consistently exaggerated the domestic resistance to the move, he appears to be doing the same here. As STAT News reported this week:

AD

The record doesn’t bear the president’s claim out, however. Senior leaders of the WHO, including Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, have been holding three-times weekly press briefings for several months now. They have not overtly criticized the United States — or any other country — for instituting travel bans. They did, however, talk about how such bans exceed the bounds of the International Health Regulations 2005.

The WHO said Jan. 27, shortly before Trump announced travel restrictions, that, “With the information currently available for the novel coronavirus, WHO advises that measures to limit the risk of exportation or importation of the disease should be implemented, without unnecessary restrictions of international traffic.”

AD

It would go on to say in late February: “WHO continues to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing covid-19 outbreaks. … However, in certain circumstances, measures that restrict the movement of people may prove temporarily useful, such as in settings with few international connections and limited response capacities.”