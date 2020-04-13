“Ladies and gentlemen, tomorrow — March 3, 2020 — I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden, and let me tell you why: We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump,” O’Rourke said.

Fast-forward six weeks to the day: The world, and with it the presidential campaign, has dramatically changed. The coronavirus pandemic has made familiar rallies such as that one a thing of the past, with no indication that the quest for the White House will return to one that resembles past campaigns any time soon.

On the Monday after Easter, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee invited his final primary opponent on his live stream for a conversation that looked pretty similar to those that millions of Americans are now using to remain in touch with their families, friends and co-workers.

During the chat, Sanders ended up doing what he promised to eventually do if he did not win the Democratic Party’s nomination: He endorsed Biden.

“We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders said. “Today, I am asking all Americans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse.”

The split-screen conversation between the two septuagenarians and former Senate colleagues ranged from chess and their significant others to Biden’s plans to revive America’s economy and address inequalities during and after the pandemic.

For the foreseeable future, this is what campaigning for the White House in 2020 will look like. Biden has been socially distancing in his Delaware home, using the Internet to try to get his message out via the media and campaign events. He has struggled to penetrate the news cycle, and the event with Sanders, who has a much more passionate and much more online base of support, was perhaps the buzziest moment Biden has had in weeks.

Trump’s bid to stay in the White House has changed, too. No longer is he speaking before large crowds in counties he won in 2016, warning his supporters of how unpleasant life could become for them if a Democrat replaces him in the Oval Office. He is now cloistered in the White House sharing his mic with a task force that often contradicts the president’s remarks and tweets while looking out at a crowd made up of people he disdains: political reporters.

But Trump’s televised briefings arguably leave him with an advantage. As president, he automatically has the country’s — and the world’s — attention. Many cable and television networks carry his briefings or portions of them live, and numerous media outlets report on them.

Despite being an elder statesman in his party, Biden holds no political office and without rallies has had to find new ways to communicate with the voters he needs to defeat Trump. Throughout his race, Sanders has stayed in touch with his supporters through a popular live stream. But Biden, a candidate who is more comfortable with the face-to-face retail politics that have largely worked out in his favor, had a bit of a learning curve when concern about the coronavirus took him off the campaign trail and instead put him in his basement, where his team built a home studio.

Now live-streaming, television hits and social media have become the primary way Biden will attempt to get his message to a public still wondering what voting will actually look like a few months from now. Finding a way to inspire voters struggling with morale and often gripped with fear to remain or become motivated enough to make it to the polls could largely depend on how well Biden and his team adapt to campaigning in 2020 during a global pandemic.

“Not in a million years would we have believed we would be talking to each other in our respective homes, that we could not do rallies, that we could not get out of the house,” Sanders said.

